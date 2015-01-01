पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:नगर परिषद ने सड़क पर गटका बिछाकर छोड़ा

जीरकपुर7 घंटे पहले
सड़क की बुरी हालत के चलते लोग रास्ता बदलने के लिए मजबूर।
  • लोगों का सड़क पर चलना हुआ मुश्किल
  • जल्द से जल्द सड़क करवाने की मांग की

छत गांव के लोग पिछले 6 महीने से नगर परिषद जीरकपुर की अनदेखी की वजह से परेशानी झेल रहे हैं। साल 2017 में नगर परिषद जीरकपुर में शामिल किए गए गांव रामगढ़ भुड्डा के लोग मूलभूत सुविधाओं को तरस रहे हैं। यहां 6 महीने पहले 200 फुट एयरपोर्ट रोड से गांव को जाने वाली करीब एक किलोमीटर लंबी सड़क पर नगर परिषद ने गटका बिछाया था।

लेकिन इसके ऊपर प्रीमिक्स और कोलतार नहीं डाला गया। यहां के लोगों का कहना है कि नगर परिषद ने यहां मोटा गटका डालकर छोड़ दिया और कोलतार और प्रीमिक्स डालना भूल गई। इसका खामियाजा इस रास्ते से जुड़े खेतों में आने-जाने वाले किसानों को उठाना पड़ रहा है। गांव के गुरपाल सिंह, मुलतान सिंह, जसवीर सिंह, स्वर्ण सिंह, दर्शन सिंह और तेजिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि सड़क पर बिखरे पत्थरों के कारण खेतों में आने-जाने में दिक्कत होती है। लोग यहां ठीक से चल नहीं पाते। अक्सर यहां लोगों को ठोकर लगती है। यहां तक कि उनके पशु भी इस रास्ते पर बिछे पत्थरों से चोटिल हो रहे हैं। पशुओं के पैरों में चोट लग जाती है। सड़क की बुरी हालत के चलते लोग रास्ता बदलने के लिए मजबूर हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि इस सड़क पर व्हीकल चलाना तो दूर की बात, कोई पैदल भी ठीक से नहीं चल सकता। थोड़ी सी बरसात होने बाद सड़क की हालत और भी खराब हो गई है। सड़क में पड़े गड्ढे पानी से भर जाते हैं। लोगों ने कहा कि जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों को इस सड़क पर जल्द प्रीमिक्स डालकर इसे ठीक करना चाहिए ताकि लोगों को राहत मिले।

इस सड़क का टेंडर लग चुका है। सड़क पर कोलतार डालने का काम जल्दी ही शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। -मुकेश राय, म्युनिसिपल इंजीनियर, एमसी, जीरकपुर

