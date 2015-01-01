पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोर्ट की सख्ती:सोशल मीडिया पर बिल्डर के खिलाफ दुष्प्रचार करने से रोका अदालत ने

जीरकपुर2 घंटे पहले
डेराबस्सी कोर्ट ने ज्वाॅइंट एक्शन कमेटी के प्रधान सुखदेव चौधरी पर फार्च्यून मल्टीटेक कंपनी के बिल्डर सन्नी गर्ग को सोशल मीडिया पर धमकाने और उनके खिलाफ किसी भी तरह के दुष्प्रचार करने पर पाबंदी लगाई। सुखदेव चौधरी ने बिल्डर सन्नी गर्ग के प्रोजेक्ट विक्टोरिया हाइट्स और विक्टोरिया फ्लोर्स/होम्स की कंस्ट्रक्शन को लेकर आरोप लगाए थे कि ये निर्माण बिल्डिंग बायलॉज के मुताबिक नहीं हुए हैं।

जो नक्शे पास किए गए, उनके मुताबिक कंस्ट्रक्शन नहीं हुई है। चौधरी ने आरोप लगाया था कि सन्नी की कंपनी ने 66 फीट चौड़ी ढकौली-पीरमुछल्ला रोड पर अतिक्रमण किया हुआ है, जिससे आम जनता को आने-जाने में परेशानी होती है।

इन आरोपों के बाद बिल्डर सन्नी गर्ग ने सुखदेव के खिलाफ डेराबस्सी कोर्ट में मानहानि का दावा दायर किया था। जज गौरव दत्ता ने आदेश दिया कि सुखदेव चौधरी बिल्डर के खिलाफ सोशल मीडिया पर बयानबाजी न करे। सन्नी गर्ग द्वारा यह बताया कि सुखदेव चौधरी ने उनसे एक करोड़ रुपए की मांग की है।

अगर उसकी यह मांग पूरी नहीं की गई तो वह सोशल मीडिया और प्रिंट मीडिया में सन्नी गर्ग, उनकी कंपनी फार्च्यून मल्टीटेक और अन्य डायरेक्टर्स की बदनामी करेगा। सन्नी गर्ग ने कहा कि उन्होंने चौधरी की यह मांग पूरी नहीं की, इसलिए सुखदेव चौधरी ने फेसबुक और अन्य सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर सन्नी गर्ग और उनकी कंपनी को बदनाम करना शुरू कर दिया।

सन्नी गर्ग ने कहा कि सुखदेव चौधरी ने एक प्रोजेक्ट में 5 लाख रुपए एडवांस देकर एक फ्लैट बुक कराया था। बाद में पैसे न होने के कारण उसने अपने पैसे वापस मांगे। इसके तहत एक एफिडेविट 18 दिसंबर 2019 को सुखदेव चौधरी की पत्नी और बेटी की तरफ से भी लगाया गया था। इसमें उन्होंने कहा कि हमारे पास फ्लैट खरीदने के पैसे नहीं हैं, इसलिए हमारे पैसे वापस किए जाएं।

एफिडेविट प्राप्त करने के बाद बिल्डर सन्नी गर्ग द्वारा सुखदेव चौधरी के उक्त 5 लाख रुपए वापस कर दिए गए थे। जहां तक 66 फीट चौड़ी सड़क पर बिल्डर द्वारा अतिक्रमण करने की बात थी, इसके बारे में 25 जनवरी 2020 की तहसीलदार द्वारा तैयार की गई पैमाइश रिपोर्ट पेश की गई, जिसमें सुखदेव चौधरी के आरोप के मुताबिक बिल्डर द्वारा किए गए अतिक्रमण को नकार दिया गया।

अदालत ने यह भी कहा कि सुखदेव चौधरी किसी भी कथित रेजिडेंट वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन का मेंबर नहीं है। अदालत ने संज्ञान लेते हुए कहा कि सुखदेव चौधरी के ये कार्य दुर्भावनापूर्ण और हताशा से भरे हैं। क्या कहा सुखदेव चौधरी ने: सुखदेव चौधरी ने कहा कि यदि अदालत ने कोई आदेश जारी किया है तो अदालत के आदेशों की पालना की जाएगी।

