पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समस्या:चंडीगढ़-अंबाला हाईवे पर रॉन्ग गाड़ियां खड़ी कर रहे लोग, परेशानी

जीरकपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

चंडीगढ़-अंबाला हाईवे पर रॉन्ग पार्किंग में लोग गाड़ियां खड़ी कर रहे हैं। इससे हाईवे का ट्रैफिक भी प्रभावित रहता है। जीरकपुर के लोगों ने पावरकाॅम के अधिकारियों से मांग की है कि वह अपना ऑफिस यहां से शिफ्ट करें। यहां एमसी ऑफिस भी इसी कारण शिफ्ट किया गया था कि इस बिल्डिंग के आगे पार्किंग की जगह नहीं है।

जीरकपुर में पावरकॉम दफ्तर के आगे वाहनों के पार्किंग की जगह नहीं है। लोग सड़क पर ही अपनी गाड़ियां लगाते हैं। इससे यहां आने-जाने वालों को चलने के लिए जगह नहीं मिलती है। इससे पहले यहां एमसी ऑफिस था जो बाद में शिफ्ट कर दिया गया था।

उस समय भी यहां जाम वाली स्थिति बनी रहती थी। पावरकॉम दफ्तर के आगे रोज लगने वाली गाड़ियों के कारण आम लोगों को इस समस्या के साथ दो-चार होना पड़ रहा है।

तंग सड़क पर लगती हैं गाड़ियां...
पावरकॉम दफ्तर के आगे से निकलने वाली यह सड़क सिर्फ 20 से 22 फीट की ही है जिस पर हर समय जाम लगा रहता है, क्योंकि जो भी लोग बिजली का बिल भरने या बिजली संबंधित कोई काम करवाने आते हैं, उनको पार्किंग की जगह न मिलने कारण अपना वाहन सामने सड़क पर ही खड़े करने पड़ते हैं। आधे से ज्यादा सड़क, पार्क किए टू व्हीलर और फोर व्हीलर्स से भर जाती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें