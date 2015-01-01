पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोगों का आरोप:मनमानी कर रही ट्रक यूनियनें, वसूल रही हैं गुंडा टैक्स

जीरकपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • 21 हजार रुपए लेकर जबरन बनाए जा रहे सदस्य, कार्रवाई की मांग

2017 में कैबिनेट ने ट्रक यूनियनों को खत्म करने की मंजूरी तो दी थी लेकिन यूनियनों पर लगाम नहीं कसी। इस काम में लगे लोगों को यूनियन बनाने या गुट खड़ा करने पर पाबंदी होने के बाद भी ये बेरोकटाेक काम कर रहे हैं। यहां जीरकपुर में कुछ यूनियनें सरकार के आदेश को नहीं मान रही हैं। न सिर्फ अपनी मर्जी से यूनियन चला रही हैं बल्कि गुंडा टैक्स भी वूसल रही हैं। जीरकपुर में पारस डाउन टाउन मॉल के सामने जीप यूनियन को लेकर लगातार शिकायतें आ रही हैं।

स्वतंत्र रूप से ट्रक, जीप चलाने वालों को रोक रही यूनियन
जीरकपुर के गुरजेत सिंह ने कहा कि सरकार के आदेश के खिलाफ जाकर यहां यूनियन अपनी मर्जी चला रही है जो लोग इनके खिलाफ जाकर स्वतंत्र रूप से जीप या कैंटर चलाना चाहते हैं, उनको काम करने से रोका जा रहा है। गाड़ी को रास्ते में ही रोका जा रहा है। ये लोग बदसलूकी करने में भी कोई कसर नहीं छाेड़ रहे हैं। ट्रक या मिनी ट्रक चलाने के लिए इनकी यूनियन का सदस्य बनना जरूरी किया गया है। इसके लिए 21 हजार की फीस यूनियन को देनी पड़ती है।

यूनियन खत्म करने के पीछे सरकार का उद्देश्य ढुलाई के काम में लगे ट्रांसपोर्टर्स में से माफिया को खत्म करना था लेकिन अब भी ये बरकरार हैं। इन यूनियन के लोगों ने कई सालों से गुटबंदी करके बिजनेस पर कब्जा किया है। आजाद और निष्पक्ष तरीके से काम करने में बाधाएं पैदा की जा रही हैं।

ट्रक यूनियन खत्म करने के बाद ट्रक ऑपरेटर्स के हितों को सुरक्षित करने के लिए सरकार ने वस्तुओं की ढुलाई के न्यूनतम और अधिकतम रेट तय करने का भी फैसला किया था। लेकिन इनका अपना ही रेट है। विभिन्न वस्तुओं की ढुलाई के बारे में ऐसा समय-समय पर प्रति किलोमीटर के हिसाब से गीले और सूखे लोड के आधार पर तय किया गया।

