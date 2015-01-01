पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुभ मुहूर्त लॉक:जनवरी में 1 दिन शुभ मुहूर्त फिर 22 अप्रैल से गूंजेगी शहनाई

  • इस साल जनवरी से जून तक 72 शुभ मुहूर्त पर कोरोना के कारण जिले में 23 मुहूर्त में नहीं हो पाई शादियां

शादी के लिए इस साल का आखिरी लग्न शुक्रवार को रहा। शहर सहित गांवों में सैकड़ों शादियां हुई। देर शाम तक शहनाइयां बजती रही। शनिवार को भी आशीर्वाद समारोह का आयोजन किया गया है। दरअसल शुक्रवार को जहां बारात स्वागत समारोह का आयोजन हुआ, दुल्हन की विदाई के अगले दिन वधु पक्ष के लोग दूल्हे के घर जाने का रस्म निभाकर आशीर्वाद समारोह में शामिल होते हैं। पंडितों के अनुसार विवाह के लिए इस साल का आखिरी मुहूर्त 11 दिसंबर को समाप्त हो चुका है।
अगले साल जनवरी माह में केवल एक दिन ही 18 तारीख को विवाह का शुभ मुहूर्त है। इसके बाद सीधे 22 अप्रैल से शहनाइयां गूंजेगी। नववर्ष का शुभारंभ 19 दिन बाद होने वाला है। 2021 में विवाह, सगाई और लग्न के कम मुहूर्त देखने को मिल रहे हैं। पंडितों, ज्योतिष गणना, हिन्दू कैलेंडर के अनुसार सबसे कम विवाह मुहूर्त साल के पहले माह जनवरी में है। इसमें केवल 18 जनवरी को ही विवाह का मुहूर्त है। जबकि मई में सबसे अधिक 16 मुहूर्त हैं।
नए साल में 5 माह शादी के लिए मुहूर्त नहीं: फरवरी और मार्च माह में विवाह के लिए कोई भी शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं है। जबकि 2020 में कई मुहूर्त थे। इसके अलावा तीन माह अगस्त, सितंबर और अक्टूबर में भी विवाह का कोई मुहूर्त नहीं है। ऐसे में यदि आपके घर में किसी का विवाह, सगाई होने वाली है तो 2021 का इंतजार करें।

गाइडलाइन अनुसार शादी कराने की अनुमति दिए थे
2020 की जब शुरुआत हुई थी तब पंडितों ने शादियों के मुहूर्त के लिहाज से शुभ माना था। लेकिन कोरोना वायरस के चलते वैवाहिक कार्यक्रम प्रभावित रहा। मार्च के चौथे सप्ताह में लॉकडाउन लगा। लिहाजा अप्रैल व मई में शादियां रद्द करने की नौबत आ गई। जहां हुई, वहां दूल्हा, दुल्हन मास्क लगाए नजर आए। जिसके बाद देवउठनी व दिसंबर में शादियां हुई। शासन, प्रशासन की ओर से बंदिशें खत्म कर गाइडलाइन अनुसार शादी कराने की अनुमति दी गई, तब शादी कार्यक्रम संपन्न हो पाया।

अगले साल शुभ मुहूर्त

  • अप्रैल- 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 और 30 को मुहूर्त हैं।
  • मई- 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29 और 30 को मुहूर्त हैं।
  • जून- 3, 4, 5, 16, 20, 22, 23 और 24 को मुहूर्त हैं।
  • जुलाई- 1, 2, 7, 13 और 15 को मुहूर्त हैं।
  • नवंबर- 15, 16, 20, 21, 28, 29 और 30 को मुहूर्त हैं।
  • दिसंबर- 1, 2, 6, 7, 11 और 13 को मुहूर्त हैं।
  • मुहूर्त नहीं- फरवरी, मार्च, अगस्त, सितंबर, अक्टूबर में मुहूर्त नहीं है।

कोरोना के कारण बाद में शादी कराने की मजबूरी
पंडित नारायण प्रसाद के अनुसार इस साल 16 जनवरी से 30 जून तक 72 दिन शादी के लिए शुभ थे। लेकिन अप्रैल और मई तक के लगभग 23 मुहूर्त में शादियां नहीं हुई। अक्षय तृतीया में भी बंदिशें जारी रही। वर्ष 2019 की बात करें तो कुल 44 दिन शहनाइयां गूंजीं। 2019 की तुलना में 2020 में 30 शुभ मुहूर्त ज्यादा रहा। लेकिन कोरोना के चलते लोगों के सामने शादियां बाद में कराने की मजबूरी आ गई। 2018 और 2019 में 70दिन शुभ मुहूर्त रहे। 2011 से 2016 के बीच 2 बार ऐसा हुआ।

