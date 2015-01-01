पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मास्क व दूरी जरूरी:10 माह में 1 लाख लोग करा चुके जांच, एक्टिव केस एक हजार पार

बालाेद2 घंटे पहले
  • पाकुरभाट कोविड सेंटर में 150 मरीज भर्ती, 363 होम आइसोलेट

मंगलवार को स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से जिला अस्पताल, फीवर क्लीनिक व जिले के 5 ब्लॉक बालोद, गुरूर, गुंडरदेही, डौंडी व डौंडीलोहारा के शहरी व ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में 833 लोगों का सैंपल लेने के साथ ही जिले में कोरोना जांच कराने वालों की संख्या एक लाख के पार पहुंच गई है। यह स्थिति 10 माह में बनी। आंकड़ा बढ़ते क्रम पर रहेगा क्योंकि देर शाम तक सैंपलिंग कलेक्शन व टेस्टिंग की कार्रवाई विभाग की ओर से चलती रही। इसके पहले सोमवार रात तक 99 हजार 167 लोग कोरोना जांच करा चुके थे। वर्तमान में एक हजार से ज्यादा एक्टिव केस हैं। यह स्थिति पहली बार बनी। इसके पहले आंकड़े 990 के आसपास थे। ऐसे में सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है। 363 संक्रमित घर में इलाज करा रहे हैं। गुंडरदेही ब्लॉक में 38 नए मरीज मिलेदिसंबर में दूसरी बार 100 से ज्यादा संक्रमित मिले। सोमवार को जिले में 1309 लोगों ने कोरोना जांच के लिए सैंपल दिया। जिसमें 120 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। यह स्थिति एक दिसंबर के बाद दूसरी बार बनी। वहीं कोरोना को मात देकर 71 लोग डिस्चार्ज हुए। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से जारी मेडिकल बुलेटिन अनुसार बालोद ब्लॉक में 28, डौंडी में 27, डौंडीलोहारा में 9, गुरूर में 18 व गुंडरदेही ब्लॉक में 38 नए मरीज मिले। 14 मई से 14 दिसंबर तक जिले में 8 हजार 265 संक्रमित मिल चुके है। जिसमें 7 हजार 153 डिस्चार्ज हो चुके है। कोविड सेंटर में 280 मरीज भर्ती है। 240 बेड खाली है।

रोजाना मिल रहे नए केस, संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा बढ़ेगा
जिले के सबसे बड़े आइसोलेशन सेंटर पाकुरभाट में बेड की क्षमता को 288 से घटाकर 224 कर दी गई है यानी यहां 64 बेड कम हो गई है। यहां 14 दिसंबर की स्थिति में 150 मरीज भर्ती थे। वहीं 74 बेड खाली थे। आंकड़ा बढ़ते व घटते क्रम पर रहेगा क्योंकि रोजाना नए केस मिल रहे है। साथ ही पहले से भर्ती मरीज डिस्चार्ज भी हो रहे है। दो सप्ताह पहले 2 सेंटर बंद होने के बाद पाकुरभाट में 64 बेड कम की गई थी। 21 नवंबर की स्थिति पर गौर करें तो पाकुरभाट सेंटर में 41 मरीज भर्ती थे। तब गुंडरदेही के खलारी आइसोलेशन सेंटर में 8 बेड खाली थे। बटेरा आइसोलेशन सेंटर बंद होने से 100 और खलारी सेंटर बंद होने से 60 बेड कम हुई है।

रोजाना लक्ष्य से ज्यादा सैंपल लेने के दिए निर्देश
लोगों को सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है क्योंकि रोजाना औसतन नए स्थानों से केस मिल रहे है। अक्टूबर से नवंबर तक 700 से 900 के बीच ही एक्टिव केस थे। जो एक हजार के पार हो गई है। वहीं नवंबर में 8 बार 100 से ज्यादा मरीज मिल चुके हैं। ठंड के साथ संक्रमितों की संख्या में बढ़ोत्तरी होने का अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है। अभी मौसम में उतार-चढ़ाव हो रहा है। आने वाले दिनों में ठंड बढ़ने का अनुमान मौसम विभाग ने लगाया है। कलेक्टर जनमेजय महोबे के निर्देश पर सैंपल की रफ्तार भी बढ़ती जा रही है। उन्होंने रोजाना लक्ष्य से ज्यादा सैंपल लेने निर्देश दिए है। बालोद में 21 दिसंबर तक सभी 20 वार्डों में डोर टू डोर सर्वे के माध्यम से संदिग्धों की पहचान की जाएगी।

