पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लापरवाही:दिवाली 10 दिन बाद, ट्रैफिक का दबाव बढ़ा, 3 दिन में 8 सड़क हादसे हुए, 5 की मौत, 9 घायल

बालाेदएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में 42 डेंजरजोन तो चिन्हांकित किया पर अब तक सुरक्षा के इंतजाम नहीं कर सका विभाग

दीपावली 10 दिन बाद है, पर्व नजदीक आते ही खरीदारी करने के लिए लोग घर से बाहर निकल रहे हैं। लिहाजा यातायात का दबाव बढ़ रहा है, इसी के साथ सड़क हादसे भी, इसका अंदाजा इसी से लगा सकते हैं कि 3 दिन के भीतर ही दल्लीराजहरा, रनचिरई, देवरीबंगला, गुरुर थाना अंतर्गत 8 सड़क हादसे हुए। जिसमें 5 लोगों की मौत हुई। वहीं 9 लोग घायल हुए है। जिनका इलाज जारी है। जिला यातायात विभाग के अफसर भी स्वीकार कर रहे है कि पर्व कुछ दिन बाद है इसलिए मुख्य मार्गों पर पहले की अपेक्षा ज्यादा लोग आना-जाना कर रहे हैं। भारी वाहनों की आवाजाही हो रही है इसलिए सड़क हादसे रोकने लोगों को समझाइश दे रहे हैं। हेलमेट पहनने की अपील कर रहे हैं और लापरवाह वाहन चालकों पर चालानी कार्रवाई भी कर रहे हैं। वहीं लगातार हो रहे सड़क हादसे के बाद सुरक्षा को लेकर लोगों को चिंता सता रही है। क्योंकि अब तक जिले के 42 डेंजरजोन में सुरक्षा के उपाय नहीं हो पाए हैं और न ही जवान तैनात है। वाहन चालकों की लापरवाही भी सड़क हादसे की वजह बन रही है।

जहां पांच से अधिक हादसे उसे माना गया है डेंजरजोन
जहां सालभर में औसतन पांच से अधिक सड़क दुर्घटनाएं होती है या हो रही है। उन्हीं स्थानों को पुलिस डेंजरजोन मानकर सुरक्षा के उपाय करने की तैयारी करने के दावे करते आ रहे हैं। यातायात विभाग जिले के विभिन्न थानों पर निर्भर है। वहां से जो आंकड़े मिल जाते हैं, उसके आधार पर प्लानिंग कर ली जाती है।

आप अगर यहां से गुजर रहे हैं तो सावधान, इन स्थानों को पुलिस ने माना है डेंजरजोन

  • थाना बालोद क्षेत्र अंतर्गत बालोद शहर के गंजपारा मुख्य मार्ग, सिवनी मोड, गंगा मैया झलमला रोड, सांकरा बालोद मुख्य मार्ग, भैसबोड़ मोड़, जुंगेरा (मंदिर व पेट्रोल पंप के पास), उमरादाह बस स्टैंड डेंजरजोन है।
  • थाना गुरुर क्षेत्र अंतर्गत मरकाटोला घाटी, बालोदगहन ढाबा के पास, पुरूर चौक, पुरूर ढाबा के पास, राजाराव पठार, जगतरा मोड़, ननकानी पेट्रोल पंप के पास, चिटौद मोड़ डेंजरजोन है।
  • थाना देवरी- टटेंगा मोड़ मुख्य मार्ग, कुकरी नाला मुख्य मार्ग, राजनांदगांव मार्ग डेंजरजोन है।
  • कंवर चौकी अंतर्गत ग्राम बोहारा मुख्य मार्ग तिराहा, पलारी-देवकोट मुख्य मार्ग डेंजरजोन है।
  • थाना अर्जुन्दा अंतर्गत कारगिल चौक, नांदगांव-बालोद मुख्य मार्ग डेंजरजोन है।
  • सुरेगांव थाना अंतर्गत ग्राम भुरकाभाट, सुरेगांव मुख्य मार्ग डेंजरजोन है।
  • थाना राजहरा अंतर्गत बीएसपी ट्रेनिंग सेंटर के पास, सुअरबोड़, कुसुमकसा मुख्य मार्ग, 256 चौक मुख्य मार्ग, मानपुर चौक मुख्य मार्ग चिन्हांकित है।
  • थाना डौंडी अंतर्गत शासकीय कॉलेज, मुख्य मार्ग को डेंजरजोन के दायरे में रखा गया है।

जागरूकता अभियान चलाने तक ही सीमित
जिला गठन के बाद जिले में कुल 42 डेंजरजोन चिन्हांकित कर घोषित किए हैं। डेंजरजोन यानि वह स्थान, जहां लगातार सड़क हादसे होते हैं। विभाग के अनुसार हर माह 20 हादसे में 9 लोगों की मौत हो रही है। बावजूद मौत की रफ्तार को कम करने ठोस प्लानिंग नहीं की गई है, सिर्फ जागरूकता अभियान चलाने और चालानी कार्रवाई करने की बातें कहीं जा रही है। डेंजरजोन को सुरक्षित करना विभाग के लिए चुनौती बनी हुई है।

डौंडीलोहारा ब्लॉक में सबसे ज्यादा अंधे मोड़
डौंडीलोहारा ब्लॉक व थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत काॅलेज के सामने मुख्य मार्ग, ग्राम बहेरा तिराहा, अंबे पेट्रोल पंप- संबलपुर के मध्य मुख्य मार्ग, संबलपुर नर्सरी के आसपास, ग्राम खैरीडिह नाली पुलिया के आसपास, ग्राम अछोली-परसाडीह तिराहा, ग्राम कापसी बस स्टैंड, ग्राम पसौद मोड़ खरखरा नाला पुलिया के पास मार्ग डेंजरजोन है।

चेकिंग पाइंट में चालानी कार्रवाई की जा रही
जिला यातायात प्रभारी आर. सिन्हा ने कहा कि सड़क हादसे कम करने के लिए अभी चेकिंग पाइंट बनाकर लोगों को समझाइश दे रहे हैं। लोगों को अलर्ट करने के लिए एक दिन पहले दल्लीराजहरा क्षेत्र भी गया था। चेकिंग के दौरान हालात अनुसार चालानी कार्रवाई भी कर रहे हैं। लोगों को भी चाहिए कि वे यातायात नियमों का पालन करे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें