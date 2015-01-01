पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी:सुपरवाइजर बनाने के नाम पर दल्ली की चार आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं से ठगे 11 लाख रुपए

बालोदएक घंटा पहले
महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग में सुपरवाइजर के पद पर पदोन्नत करने के नाम पर दल्ली की 4 आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं से अज्ञात व्यक्ति ने 11 लाख रुपए की ठगी कर ली। इन महिलाओं ने एसपी के पास शिकायत कर आराेपी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की है। पीड़ित आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं ने शिकायत में बताया है कि जून 2020 में अलग-अलग दिन मोबाइल पर कॉल आया। जिसमें अज्ञात व्यक्ति ने कहा कि मैं रायपुर संचानालय से बोल रहा हूं। अपना नाम अशोक पांडे बताया और कहा कि मैं बालोद जिले की महिला बाल विकास विभाग में डीपीओ की पद पर था। दल्ली क्षेत्र में महिला बाल विकास विभाग में सुपरवाइजर के दाे पद पर भर्ती करना है। मेरे पास 10 लोगों के नाम की सूची है। मैं तुम्हें उस पद पर लगा सकता हूं। मुझे विश्वास दिलाने के लिए विभागीय जानकारी भी दी। इसके बाद उस अज्ञात व्यक्ति ने कहा कि अगर मैं चाहूं तो तुम्हें सुपरवाइजर के पद पर लगा सकता हूं। क्योंकि 13 साल से दल्लीराजहरा में किसी का प्रमोशन नहीं हुआ है। मैं तुम्हें एक सप्ताह में इंटरव्यू व कुछ दिन सुपवाइजर पर लगा दंूगा। इसके लिए बताए गए अकाउंट नंबर में पैसा जमा कर दो। क्योंकि मेरे अकाउंट में पैसा आने पर जांच हो सकती है। इसके बाद तब्बसुम कुरैशी से 3 लाख 50 हजार, मंजूलता से 3 लाख 30 हजार, दीप्तिलता से 3 लाख 30 हजार, हेमिन से 1 लाख 90 हजार रूपए, महेश्वरी सिन्हा से 3 लाख 30 हजार रुपए आराेपी के बताए मोहन नेगी के नाम का एसबीआई के अकाउंट में अलग-अलग किस्तों में पैसा जमा किया।

