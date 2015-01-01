पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अव्यवस्था:13 कॉलेजों में अतिथि व्याख्याताओं के भरोसे होगी पढ़ाई

बालाेद2 दिन पहले
  • फिलहाल ऑनलाइन क्लास तो दूर अतिथि व्याख्याताओं की भर्ती नहीं होे सकी, रेगुलर स्टाफ एडमिशन में व्यस्त

जिले के 13 शासकीय कॉलेजों में प्रवेश लेने वाले स्टूडेंट्स की पढ़ाई अतिथि व्याख्याताओं के भरोसे होगी। हेमचंद यादव दुर्ग यूनिवर्सिटी ने सभी कॉलेज प्राचार्यों को एक नवंबर से हर हाल में ऑनलाइन क्लास शुरू कराने निर्देश दिए थे, लेकिन अब तक लीड सहित अन्य कॉलेजों में ऐसा नहीं हो पाया है। क्योंकि स्टूडेंट्स को पढ़ाने अतिथि व्याख्याताओं की भर्ती नहीं होे पाई है। कब तक भर्ती होगी, इस संबंध में शासन, उच्च शिक्षा विभाग की ओर आदेश जारी नहीं किया गया है। रेगुलर स्टाफ प्रवेश देने व अंकसूची वितरण कार्य में व्यस्त हैं। जिसे लीड कॉलेज प्रबंधन भी स्वीकार कर रहा है। कोरोनाकाल के चलते इस बार 29 अक्टूबर तक फर्स्ट ईयर के रिक्त पदों पर प्रवेश देने के आदेश दिए थे। जबकि हर साल इस दौरान पढ़ाई शुरू हो जाती थी लेकिन इस बार ऑनलाइन क्लास भी शुरू नहीं हो पाई है। रिक्त पदों की जानकारी मांगी थी, भेज दिए है: लीड कॉलेज के प्राचार्य जेके खलको ने बताया कि विषयवार कितने पद रिक्त हैं, इसकी जानकारी विवि, उच्च शिक्षा विभाग, शासन की ओर से मांगी गई थी, जिसे भेज दिए हैं। संभावना है कि इस बार भी अतिथि व्याख्याताओं के भरोसे पढ़ाई होगी। लिखित आदेश का इंतजार कर रहे हैं।

सत्र शुरू हुए 3 माह हो गए आदेश आने में हो रही देरी
कॉलेजों में शैक्षणिक सत्र शुरू हुए तीन माह गुजर चुके हैं, फर्स्ट ईयर के स्टूडेंट्स प्रवेश भी ले चुके हैं। बावजूद पढ़ाई शुरू नहीं हो पाई है। पिछले साल भी यह स्थिति बनी थी अक्टूबर तक अतिथि व्याख्याताओं के भरोसे पढ़ाई शुरू हुई थी लेकिन इस बार यह स्थिति कब आएगी, इस पर संशय की स्थिति है। सभी कक्षाओं के स्टूडेंट्स का ऑनलाइन क्लास लेना चुनौती रहेगी, क्योंकि पढ़ाने वाले प्रोफेसरों की कमी है। ऐसा हाल सभी शासकीय काॅलेजों का है। जहां सहायक प्रोफेसर के पद रिक्त है।

व्याख्याता के लिए आदेश पत्र जारी किया जाता है
कॉलेज प्रबंधन के अनुसार पिछले साल भर्ती हुए अतिथि व्याख्याताओं का कार्यकाल खत्म हो चुका है। अब नई भर्ती होगी, तब नियमित पढ़ाई हो सकेगी। सहायक प्रोफेसरों के रिक्त पदों के एवज में हर साल प्रवेश प्रक्रिया का दौर खत्म होने के बाद शासन, उच्च शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से अतिथि व्याख्याता की व्यवस्था करने आदेश पत्र जारी होता है। हर साल प्रोफेसरों के रिक्त पदों को भरने वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था के तहत अतिथि व्याख्याताओं की भर्ती का दौर चलता रहा है लेकिन इस बार आदेश आने में देरी हो रही है।

जब ऑनलाइन क्लास लेना है तो देरी नहीं होनी चाहिए
अधिकतर कॉलेजों के प्राचार्यों का कहना है कि जब ऑनलाइन क्लास लेना ही है तो अतिथि व्याख्याताओं की भर्ती करने में देरी नहीं होनी चाहिए। हर साल देरी के चलते पढ़ाई प्रभावित होती है। शासन व उच्च शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से आदेश आने का इंतजार होता है। बाद में स्थिति स्पष्ट होती है कि रेगुलर सहायक प्राध्यापकों नहीं बल्कि अतिथि के भरोसे पढ़ाई होगी। पिछले साल जुलाई तक उच्च शिक्षा विभाग के आयुक्त की ओर से प्रबंधन को आदेश जारी कर दिया गया था।

