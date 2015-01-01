पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रवियोग में देवउठनी:कोरोनाकाल में शादी की अनुमति के लिए आई 1779 अर्जियां

बालाेद2 घंटे पहले
  • देवउठनी भी दो दिन, गांवों में संशय की स्थिति, अधिकतर गांवों में 25 तो कुछ गांवों में 26 को मनाएंगे

बुधवार को रवि योग में देवउठनी एकादशी मनाई जाएगी। शाम 6.43 बजे से रात 8.56 बजे तक शुभ मुहूर्त है। इस दिन शहर सहित गांवों में शादियां भी होगी। धनतेरस दो दिन रहा इसलिए गांवों में संशय की स्थिति बनी हुई है। हालांकि बालोद शहर सहित मेड़की व आसपास के अधिकतर गांवों में 25 को ही देवउठनी मनाने के लिए मुनादी की गई। कुछ गांवों में 26 को देवउठनी मनाने मुनादी कराई गई है। पंडित नारायण प्रसाद, मिथलेश शर्मा ने कहा कि 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी मनाना शुभ रहेगा। शादी करने के लिए जिले के 6 तहसील में बने काउंटर में रोजाना आवेदन आ रहे हैं। आवेदन करने के बाद उसी दिन या अगले दिन अनुमति दी जा रही है। 1 हजार 779 आवेदन मिल चुके हैं। जिसमें अधिकतर ऑनलाइन मिले है। इनमें से कई देवउठनी तो कई दिसंबर या बाद में करेंगे।

70 रुपए जोड़ी बिका गन्ना
मंगलवार को बालोद के जयस्तंभ चौक के पास देवउठनी के लिए लोग गन्ना खरीदते नजर आए। रोशन, सन्नी ढीमर ने बताया कि त्योहार के एक दिन पहले ही गन्ना लाए हैं। 70-80 रुपए में जोड़ी गन्ना बेच रहे हैं।

यहां 142 आवेदन मिले
बालोद एसडीएम सिल्ली थॉमस ने बताया कि वैवाहिक कार्यक्रम के लिए मंगलवार को ही ऑनलाइन 19 आवेदन मिले। वहीं अब तक बालोद व गुरुर ब्लॉक क्षेत्र से 142 से ज्यादा आवेदन मिल चुके हैं।

डौंडीलोहारा में 1 हजार से ज्यादा आवेदन
डौंडीलोहारा तहसीलदार रामरतन दुबे ने बताया कि कोरोनाकाल में लागू लॉकडाउन से लेकर अब तक शादी परमिशन के लिए एक हजार से ज्यादा आवेदन मिल चुके है। सभी ऑनलाइन है। नियमानुसार सभी को अनुमति दे रहे हैं। इस माह भी सैकड़ों आवेदन आए हैं।

गुंडरदेही, अर्जुन्दा में इस माह 77, अब तक 306 आवेदन
गुंडरदेही व अर्जुन्दा के तहसीलदार अश्वन कुमार पुशाम ने बताया कि शादी की अनुमति के लिए नवंबर में 77 आवेदन आए है। वहीं अब तक कुल 306 आवेदन मिल चुके हैं। सभी को परमिशन दिए हैं। गाइडलाइन अनुसार 50 लोगों की अनुमति दी गई है।

डौंडी तहसील क्षेत्र में 331 में से 2 आवेदन रिजेक्ट
नायब तहसीलदार विनय देवांगन ने बताया कि डौंडी तहसील क्षेत्र में शादी को लेकर 331 ऑनलाइन आवेदन आए हैं। 2 रिजेक्ट और 2 वापस हुआ है। एसडीएम ऋषिकेश तिवारी ने बताया कि डौंडी व डौंडीलोहारा तहसील कार्यालय में आवेदन आए हैं।

