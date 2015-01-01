पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शादी:नवंबर में 3, दिसंबर में 7 दिन मुहूर्त, अब 200 लोग हो सकेंगे शामिल,

बालाेदएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 4 माह बाद 25 नवंबर देवउठनी एकादशी से बजने लगेंगी शहनाइयां

जिले में दीपावली के बाद सगाई का दौर शुरू हो चुका है। वहीं शादी के लिए रिश्ता तय करने लोग शहर व गांवों में पहुंच रहे हैं। शादी के लिए नवंबर में 3 व दिसंबर में 7 दिन शुभ मुहूर्त है। चार माह के लंबे अंतराल के बाद विवाह की शहनाइयां एक बार फिर देवउठनी एकादशी से बजने लगेंगी, लेकिन अब इस साल के अंतिम माह दिसंबर तक केवल 10 दिन ही विवाह मुहूर्त रहेंगे। इस साल के अंत तक शहर व जिले के आसपास के क्षेत्रों में लगभग 600 जोड़ों के दाम्पत्य सूत्र में बंधने का अनुमान है। इसकी दो बड़ी वजह हैं। एक यह कि मार्च से जुलाई तक कोरोना से बचाव के लिए लॉकडाउन लगने और शासन की गाइडलाइन की बंदिशों के चलते काफी कम जोड़ों के विवाह हो सके हैं। दूसरी वजह यह है कि अब यदि जो लोग नवंबर व दिसंबर के मुहूर्त में विवाह करने से चूक जाएंगे तो उन्हें फिर मुहूर्त के लिए 22 अप्रैल तक का लंबा इंतजार करना पड़ेगा। शहर के पंडित नारायण प्रसाद ने बताया कि 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी से विवाह मुहूर्त शुरू होंगे। 26 व 30 नवंबर को भी मुहूर्त है। इसके बाद दिसंबर में 1, 6,7, 8, 9, 10 व 11 तारीख को विवाह के लिए मुहूर्त रहेंगे। इसके बाद मुहूर्त सीधे अगले साल में 22 अप्रैल से शुरू होगा।

जनवरी-मार्च तक इसलिए नहीं है मुहूर्त
कोरोना के डर, लाकडाउन व शासन की गाइडलाइन की बंदिशों के चलते शादियां कम हुई है। अर्जुन्दा के पंडित मिथलेश शर्मा ने बताया कि देवउठनी से शादियों का दौर शुरू होगा। इस साल के बचे दिनों में और भी मुहूर्त है। 15 दिसंबर से 14 जनवरी तक मलमास रहेगा। 17 जनवरी से 15 फरवरी तक देव गुरु बृहस्पति व16 फरवरी से 18 अप्रैल तक शुक्र के अस्त होने के कारण मुहूर्त नहीं रहेगा।

पहले सिर्फ 50 लोग ही हो सकते थे शामिल
अब शादी समारोह में अधिकतम 200 लोग शामिल हो सकेंगे। इसके लिए हालात अनुसार अनुमति दी जा रही है। पहले गाइडलाइन अनुसार 50 लोग ही शामिल हो सकते थे। हालांकि गाइडलाइन अनुसार इसी हिसाब से अनुमति दे रहे हैं लेकिन परिवार वालों के आग्रह पर अधिकतम 200 लोगों को शामिल होने की अनुमति दी जा रही है। संक्रमण फैलने पर जिम्मेदारी परिवार की रहेगी। इसलिए लोग भी कम संख्या में शादी कार्यक्रम निपटाना चाह रहे हैं, ताकि बाद में दिक्कत न हो।

डीजे व लाउडस्पीकर पर प्रतिबंध ही रहेगा
एसडीएम सिल्ली थॉमस ने बताया कि गाइडलाइन और हालात अनुसार शादी कार्यक्रम में 50 से लेकर 200 लोगों को शामिल होने की अनुमति दे रहे हैं। आवेदन मिल रहे हैं। डीजे, लाउडस्पीकर पर प्रतिबंध ही रहेगा। अभी इस संबंध में किसी प्रकार का आदेश नहीं मिला है। यहां से अनुमति दे दी जाती है। मॉनिटरिंग भी कर रहे हैं। अपील भी कर रहे हैं कि होटल, धर्मशाला आदि में विवाह के दौरान 200 से अधिक लोग नहीं होने चाहिए। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पूरा ध्यान रखना होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें