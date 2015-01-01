पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध के बीच तोड़फोड़:3 बार नोटिस, स्वेच्छा से नहीं हटे तो अफसरों ने जगन्नाथपुर में अतिक्रमण पर की कार्रवाई

  • अवैध कब्जा करने वाले हंगामा करते रहे, गुहार लगाने ग्रामीण पहुंचे कलेक्टोरेट

सोमवार को बालोद ब्लॉक के ग्राम जगन्नाथपुर में गहमागहमी के बीच पुलिस और प्रशासन की मौजूदगी में अवैध कब्जा हटाया गया। आरोप है कि यहां लगभग 10 साल पहले गलत ढंग से आबादी वितरण किया गया था। कब्जा हटाने तीन बार नोटिस भी दिया गया था लेकिन नहीं हटाया गया। एसडीएम कोर्ट से केस खारिज होने के बाद गांव के कुछ लोगों ने सरकारी जमीन पर कब्जा कर लिया था। जिसकी शिकायत ग्रामीणों ने अफसरों से की थी। सरपंच के नेतृत्व में सोमवार को ग्रामीण कलेक्टोरेट पहुंचे। जहां अपर कलेक्टर से मिलकर उचित कार्रवाई करने की मांग की गई। अपर कलेक्टर एके वाजपेयी ने कहा कि हम स्टे ऑर्डर दे देते हैं। बाकी अतिक्रमण हटवाने का काम पंचायत खुद कर सकती हैं। मामले की जानकारी मिलने के बाद पूर्व विधायक भैया राम सिन्हा भी मौके पर पहुंचे। पंचायत के अधिकार क्षेत्र में अतिक्रमण हटाना शामिल होने के कारण सरपंच सहित ग्रामीणों ने मिलकर अवैध कब्जा धारियों को खदेड़ना शुरू किया।

ग्रामीणों को तिराहे पर ही रोकने अलर्ट रहा प्रशासन
जब जगन्नाथपुर के ग्रामीण कलेक्ट्रेट जाने के लिए निकले तो अफसर यह समझ गए कि वह घेराव करने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। लेकिन वे सिर्फ अपनी बात रखने जा रहे थे। क्योंकि कोरोना के चलते कलेक्ट्रेट में भीड़ ले जाना भी प्रतिबंध था। इसलिए प्रशासन तुरंत अलर्ट होकर उन्हें झलमला तिराहे पर ही रोकने पहुंच गया। जहां ग्रामीण हंगामा करते रहे।

घर में 50 हजार रु. है कहकर महिला करने लगी हंगामा
पंचायत ने पुलिस व तहसीलदार रश्मि वर्मा की मौजूदगी में अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई की। कब्जा हटने जाने के बाद एक महिला यह कहकर हंगामा करने लगी कि घर में मेरे 50 हजार रुपए थे। अगर वह नहीं मिला तो कब्जा हटाने वाले जिम्मेदार होंगे, वह पैसा मुझे दे दो। जहां- जहां पर भी इस तरह का कब्जा किया गया था वहां पर पुलिस प्रशासन और पंचायत प्रशासन की टीम ने हटाने की कार्रवाई कर दी। टीआई जीएस ठाकुर अतिक्रमणकारियों को चेतावनी देते रहे कि कब्जा हटा दो वरना बड़ी कार्रवाई हो सकती है। कब्जा हटाने के साथ सामानों की जब्ती भी बनाई गई। जो कब्जा स्थल पर रखा गया था। कई लोगों के तार घेरा और अन्य सामान भी जब्त हुए। यहां तक कि जो मकान बनाने रेत गिट्टी रखे गए थे। उन्हें भी जेसीबी के जरिए समेटकर पंचायत ने जब्त करवा दिया।

अब सिविल कोर्ट में कर सकते हैं मामले की अपील
अपर कलेक्टर ने तर्क दिया है कि यह एसडीएम कोर्ट का फैसला है। जिसमें उन्होंने केस को खारिज किया है और सलाह भी दिया है कि सिविल कोर्ट में मामला अपील कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने सरपंच सहित ग्रामीणों को सलाह दी कि वकील के माध्यम से विधिवत स्टे के लिए आवेदन लगाइए। हम स्टे आर्डर दे देते हैं। बाकी अतिक्रमण पंचायत स्तर पर हटाया जा सकता है।

