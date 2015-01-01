पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई:धमतरी जिले के 4 चोर भोथली में रात में ट्रैक्टर की ट्रॉली चोरी करते पकड़ाए

बालोदएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गांव की बैठक से घर जा रहा था ट्रैक्टर मालिक तब घटना की जानकारी हुई

धमतरी जिले के अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों के चार लोग जो ट्रैक्टर की ट्रॉली चोरी करने की नीयत से जिले के गुरूर ब्लॉक के ग्राम भोथली में पहुंचे थे, सभी को ट्रैक्टर मालिक की सक्रियता के कारण जेवरतला में पकड़ लिया गया और पुलिस को सूचना दी। भोथली निवासी अर्जुन सिंह साहू ने बताया कि ट्रैक्टर, ट्रॉली का उपयोग कृषि कार्य में करता आ रहा हूं। मेरा घर ग्राम भोथली डांडेसरा मार्ग पर स्थित है। 9 नवंबर को घर के सामने रोड किनारे ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली को खड़ा किया था। रात में सार्वजनिक बैठक रखी गई थी। जिसमें शामिल होकर रात 11 बजे घर आ रहा था। तब देखा कि अज्ञात ट्रैक्टर के चालक ने अपने दोस्त के साथ मिलकर ट्रैक्टर इंजन में मेरी ट्रॉली को जोड़कर चोरी कर ग्राम डांडेसरा की ओर ले जा रहा था। वहीं इसके आगे बाइक में दो लोग सवार थे। जिसका मैंने पीछा किया तो ट्रैक्टर चालक के साथी ने ग्राम डांडेसरा भोथली के बीच में चलती ट्रैक्टर से ट्रॉली को मुंडी से अलग कर दिया। जिससे ट्रॉली रोड नीचे खेत में पलट गई। वहीं ट्रैक्टर चालक ट्रैक्टर लेकर भाग गया। तब मै उसका पीछे करते ग्राम डांडेसरा गया। जहां उन्हें रोकने का प्रयास किया। बावजूद नहीं रोका। छोटा भाई मदन साहू को घटना की सूचना दी। जिसके बाद भाई ने गांव के गोमेन्द्र कुमार ठाकुर, योगेश्वर कुमार ठाकुर, छबिलाल साहू , धनेश साहू को लेकर ग्राम डांडेसरा पहुंचे। ट्रैक्टर चालक ग्राम जेवरतला तरफ चले गए थे। हम सभी वहां गए। जहां तीन लोग मिले। जिसमें से मेरे ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली को चोरी कर ले जा रहे चालक एवं ट्रैक्टर को पहचान लिया। नाम पता पूछने पर अपना नाम रेखराम साहू ग्राम पचपेडी थाना भखारा जिला धमतरी बताया।

टीआई कर रहे विवेचना
ट्रैक्टर से ट्रॉली को अलग करने वाले का नाम पूछने पर टकेश साहू पचपेडी बताया एवं बाइक सवार दो लोगों की पहचान दिनेश कुमार साहू निवासी चारभांठा थाना मगरलोड और कुलदीप सिन्हा निवासी भोथीडीह मगरलोड के रूप में हुई। एक और साथी टकेश ग्राम पचपेडी को भाग जाने की जानकारी दी। गुरूर टीआई अरूण नेताम, एएसआई सूरज साहू ने बताया कि रिपोर्ट पर चार के खिलाफ धारा 379, 34 में अपराध दर्ज कर विवेचना कर रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें