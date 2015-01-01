पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना:कोरोनाकाल के 180 दिनों में 4593 लोग डिस्चार्ज, घर में ही रहकर 1878 ने दी मात

बालाेदएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने नवंबर में गुरूर ब्लॉक के दो लोगों की मौत कोरोना से होने की पुष्टि की

कोरोनाकाल के 180 दिनों में 4 हजार 593 लोग डिस्चार्ज हो चुके हैं। जिसमें घर में रहकर ही एक हजार 878 लोगों ने कोरोना को मात देने में सफल रहे, जो सुखद खबर है। वहीं नवंबर में गुरूर ब्लॉक के दो लोगों की मौत कोरोना से होने की पुष्टि जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने की है। इस लिहाज से मौतों का आंकड़ा घटते क्रम पर है। पिछले अगस्त से अक्टूबर तक 31 मौत हो चुकी थी। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार छेड़िया निवासी 67 वर्षीय राजूराम की मौत धमतरी में रविवार को हुई। जिनका अंतिम संस्कार सोमवार को हुआ। इनकी कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट 6 नवंबर को पॉजिटिव आई थी। वहीं सोहपुर के 48 वर्षीय नारद राम की कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट 4 नवंबर को पॉजिटिव आई थी। जिसके बाद मौत हो गई। हालांकि कोरोना के अलावा अन्य बीमारियां होने की बातें भी कही जा रही है लेकिन विभागीय सूची में दोनों का नाम शामिल किया गया है, क्योंकि सैंपल जांच के बाद दोनों संक्रमित पाए गए थे।

सोमवार रात को कोरोना के 56 नए मरीज मिले
जिले में कोरोना काल के 180 दिन कंपलीट हो चुके है। सोमवार रात को 56 नए मरीज मिलने के साथ कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 5 हजार 350 के पार पहुंच गई है। 14 मई से मंगलवार शाम 5 बजे की स्थिति में 5 हजार 388 लोग संक्रमित मिल चुके थे। आंकड़ा बढ़ते क्रम पर रहेगा क्योंकि रोजाना नए केस मिल रहे हैं। इसलिए सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है।

लापरवाही न करें, क्योंकि औसतन 60 केस मिल रहे
भले ही सैंपल की रफ्तार बढ़ गई है लेकिन रोजाना औसतन 60 से ज्यादा मरीज मिल ही रहे हैं। ऐसे में सावधानी बरतने की सख्त जरूरत है। मास्क ही वैक्सीन है और सोशल डिस्टेंस भी जरूरी है। इसलिए विभाग की ओर से लोगों को अपील की जा रही है कि अभी कोरोना से बचाव का यही तरीका है। लापरवाही हुई तो खामियाजा भुगतना पड़ सकता है।

शहर के वार्डों व गांवों में शिविर लगाकर रोजाना एक हजार सैंपल कलेक्ट कर रहा विभाग, रिपोर्ट भी जल्द
वर्तमान में शहर के वार्डों सहित गांवों में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से कोरोना जांच करने लोगों को प्रेरित किया जा रहा है। स्थानीय स्तर पर ही जांच शिविर का आयोजन हो रहा है ताकि लक्ष्य की पूर्ति हो सकें और लोगों को सैंपल देने के लिए ब्लॉक व जिला मुख्यालय न आना पड़े। हालांकि लक्ष्य 1090 की पूर्ति नहीं हो रही है। बावजूद रोजाना करीब एक हजार लोग टेस्ट करा रहे है। यह सिलसिला आगे भी जारी रहें, इसके लिए सभी बीएमओ व स्वास्थ्य केंद्र प्रमुखों को जरूरी निर्देश दिए गए है। गौरतलब है कि रोजाना 1090 सैंपल लेने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। रोजाना कलेक्टर जनमेजय महोबे सहित जिला प्रशासन के अफसर स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अफसरों के साथ बैठक लेकर समीक्षा कर रहे है कि कहां क्या स्थिति है। कलेक्टर श्री महोबे ने अफसरों को कोरोना से बचाव के लिए लोगों को जागरूक करने निर्देश दिए है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अफसर भी रोजाना जानकारी दे रहे हैं कि किस ब्लॉक में सैंपल की क्या स्थिति रही। इसकी बाकायदा रोज मॉनिटरिंग की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें