कोरोनाकाल:175 दिन में 5 हजार संक्रमित, 52 दिन में ही 4000 मरीज मिले, जिले में 737 एक्टिव केस

बालाेदएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 123 दिन में एक हजार मरीज मिले थे, अब तक 57 हजार 147 लोग करा चुके टेस्ट

जिले में कोरोनाकाल के 175 दिन पूरे हो चुके हैं। गुरुवार रात को 77 नए मरीज मिलने के साथ कुल कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 5 हजार पहुंच गई है। भले ही सैंपल की रफ्तार बढ़ गई है लेकिन रोजाना 70 से ज्यादा मरीज मिल ही रहे है। इसका अंदाजा इसी से लगा सकते है कि पिछले 52 दिनों में ही 4 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों की कोरोना सैंपल जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। ऐसे में अभी भी सावधानी बरतने की सख्त जरूरत है। मास्क ही वैक्सीन है और सोशल डिस्टेंस भी जरूरी है। इसलिए विभाग की ओर से लोगों को अपील की जा रही है कि अभी कोरोना से बचाव का यही आसान तरीका है। किसी तरह की लापरवाही हुई तो खामियाजा भुगतना पड़ सकता है। गुरुवार को जिले में एक हजार 123 लोगों का सैंपल लेकर कोरोना जांच की गई। जिसमें 77 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने की पुष्टि की गई है। डौंडीलोहारा ब्लॉक में 19, बालोद में 21, गुंडरदेही में 4, डौंडी में 17 और गुरूर ब्लॉक में 16 संक्रमित मिले। कलेक्टर ने अफसरों को कोरोना से बचाव के लिए लोगों को जागरूक करने निर्देश दिए है।

एक से 5 हजार तक संक्रमित होने में इतने दिन लगे

  • 14 मई को जिले में पहला मरीज डौंडी ब्लॉक के ग्राम कोकान में मिला था।
  • 13 सितंबर को ओवरऑल संक्रमितों की संख्या 1000 पार हुई। तब एक से एक हजार होने में 123 दिन लगे।
  • 25 सितंबर को ओवरऑल संक्रमितों की संख्या 2000 पार हुई। तब एक हजार से दोगुना होने में महज 12 दिन ही लगे।
  • 9 अक्टूबर को ओवरऑल संक्रमितों की संख्या 3000 पार हुई। तब दो हजार से तीन हजार होने में 15 दिन लगे।
  • 5- 22 अक्टूबर को ओवरऑल संक्रमितों की संख्या 4000 पार हुई। तब तीन से चार हजार होने में 14 दिन लगे।
  • 6- 5 नवंबर को ओवरऑल संक्रमितों की संख्या 5000 पार हुई। 4 से 5 हजार होने 14 दिन लगे। जिले में संक्रमण का दौर अब भी जारी है।

विधायक प्रतिनिधि सहित परिवार के सात संक्रमित
ग्राम मेड़की में विधायक प्रतिनिधि सहित परिवार के 7 लोगों की कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। जिसमें तीन बच्चे भी शामिल हैं। इस गांव में अब तक लगभग 37 लोग कोरोना से संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इधर कुछ दिन पहले जनपद पंचायत के क्लर्क और पंचायत सचिव संघ के ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष को कोरोना होने की पुष्टि की गई है।

गांवों में शिविर लगाकर लक्ष्य पूरा करने में जुटे
वर्तमान में शहर सहित गांवों में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से कोरोना जांच करने लोगों को प्रेरित किया जा रहा है। स्थानीय स्तर पर गांव-गांव में ही जांच शिविर का आयोजन हो रहा है ताकि लक्ष्य की पूर्ति हो सकें। गुरुवार को लक्ष्य की पूर्ति होने के बाद यह सिलसिला आगे भी जारी रहे, इसके लिए जरूरी निर्देश दिए गए है। गौरतलब है कि रोजाना 1090 सैंपल लेने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। रोजाना कलेक्टर जनमेजय महोबे स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अफसरों के साथ बैठक लेकर समीक्षा कर रहे हैं।

