पहले सुस्ती, अब चुस्ती:50 हजार लोगों के डूबे हैं 18 चिटफंड कंपनियों में 70 करोड़ रु., पैसे लौटाने 13 की चार्जशीट कोर्ट में पेश ताकि संपत्ति कुर्क हो सके

बालाेद5 घंटे पहले
गुरुवार को राज्य में कांग्रेस शासनकाल का दूसरा साल पूरा हो जाएगा। घोषणा पत्र में चिटफंड कंपनी में डूबे पैसे को लोगों को वापस दिलाने की बात कही थी। जिस पर कार्रवाई जारी है। चिटफंड मामला सिर्फ बालोद का नहीं बल्कि प्रदेशभर का है। राज्यभर में 2004 से 2015 तक इनका कारोबार फैला रहा, जब पैसा वापस नहीं हुआ तब शिकायतों की झड़ी लग गई व कंपनियों की पोल खुली। संचालक पैसा लेकर फरार हुए फिर गिरफ्तार... चार्जशीट पेश हुआ तो मामला कोर्ट में पहुंचा। जो विचाराधीन है।पुलिस व कोषालय विभाग के रिकॉर्ड में बालोद जिले के 50 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों के चिटफंड कंपनी में लगभग 70करोड़ रुपए फंसे हैं। यह न्यूनतम आंकड़ा है, क्योंकि कभी भी शिकायतें आ जाती है और ठगी के शिकार लोगों की संख्या के साथ राशि बढ़ते क्रम पर रहती है।
इस तरह झांसे में आए लोग- पैसा डबल करने का झांसा पर एक रुपए तक नहीं मिला- रुपए डबल करने का झांसा दिया गया लेकिन एक रुपए भी नहीं मिला। जब मैच्योरिटी बाद पैसा दोगुना नहीं मिला तो शिकायत हुई, वह भी 2015 में। पुलिस के अनुसार बालाेद थाना अंतर्गत दिव्यानी, श्रीराम रियल, बीएनबी ग्लोबल, बीएन गोल्ड चिटफंड कंपनी के खिलाफ कोर्ट में चार्जशीट पेश किया गया है। यहां 2013 से 2019 तक चिटफंड मामलों में अपराध दर्ज किया गया है। वहीं दल्लीराजहरा थाना अंतर्गत साई प्रसाद, एसपीएनजे, जेएसबी, यालको ग्रुप चिटफंड कंपनी के खिलाफ कोर्ट में चार्जशीट पेश किया गया है।

2013 में अपराध दर्ज, अब तक नहीं हुई गिरफ्तारी
पैसा दोगुना-तिगुना करने के नाम पर फाइन इंडिया कंपनी के 7 आरोपियों ने देवरी, राजनांदगांव, दुर्ग व अन्य क्षेत्रों के 27 लोगों से 38 लाख 76 हजार 500 रुपए की ठगी की है। लेकिन लोगों को एक रुपए तक नहीं मिल पाया है। वर्ष 2013 में पुलिस ने जुर्म दर्ज किया था। लेकिन आरोपियों की अब तक गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है।

5 चिटफंड कंपनियों की चार्जशीट अभी पेश नहीं
एएसपी डीआर पोर्ते ने बताया कि जिले के लोगों से ठगी करने के मामले में 18 चिटफंड कंपनियों के खिलाफ अपराध दर्ज हो चुके है। इनमें से 5 को छोड़कर बाकी का चालान यानी चार्जशीट कोर्ट में पेश की जा चुकी है। संपत्ति कुर्की की प्रक्रिया में समय लगता है। बहरहाल निवेशक पैसे लौटाने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं।

पैसा लौटाने की शुरुआत हो गई: संसदीय सचिव
संसदीय सचिव कुंवर सिंह निषाद ने कहा कि राजनांदगांव में एक चिटफंड कंपनी में निवेश करने वालों को नियमानुसार पैसा लौटाने की शुरूआत हो चुकी है, जल्द ही बालोद जिले में भी कार्रवाई होगी। सरकार के पास रिकॉर्ड है कि कितने लोगों का पैसा कहां निवेश किया गया था। संपत्ति कुर्की की कार्रवाई नियमानुसार जिला प्रशासन, पुलिस व अन्य संबंधित विभाग, कोर्ट के माध्यम से होगी।

