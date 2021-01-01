पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेरोना:520 में से 505 बेड खाली, 3 कोविड सेंटर में सिर्फ 15 मरीज भर्ती, रिकवरी रेट 97%

बालोद2 घंटे पहले
  • एक लाख 45 हजार लोग करा चुके जांच, 9 हजार 830 संक्रमित, 107 की हुई मौत

जिले में कोरोना कमजोर होते जा रहा है। संक्रमण की रफ्तार धीमी पड़ती जा रही है। इसका अंदाजा इसी से लगा सकते है‌ं कि एक्टिव मरीज 280 ही रह गए हैं। जो 15 दिसंबर को एक हजार 14 पर पहुंच गई थी यानी डेढ़ माह में ही स्थिति बदल गई है। गुरुर ब्लॉक के धनोरा आइसोलेशन सेंटर में एक भी मरीज नहीं है। यह स्थिति पिछले 5 दिन से है। लिहाजा यहां ताला लटका हुआ है। जिसे विभाग शुभ संकेत मान रहा है। हालांकि स्थिति अनुसार इस सेंटर का उपयोग मरीजों को रखने के लिए किया जाएगा। दरअसल रोजाना कोरोना जांच कराने के लिए क्षेत्र के लोग अस्पतालों, सार्वजनिक स्थानों में आयोजित शिविर में पहुंच रहे है, ऐसे में एक ही दिन में ज्यादा संक्रमित होने के बाद इलाज के लिए सेंटर में ही रखा जाएगा। बीएमओ डॉ. जीआर रावटे ने बताया कि अभी एक भी केस नहीं है इसलिए ताला लग गया है। आने वाले समय में संक्रमित मरीजों के हिसाब से निर्णय लिया जाएगा। सेंटर विभाग की निगरानी में है। विभागीय जानकारी अनुसार 15 दिसंबर को पहली बार जिले में एक्टिव केस एक हजार पार हुआ था। जिसके बाद यह स्थिति दोबारा नहीं बनी। मरीज कम मरीज मिलने से स्थिति बदल रही है। इसका अंदाजा इसी से लगा सकते हैं कि कोविड सेंटर में 10 से कम मरीज भर्ती हैं। एक लाख 45 हजार करा चुके कोरोना जांच, 9443 संक्रमित: जिले में 14 मई से 28 जनवरी तक तक कोरोना के 9 हजार 830 संक्रमित मिल चुके हैं। जिसमें 9 हजार 443 ठीक हो चुके हैं। वहीं 107 संक्रमितों की मौत होने की पुष्टि जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने की है। जो कुल संक्रमित का 0.9 प्रतिशत है। 280 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। इनमें 72 होम आइसोलेशन यानी घर में रहकर दवा ले रहे हैं। एक लाख 45 हजार 518 लोग कोरोना जांच करा चुके हैं। हालांकि जिले मंें रोजाना कोराेना के मरीज मिल रहे हैं। लेकिन पहले की अपेक्षा अब मरीजों की संख्या में कमी आई है। इधर वैक्सीन लगाने में विभाग जुटा है।

बालोद जिले में रिकवरी रेट का ग्राफ 7 प्रतिशत बढ़ा
स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार रिकवरी रेट 97% में पहुंच गया है यानी इतने प्रतिशत मरीज कोरोना को मात देने में सफल रहे। दिसंबर में रिकवरी रेट 90 प्रतिशत के आसपास था। इस तरह रिकवरी रेट का ग्राफ 7 प्रतिशत बढ़ा है। इसकी वजह यह है कि रोजाना डिस्चार्ज होने वाले लोगों की तुलना में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या कम है। भले ही अब कम लोग कोरोना जांच करा रहे हैं लेकिन संक्रमित की संख्या घटते क्रम पर है। वर्तमान में वैक्सीनेशन में स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अफसर व कर्मचारी व्यस्त है इसलिए सैंपल कलेक्शन की पूर्ति नहीं हो पा रही है। जिसे विभागीय अफसर भी स्वीकार कर रहे हैं। दरअसल स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को स्वास्थ्यकर्मी वेक्सीनेटर ही केंद्रों में वैक्सीन लगा रहे हैं। इसके अलावा टीम में स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को ही अलग-अलग जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। इसलिए शहरी व ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में कम ही स्थानों में शिविर का आयोजन हो रहा है।

दल्लीराजहरा कोविड सेंटर में 3 दिन से एक मरीज भर्ती
दल्लीराजहरा कोविड सेंटर में पिछले तीन दिन से एक ही मरीज भर्ती है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार लगातार 10 दिन से 520 बेड क्षमता वाले 4 कोविड सेंटरों में भर्ती मरीजों की संख्या 40 से कम है। शुक्रवार शाम 4.30 बजे की स्थिति में सिर्फ 15 मरीज भर्ती थे। 505 बेड खाली है। कोविड हॉस्पिटल बालोद में 5 मरीज भर्ती है। यह स्थिति पहली बार बनी। यहां 95 बेड खाली है। जिले के सबसे बड़े आइसोलेशन सेंटर पाकुरभाट में 9 मरीज भर्ती है। 6 दिन पहले यहां 33 मरीज भर्ती थे। वर्तमान में यहां 215 बेड खाली है। दल्लीराजहरा में 95 बेड खाली है। धनोरा गुरूर में एक भी मरीज भर्ती नहीं है। आंकड़ों में बदलाव होने की बात विभागीय अफसर कह रहे हैं क्योंकि रोजाना कोरोना सैंपल जांच के बाद कई लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ रही है। जो परिस्थिति अनुसार होम आइसोलेशन का विकल्प चुन रहे हैं या सेंटर में भर्ती होकर इलाज करा रहे हैं।

