कोरोना:7 दिन में 586 संक्रमित, इनमें 251 महिलाएं 4 दिन में 3 से 17 साल के 24 बच्चे चपेट में

बालाेद5 घंटे पहले
  • नवंबर की तुलना में दिसंबर में संक्रमित महिलाओं की संख्या 10 प्रतिशत बढ़ी

जिले में 9 से 15 दिसंबर यानी 7 दिन में ही 586 मरीज मिले। जिसमें 251 महिलाएं व 335 पुरुष शामिल है। 8 दिसंबर तक 7 हजार 733 संक्रमित मिले थे। नवंबर में पहले कुल संक्रमितों में 20 से 30 प्रतिशत महिलाएं होती थी, जो अब बढ़ते क्रम पर है। पिछले सात दिन में संक्रमितों महिलाओं की संख्या 40 प्रतिशत के पार हो गई है। इस लिहाज से 10 प्रतिशत की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। साथ ही इनके संक्रमण से छोटे बच्चे भी कोरोना के शिकार हो रहे हैं। जिसकी पुष्टि स्वास्थ्य विभाग की रिपोर्ट कर रही है। 12 से 15 दिसंबर के बीच में ही 4 दिन में 3 से 17 साल तक के 24 बच्चों की कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। इसलिए सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है।
मास्क लगाने व सोशल डिस्टेंस बनाने की अपील: कलेक्टर जनमेजय महोबे स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अफसरों के साथ बैठक लेकर समीक्षा कर रहे हैं कि कहां क्या स्थिति है। कलेक्टर ने लोगों से मास्क लगाने व सोशल डिस्टेंस बनाने की अपील की है।

कोरोनाकाल के 216 दिन में संक्रमित 8300 पार
जिले में कोरोनाकाल के 216 दिन पूरे हो चुके हैं। संक्रमितों की संख्या 8 हजार 300 पार हो गई है। सैंपल की रफ्तार बढ़ने के साथ नए मरीज भी मिल ही रहे है। इसका अंदाजा इसी से लगा सकते है कि पिछले तीन माह में 7 हजार से ज्यादा संक्रमित मिल चुके है। बहरहाल सावधानी बरतने की सख्त जरूरत है। ऐसा स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अफसर कह रहे है, क्योंकि अब भी कई लोग लापरवाह दिख रहे है।

राेज ले रहे सैंपल, कोरोना पॉजिटिव भी मिल रहे
गुरुर के बीएमओ डॉ. जीआर रावटे ने कहा कि रोजाना सैंपल ले रहे है, पॉजिटिव मरीज मिल रहे हैं, ऐसे में सावधानी ही बचाव का तरीका है। फिलहाल मास्क ही वैक्सीन है और सोशल डिस्टेंस भी जरूरी है। इसलिए विभाग की ओर से लोगों को अपील की जा रही है कि कोरोना से खुद और दूसरों को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए अभी सावधानी, जिम्मेदारी जरूरी है। लापरवाही हुई तो खामियाजा भुगतना पड़ सकता है।

जिले में 14 मई से लेकर 15 दिसंबर तक की स्थिति

  • कुल संक्रमित- 8319
  • सैंपल जांच- 100386
  • एक्टिव केस- 1022
  • डिस्चार्ज- 7232
  • होम आइसोलेशन- 373
  • कोविड सेंटर बेड क्षमता- 520
  • भर्ती मरीज- 281
  • रिक्त बेड- 239

(स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार)

जानिए, शुरुआत से लेकर अब तक संक्रमण की रफ्तार

  • पहला केस 14 मई को जिले के डौंडी ब्लॉक के ग्राम कोकान में मिला था।
  • 13 सितंबर को 1000 पार हुई। एक से एक हजार लोगों तक संक्रमण फैलने में 123 दिन लगे।
  • 25 सितंबर को 2000 पार हुई। एक हजार से दोगुना होने में 12 दिन ही लगे।
  • 9 अक्टूबर को 3000 पार हुई। 2 से तीन हजार होने में 15 दिन लगे।
  • 22 अक्टूबर को 4000 पार हुई। तीन से चार हजार होने में 14 दिन लगे।
  • 5 नवंबर को 5000 पार हुई। 4 से 5 हजार होने में 14 दिन लगें।
  • 18 नवंबर को 6000 पार हुई। 5 से 6 हजार होने में 13 दिन लगे।
  • 29 नवंबर को 7000 पार हुई। 6 से 7 हजार होने में 12 दिन लगे।
  • 12 दिसंबर को 8000 पार हुई। 7 से 8 हजार होने में 13 दिन लगे।

जांच के लिए शहर व गांवों में शिविर लगा रहा विभाग
बुधवार को शहर के आमापारा वार्ड में कोरोना जांच के लिए विभाग की ओर से शिविर लगाया गया। जिसमें कम लोग पहुंचे। रोजाना 1139 सैंपल लेने का लक्ष्य तय किया गया है। शहर सहित गांवों में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से कोरोना जांच करने लोगों को प्रेरित किया जा रहा है। ताकि लक्ष्य हासिल हो सकें। लेकिन गांव की तुलना में शहर में कम लोग जांच कराने पहुंच रहे है। इसलिए 21 दिसंबर तक डोर टू डोर सर्वे करने का निर्णय लिया गया है।

