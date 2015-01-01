पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅली, कृषि यंत्र चुराने वालेे गिरोह के 6 गिरफ्तार

बालोद41 मिनट पहले
  • बालोद, दुर्ग, धमतरी जिले में की चोरी, आरोिपयों से 8 ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली, एक ट्रैक्टर इंजन, रोटावेटर जब्त

बालोद, दुर्ग, धमतरी जिले में ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅली, कृषि यंत्र की चोरी करने वाले गिरोह के 6 आरोपियों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया। जिसमें पोखन लाल साहू(44) रजनकट्टा पाण्डुका, रेखराम साहू (23), योगेश कुमार साहू, प्रकाश कुमार साहू (25)पचपेडी भखारा, दिनेश कुमार साहू (18) और एक विधि से संघर्षरत बालक शामिल हैं। आरोपियों के पास से 11 दर्ज प्रकरणों में 8 ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅली, एक ट्रैक्टर इंजन, एक रोटा वेटर एवं घटना में प्रयुक्त एक बाइक को जब्त किया गया है। अन्य प्रकरणों में वाहनों की जब्ती करने का दावा पुलिस कर रही है। एएसपी डीआर पोर्ते, डीएसपी दिनेश सिन्हा ने बताया कि कुछ माह से जिले के विभिन्न थाना क्षेत्रांतर्गत स्थित ग्रामों के किसानों के ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅली व कृषि यंत्र की चोरी की घटनाएं सामने आ रही थी। एसपी जितेन्द्र सिंह मीणा के निर्देश पर एक विशेष टीम तैयार की गई। तकनीकी डेटा प्राप्त कर आरोपियों की पतासाजी की। संदिग्ध व्यक्तियों से पूछताछ की गई। 9 नवंबर को रात में गुरुर ब्लॉक के भोथली में ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅली ले जाते तीन को वाहन मालिक की सक्रियता से पकड़ा गया। गुरुर थाना में पूछताछ करने पर चोरी की घटनाओं का खुलासा किया। रनचिरई थाना अंतर्गत चिचबोड, रजोली, तवेरा, अर्जुन्दा थाना अंतर्गत चिरचार, चिचगोंदी, सुरेगांव के बरबसपुर, गुंडरदेही के पेण्डरी, दुर्ग रानीतराई के रीवागहन, घुघवा करसा, घुघसीडी, गुरूर के भोथली में आरोपियों ने चोरी करना स्वीकार किया।

इस तरह करते थे चोरी
आरोपी योगेश साहू, प्रकाश साहू, युकेश साहू उर्फ भुरू, रेखराम साहू विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में जाकर चोरी करते थे। योगेश साहू चोरी के स्थान को पहले जाकर देखता था और पायलेटिंग करता था। ट्राॅली को पोखन साहू द्वारा पेंटिग कराकर उसके चेचिस नंबर को मिटाकर नया रूप देकर चोरी की ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅली को बेचता था।

