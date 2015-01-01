पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:189 दिन में 6024 लोग संक्रमित हुए, इनमें 5 हजार मरीज 65 दिन में ही मिले

बालाेद5 घंटे पहले
जिले में कोरोनाकाल के 189 दिन पूरे हो चुके हैं। बुधवार रात को 93 नए मरीज मिलने के साथ कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 6 हजार के पार पहुंच गई है। सैंपल की रफ्तार बढ़ने के साथ नए मरीज भी मिल ही रहे हैं। इसका अंदाजा इसी से लगा सकते है कि पिछले 65 दिनों में ही 5 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों की कोरोना सैंपल की जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। ऐसे में अभी सावधानी बरतने की सख्त जरूरत है। ऐसा स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अफसर कह रहे हैं। जिले में फिलहाल कोरोना के एक्टिव केस 684 हैं। वहीं 5294 लोग स्वस्थ होकर अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज हो चुके हैं। वहीं कोरोना से 43 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। दरअसल अब भी कई लोग कोरोना को लेकर लापरवाह दिख रहे हैं, मास्क नहीं पहन रहे और न ही सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन कर रहे हैं। गुरूर के बीएमओ डॉ. जीआर रावटे खर्रा सहित अन्य गांवों में लोगों से मुलाकात कर मास्क पहनने की अपील करते नजर आ रहे हैंं। फिलहाल मास्क ही वैक्सीन है और सोशल डिस्टेंस भी जरूरी है। नियम का पालन करने में किसी तरह की लापरवाही हुई तो खामियाजा भुगतना पड़ सकता है।

बुधवार को शहरी क्षेत्र व गांवों में मिले संक्रमित
दल्लीराजहरा, डौंडी, सिकोसा, पलारी, दर्रा, सिर्री, गोटाटोला, अर्जुन्दा, डंगनिया, खुरसुनी, अरमरीकला, कुम्हारखान, गुरूर, ठेकवाडीह, भेड़ी, पिनकापार, कोबा, डौंडीलोहारा, चिखलाकसा, संबलपुर, अरमुरकसा, नर्राटोला, अमोरा, लाटाबोड़, कोरगुड़ा, खर्रा, बालोदगहन, कामता, फागुन्दाह, तरौद, चूल्हापथरा, सुकरी, दुबचेरा, मुंदेरा, कांदुल, अछोली में एक ही दिन बुधवार को संक्रमित मिले।

सैंपल लक्ष्य बढ़ा, शहर व गांवों में शिविर लगा रहे
कोरोना जांच के लिए रोजाना 1139 सैंपल लेने का लक्ष्य तय किया गया है। शहर सहित गांवों में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से कोरोना जांच करने लोगों को प्रेरित किया जा रहा है। ताकि लक्ष्य हासिल हो सके। हालांकि दीपावली के बाद से एक भी दिन लक्ष्य की पूर्ति नहीं हो पाई है। स्थानीय स्तर पर गांव-गांव में ही जांच शिविर का आयोजन हो रहा है ताकि लक्ष्य की पूर्ति हो सकें।

बालोद शहर के इन 14 वार्डों में मिले संक्रमित
16 से 18 नवंबर तक शहर के नयापारा, आमापारा, मरारपारा, गंजपारा, कुंदरूपारा, पांडेपारा, रेलवे कॉलोनी, शिकारीपारा, सदर रोड, जवाहरपारा, बुधवारी बाजार, पुलिस लाइन, स्टेशन रोड, कलेक्टोरेट में 35 से ज्यादा संक्रमित मिले। कलेक्टर जनमेजय महोबे अफसरों के साथ बैठक लेकर समीक्षा कर रहे है। मास्क लगाने व सोशल डिस्टेंस बनाने की अपील की है।

जानिए, कोरोनाकाल में एक से 6 हजार मरीज होने में कितने दिन लगे

  • 14 मई को जिले में पहला मरीज डौंडी ब्लॉक के ग्राम कोकान में मिला था।
  • 13 सितंबर को ओवरऑल संक्रमितों की संख्या 1000 पार हुई। तब एक से एक हजार होने में 123 दिन लगे।
  • 25 सितंबर को ओवरऑल संक्रमितों की संख्या 2000 पार हुई। तब एक हजार से दोगुना होने में महज 12 दिन ही लगे।
  • 9 अक्टूबर को ओवरऑल संक्रमितों की संख्या 3000 पार हुई। तब दो हजार से तीन हजार होने में 15 दिन लगे।
  • 22 अक्टूबर को ओवरऑल संक्रमितों की संख्या 4000 पार हुई। तब तीन से चार हजार होने में 14 दिन लगे।
  • 5 नवंबर को ओवरऑल संक्रमितों की संख्या 5000 पार हुई। 4 से 5 हजार होने में 14 दिन लगे।
  • 18 नवंबर को ओवरऑल संक्रमितों की संख्या 6000 पार हुई। 5 से 6 हजार होने में 13 दिन लगे। अब भी मरीज मिल रहे हैं।
