बारदाने का संकट:88484 किसान नहीं बेच पाए हैं धान 18 से 20 तक छुट्टी, खरीदी रहेगी बंद

बालोद5 घंटे पहले
  • नए और पीडीएस बारदाने 37 लाख ही पहुंचे, पुराने के भरोसे हो रही खरीदी वह भी फटे हुए

जिले के 126 केंद्रों में 15 लाख 56 हजार 230 क्विंटल धान जाम है। महज एक लाख 104 क्विंटल यानी 6.10 प्रतिशत ही धान का उठाव हो पाया है। परिवहन में देरी के बीच बारदाने की कमी भी बरकरार है। जिसके कारण आगे खरीदी प्रभावित हो सकती है। जिसका खामियाजा किसानों को भुगतना पड़ सकता है। 42 हजार 405 किसान एक दिसंबर से बुधवार शाम 5.30 बजे तक समर्थन मूल्य पर 16 लाख 73 हजार 651.20 क्विंटल धान बेच चुके है। जिसकी कीमत 3 अरब 14 करोड़ 22 लाख 14 हजार 817.60 रुपए है। खरीदे धान को भरकर रखने के लिए समिति की ओर से 41 लाख 84 हजार 127 बारदाने का उपयोग किया जा चुका है। जबकि डीएमओ के अनुसार जिले के 126 खरीदी केंद्रों में 37 लाख 67 हजार 850 नए और पीडीएस बारदाने भेजे गए हैं। वहीं मिलर्स की ओर से 17 लाख 50 हजार बारदाने पहुंचाए गए हैं। इस लिहाज से 55 लाख 17 हजार 850 बारदाने पहुंचे हैं। वर्तमान में 13 लाख 33 हजार 723 बारदाने समितियों के पास उपलब्ध हैं। जो पर्याप्त नहीं है।

पिछले साल से साढ़े तीन लाख क्विंटल ज्यादा खरीदी, सबसे ज्यादा पतला धान
पिछले साल की तुलना में 16 दिसंबर की स्थिति में साढ़े 3 लाख क्विंटल ज्यादा खरीदी हो चुकी है। जिसकी पुष्टि जिला सहकारी मर्यादित बैंक ने की है। किसान अब तक 3 लाख 56 हजार 850.40 क्विंटल मोटा, 7 लाख 91 हजार 718.80 क्विंटल पतला और 5 लाख 25 हजार 82 क्विंटल सरना धान बेच चुके हैं।

धान बेचने के लिए 1 लाख 30 हजार 889 किसानों ने कराया है पंजीयन
इस सीजन एक लाख 30 हजार 889 किसान पंजीकृत हैं। इस लिहाज से 88 हजार 484 किसान शेष हैं। जो धान बेच नहीं पाए है। गुरुवार को खरीदी होगी। इसके बाद 18 को गुरु घासीदास जयंती व 19 को शनिवार, 20 को रविवार होने से शासकीय छुट्टी के चलते खरीदी नहीं होगी। किसान सोमवार को धान बेचने पहुंचेंगे।

हर केंद्र में रोज 3500 तक बारदाने की खपत
हल्दी केंद्र में गुरुवार के लिए ही 4 हजार बारदाने की व्यवस्था है। अगर बारदाने नहीं पहुंचा तो खरीदी प्रभावित हो सकती है। प्रत्येक केंद्र में रोजाना 3200-3500 बारदाने की खपत हो रही है।

जिले में बारदाने पर्याप्त होने का दावा खाेखला
बारदाने की कमी है, सभी केंद्रों में 50 नए और 50 पुराने बारदाने उपयोग करने का रेशियो नियम लागू नहीं हो पाया है। पुराने बारदाने का उपयोग किया जा रहा है, वह फटा है, धान जमीन में गिर रहा है।

इन केंद्रों में 10 हजार क्विंटल से ज्यादा धान जाम
गुरूर में 22580क्विंटल, गब्दी में 20612 क्विंटल, अछोली केंद्र में 19305 क्विंटल, अरकार में 11791 क्विंटल, अर्जुन्दा में 15730क्विंटल, अरमरीकला में 18031 क्विंटल, ओड़ारसंकरी 13588, कुआगोंदी 14750 क्विंटल , कचांदुर 15374क्विंटल, कुरदी 18165क्विंटल , करहीभदर 12543 क्विंटल , कलंपपुर 12892 क्विंटल, कंवर में 17895क्विंटल, कुसुमकसा 16020क्विंटल , कसौंदा 12782क्विंटल , कांदुल 12885 क्विंटल, मेड़की में 11436क्विंटल धान जाम है। तिरपाल के भरोसे हैं।

डीएमओ दे रहे आश्वासन पर नहीं सुधरी व्यवस्था
मिलर्स का एग्रीमेंट खाद्य विभाग व डीएमओ करता है, डीएमओ के निर्देश पर मिलर्स बारदाने की सप्लाई करते हैं। धान उठाव संबंधित आदेश भी देते है। डीएमओ की भूमिका महत्वपूर्ण है लेकिन अब तक आश्वासन ही दे रहे हैं कि व्यवस्था सुधर जाएगी।

1 करोड़ नए बारदाने मांगे मिले सिर्फ 39.90 लाख
एक करोड़ से ज्यादा नए बारदाने की मांग की गई है। अब तक शासन की ओर से 39 लाख 90 हजार नए बारदाने उपलब्ध कराई गई है। अगर शासन की ओर से डिमांड अनुसार बारदाने नहीं दी जा रही है तो पीडीएस, मिलर्स के भरोसे रहना होगा।

