परिवहन की रफ्तार धीमी:103 केंद्रों में 96% धान खुले में रखा हुआ

बालाेदएक घंटा पहले
  • मौसम में उतार-चढ़ाव का दौर जारी, समिति प्रबंधक व अध्यक्ष परेशान

जिले के 69 सेवा सहकारी समिति अंतर्गत 126 केंद्रों में धान खरीदी जारी है। शनिवार तक 23 केंद्रों में ही परिवहन शुरू हो पाया था। वहीं 103 केंद्रों में अब तक इंतजार हो रहा है।

जिला सहकारी केंद्रीय मर्यादित बैंक के अनुसार एक दिसंबर से अब तक 1216328.80 क्विंटल धान की खरीदी हो चुकी है। जिसमें 40615.60 क्विंटल धान का उठाव हो पाया है। जो कुल खरीदी का 4 प्रतिशत ही है। मौसम में उतार-चढ़ाव का दौर जारी है। लिहाजा समिति प्रबंधक व अध्यक्ष कह रहे हैं कि शासन, प्रशासन, डीएमओ को इस दिशा में सकारात्मक पहल करनी चाहिए ताकि नुकसान न हो।

डीएमओ शशांक सिंह का कहना है कि धान का उठाव यानी परिवहन शुरू हो गया है, अनुबंध व नियमानुसार कार्रवाई चल रही है। पंजीकृत मिलर्स आदेशानुसार संबंधित केंद्रों से धान का उठाव कर रहे हैं। जिला राइस मिल एसोसिएशन संघ के प्रमुख मोहनभाई पटेल ने बताया कि अरवा मिलर्स के माध्यम से धान का उठाव चल रहा है। वर्तमान में पंजीयन की प्रक्रिया जारी है।

आदेश के बिना कुछ नहीं कर सकते मिलर्स

पिछले साल भी यह स्थिति बनी थी, एक दिसंबर से समर्थन मूल्य में खरीदी शुरू हुई थी, इस दौरान आदेश नहीं आने के कारण मिलर्स का अनुबंध नहीं हो पाया था। 20 फरवरी तक धान खरीदी चली। इस दौरान कई बार उठाव के लिए आदेश मिलने का इंतजार मिलर्स करते रहे। इसका अंदाजा इसी से लगा सकते हैं कि पिछले साल जब से धान खरीदी हुई तब से फरवरी तक 20 दिन शासन स्तर से ही उठाव के लिए आदेश जारी नहीं होने के कारण ट्रांसपोर्टर, मिलर्स धान नहीं उठा सके। अब अफसर भी आदेश के इंतजार में हैं।

अरवा चावल की खपत सहकारी दुकानों में

वर्तमान में अरवा के लिए अधिकृत मिलर्स धान का उठाव कर रहे हैं। इन समितियों से धान उपार्जन केंद्रों में रखा जाएगा। जहां से मिलर धान उठाएंगे, अपने मिलों में मिलिंग कर चावल मार्कफेड को देंगे। सरकार धान की उसना मिलिंग करवाने निर्धारित मात्रा व दर पर चावल देती है। प्रति क्विंटल प्रोत्साहन राशि भी मिलती है। अरवा चावल की खपत जिले के सहकारी उपभोक्ता दुकानों में हो जाती है।

जिले में अब तक धान खरीदी की यह स्थिति

कुल धान खरीदी-1216328.80 क्विंटल मोटा- 258881.60 क्विंटल पतला- 581993.20 क्विंटल सरना-375454 क्विंटल परिवहन- 40615.60 क्विंटल शेष- 1175713.20 क्विंटल

