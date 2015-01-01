पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सतर्क रहें:दल्ली, डौंडी, गुरुर के बाद हाथियाें का दल अब चारामा जंगल की ओर बढ़ा

बालोद/तार्रीभरदाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वनक्षेत्र के आसपास के गांवाें में धान की फसल काे नुकसान पहुंचा रहे

जिले के दल्ली, डाैंडी और बड़भूम वन परिक्षेत्र में एक माह से अधिक समय तक विचरण करने के बाद हाथियों का दल चारामा परिक्षेत्र के गिधाली वन परिसर के अंतर्गत आने वाले वनक्षेत्र साल्हेटोला के जंगल में है। जिसके कांकेर के भानुप्रतापपुर के जंगल की ओर बढ़ने की संभावना वन विभाग द्वारा जताई जा रही है। अभी हाथी वनमंडल कांकेर के वन परिक्षेत्र चारामा अंतर्गत उप परिक्षेत्र पुरी के कक्ष क्रमांक आरएफ /23, एए-1524 में है। 21से 22 की संख्या में हाथी एक साथ घुम रहे हैं। ताे आसपास के गांवाें की धान फसल काे नुकसान पहुंचा रहे हैं। अभी तक मकान हानि, खेत, झोपड़ी के नुकसान की खबर नहीं हैं। वन विभाग के लोगों ने समीपस्थ ग्राम कहाड़गोंदी, चपेली, साल्हेटोला, रतेडीह के लाेगाें काे सचेत कर दिया गया है। हाथियाें की निगरानी वन विभाग के टीम के वनपाल मनीष नेताम,वनरक्षक युगल सोनबोइर, प्रदीप भालेश्वर, तुलसी प्रसाद निषाद कर रहे हैं। हाथियाें के दल पर निगाह रख रहे: गुरूर रेंजर एसएस साेरी ने बताया कि कांकेर व बालाेद जिले के वन विभाग के अधिकारी-कर्मचारी हाथियाें के दल पर निगाह रख रहे हैं। अभी हाथी वनक्षेत्र साल्हेटोला के जंगल में है।

सबसे अधिक दिन डाैंडी रेंज में बिताए
चंदा हाथियों के दल ने 30 दिन डाैंडी रेंज में बिताया। 3 दिन दल्ली रेंज, बालाेद रेंज में एक दिन, गुरूर रेंज में 2 दिन विचरण करने के बाद चारामा वन परिक्षेत्र में चले गए। इसके पहले एक दिन गुरुर वन परिक्षेत्र में भी गुजारे। जाे कभी भी गुरुर ब्लाॅक के जंगल की अाेर बढ़ सकते हैं। वन अमला अलर्ट हाे गया है। परकालकसा, मंगलतराई, मथेना, पुतरवाही के जंगल की अाेर अागे बढ़ कर बालाेद जिले की सीमा से निकल चुके हैं। हाथियाें के दल ने सबसे ज्यादा समय डाैंडी रेंज में बिताए।

