पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सुविधा:अर्जुंदा काे मिला पूर्ण तहसील का दर्जा सामुदायिक भवन में खुला कार्यालय

अर्जुन्दाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने प्रदेश में नवगठित 23 तहसीलों का ऑनलाइन शुभारंभ बुधवार काे रायपुर से किया। इसके साथ अर्जुन्दा काे पूर्ण तहसील का दर्जा मिल गया। तहसील कार्यालय का शुभारंभ संसदीय सचिव व गुंडरदेही विधायक कुंवर सिंह निषाद ने आदर्श शासकीय भारती विद्यालय अर्जुन्दा के पास सामुदायिक भवन में किया। अर्जुन्दा तहसील में 42 ग्राम पंचायत, 62 ग्राम व 3 राजस्व निरीक्षक मंडल शामिल है। संसदीय सचिव ने कहा कि यह क्षेत्रवासियों को मुख्यमंत्री की ओर से बड़ा उपहार है। मुख्यमंत्री ने अपने घोषणा के अनुसार अर्जुन्दा को पूर्ण तहसील का दर्जा दिलवा दिया है। इससे अासपास के गांव के लाेगाें का सभी काम यही हाे जाएगा। अब गुंडरदेही जाने की जरूरत नहीं हाेगी। इससे समय व धन बचेगा। इस अवसर पर जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष सोनादेवी देशलहरा, जिला कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष कृष्णा दुबे, जनपद अध्यक्ष गुंडरदेही सुचित्रा साहू, अध्यक्ष जनपद डौंडीलोहारा जागृत सोनकर, अध्यक्ष नगर पंचायत अर्जुन्दा चंद्रहास देवांगन, उपाध्यक्ष सुषमा चंद्राकर, जिला पंचायत सदस्य संध्या भारद्वाज, नीतीश यादव, वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसी ओमप्रकाश गजेंद्र, राजेश बाफना, सुरेश गांधी, रामाधार गजेंद्र, विजयपाल बेलचंदन, कोदूराम दिल्लीवार, संतु पटेल, संजय साहू, भोजराज साहू, सलीम खान, रवि राय, दसरू देशमुख, हिमलेश्वरी देवांगन, संजीव चौधरी, मानसिंह देशलहरा, तामेश्वर देशमुख, रामसेवक निषाद, दीपेश चावड़ा, एसडीएम भूपेंद्र अग्रवाल, तहसीलदार अश्वन पुशाम, निज सहायक सुभाष गजेन्द्र आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें