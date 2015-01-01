पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:डॉक्टर्स व स्टाफ के सामने मरीजों से पूछे; डरो मत बताओ- समय पर इलाज व दवा मिल रही है कि नहीं

बालाेदएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सोमवार की रात 8 बजे जिला और चाइल्ड अस्पताल में औचक निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे संसदीय सचिव

स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं को लेकर लगातार मिल रही शिकायतों व व्यवस्था की वास्तविकता जानने संसदीय सचिव व गुंडरदेही विधायक कुंवर सिंह निषाद ने जिला व चाइल्ड अस्पताल का औचक निरीक्षण किया। वे सोमवार रात 8 बजे पहुंचे और लगभग एक घंटे तक रहकर एक-एक बेड तक पहुंचकर भर्ती नवजात की स्थिति जानी और माताओं से यहां की व्यवस्था को लेकर पूछताछ की। उन्होंने भर्ती मरीजों व परिजन से चर्चा कर डॉक्टर्स व नर्सों को सामने बुलाकर कहा कि यह सब सही ढंग से काम तो कर रहे हैं न, समय पर इलाज और दवा मिल रही है कि नहीं। कोई कमी है या किसी से शिकायत है तो तत्काल बताइए। वहीं डॉक्टरों से कहा कि केस क्रिटिकल है और बचा नहीं सकते तो तुरंत रेफर करो। लापरवाही बर्दाश्त नहीं होगी, कब तक इलाज में देरी के चलते लोगों की जान जाती रहेगी। विधायक ने बताया कि निरीक्षण के दौरान मिले खामियों को लेकर मंगलवार को रिपोर्ट तैयार कर लिया हूं। जिसे स्वास्थ्य मंत्री व मुख्यमंत्री को भेजूंगा।

सीएस, डॉक्टर्स से बोले- लापरवाही न हो मैं रात को 2 बजे आकर भी दौरा करुंगा
रात में निरीक्षण के दौरान मौजूद सिविल सर्जन डॉ. एसएस देवदास सहित अन्य डॉक्टरों से संसदीय सचिव निषाद कहने लगे कि निरीक्षण के लिए सुबह, दोपहर, शाम टाइमिंग महत्व नहीं रखता, जब जरूरत होगी, तब रात 2 बजे आकर भी दौरा करूंगा। यहां भर्ती मरीजों को तकलीफ नहीं होना चाहिए, किसी की जान इलाज में देरी व लापरवाही के चलते नहीं जानी चाहिए, यही उद्देश्य है। शिशु मातृत्व केंद्र के नाम से यहां की पहचान बनी है इसे बरकरार रखें।

भास्कर रि-कॉल: विशेषज्ञों के बिना प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में लोग जाने मजबूर
अभी रिकॉर्ड में ही 100-100 बिस्तर का जिला व चाइल्ड अस्पताल (जच्चा, बच्चा, एमसीएच) संचालित हो रहा है। जहां पिछले 3 साल से अब तक 13 विशेषज्ञों की कमी बरकरार है। वर्तमान में 3 रेगुलर व 2 संविदा विशेषज्ञ के भरोसे दोनों अस्पतालों में काम चल रहा है। नतीजतन स्थिति ऐसी है कि इलाज, ऑपरेशन में देरी हो रही है। लोग निजी अस्पताल में जा रहे हैं। संसदीय सचिव ने कहा कि सीएम, स्वास्थ्य मंत्री को विशेषज्ञों की कमी को दूर करने पत्र लिखूंगा।

बोलीं- दूध पियाय बर गेहे तेकर सेती सुत गए रहे हों
निरीक्षण के दौरान एक बुजुर्ग महिला से संसदीय सचिव ने पूछा कि कैसे दाई का हाल चाल, महिला कहने लगी पथराटोला में रइथव, में ओखर बूढ़ी दाई हरों। त तें कइसे सूत गे रेहे तो बोली वो दूध पियाय बर गेहे तेकर सेती सुते हों। कइसे कमजोर हे लइका ह के सवाल में बोली कि का जानो भई बने त खात रिहिसे। बने सेवा जतन करबे कहकर निषाद ने हौसला बढ़ाया।

3 नवजात का वजन 1100-1200 ग्राम
डॉक्टरों व नर्सों ने जानकारी दी कि चाइल्ड अस्पताल में भर्ती 3 नवजात का वजन 1100 से 1200 ग्राम है। एक केस क्रिटिकल है, जिसमें नवजात ने गंदा पानी पी लिया था। जिसका ऑपरेशन किया गया है। डॉक्टरों के अनुसार 9 माह के पहले जन्म लेने वाले बच्चे का वजह ढाई किलो से कम होने पर स्थिति गंभीर रहती है। यहां कुल 100 बेड हैं। जिसमें 24 बेड बच्चों के लिए आरक्षित है। इनमें भी दो केटेगरी है। पहले केटेगरी में 14 बेड जिसमें एक साल से कम उम्र के बच्चों को रखा जाता है। 10 बेड सामान्य बच्चों के लिए है। बाकी 76 बेड सामान्य मरीजों के लिए है।

