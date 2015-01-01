पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सतर्क रहें:ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग करें तो फर्जी वेबसाइट से बचें

बालाेद41 मिनट पहले
  • ऑफर के फेर में हो सकते हैं ठगी के शिकार

त्योहारी सीजन में ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग करें तो फर्जी वेबसाइट से बचें वरना आप ठगी के शिकार हो सकते है। इस संबंध में शुक्रवार को गुंडरदेही पुलिस ने लोगों को जागरूक करने अलर्ट जारी किया है। टीआई रोहित मालेकर ने बताया कि व्यस्तता के चलते अधिकांश लोग फेस्टिवल सीजन में ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग को सबसे आसान मानते हैं। ऐसे में कई बार सस्ते सामान की चाहत में कुछ लोग फर्जी साइट्स और वेबसाइट के कारण ठगी का शिकार हो जाते है। ऐसे कई मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। अक्सर देखा गया है कि दीवाली पर बड़ी संख्या में कस्टमर्स ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग करने के लिए नई वेबसाइट से ऑर्डर कर देते हैं। जिसके बाद पेमेंट होने की दशा में ग्राहक को किसी भी तरह की कोई डिलीवरी नहीं दी जाती है। ज्यादातर कस्टमर्स ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग के लिए फ्लिप कार्ट और अमेजन, स्नेपडील जैसे प्लेटफॉर्म पर सेल का इंतजार करते हैं। ऑफर का इंतजार करते हैं। ऐसे समय में ग्राहक के ऑनलाइन खरीदारी का फायदा ठगी करने वाले अपराधियों को मिलता है। ठग गिरोह ने उक्त बड़ी शॉपिंग कंपनियों के फर्जी साइट्स बना के गूगल या अन्य सर्च इंजिन पे डाल रखा है। इन फर्जी वेबसाइट के जरिए लोगों को ज्यादा ऑफर के लालच देकर ऑनलाइन ठगी करते हैं।

बड़ी कंपनियों ने बना ली है फर्जी बेवसाइट: टीआई
टीआई ने बताया कि बड़ी ई-कॉमर्स कंपनियों की वेबसाइट और एप की डुप्लीकेट साइट बना लिए हैं। यह वेबसाइट ओरिजनल वेबसाइट के जैसी ही लगेंगी। वेबसाइट के प्रोडक्ट्स पर भारी ऑफर और डिस्काउंट देने की बात कही जाएगी लेकिन जब आप इन वेबसाइट्स या एप्स पर पेमेंट कर देंगे उसके कुछ देर बाद ये लिंक गायब हो जाएगा। अॉर्डर करने के बाद आपको डिलीवरी नहीं मिलेगी।

