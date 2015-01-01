पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपलब्धि:प्रदेश में धनगांव का सामुदायिक शौचालय बेस्ट, ग्राम घोटिया में कपड़े के बजाय सैनेटरी नैपकिन का उपयोग कर रही महिलाएं, मिला राज्य स्तरीय पहला पुरस्कार

  • मंत्री सिंहदेव ने दोनों गांवों की पहल को आदर्श बताकर सराहा

जिला मुख्यालय से 26 किमी दूर गुंडरदेही ब्लॉक के ग्राम पंचायत धनगांव में बने सामुदायिक शौचालय को प्रदेशभर में स्वच्छ व सुंदर माना गया है। साथ ही जिला मुख्यालय से 25 किमी दूर डौंडी ब्लॉक के ग्राम पंचायत घोटिया में जागरूकता संदेश के माध्यम से सैनेटरी नैपकिन (पैड) का उपयोग करने बालिकाओं व महिलाओं को प्रोत्साहित किया जा रहा है। इसका असर भी दिख रहा है। दोनों स्थानों में स्वच्छता व लोगों के हित में विशेष सकारात्मक पहल की जा रही है। इसलिए गुरुवार को विश्व शौचालय दिवस पर दोनों ग्राम पंचायत को राज्य पुरस्कार दिया गया। कोरोना के चलते समारोह नहीं हो पाया इसलिए ऑनलाइन वर्चुअल कार्यक्रम के माध्यम से पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास मंत्री टीएस सिंहदेव ने धनगांव के सरपंच अंजोर सिंह निषाद व सचिव नरेंद्र कुमार पटेल सहित ग्रामीणों की पहल को सराहा। बताया गया कि पुरस्कार के तौर पर मिले एक लाख रुपए खाते में जमा होगा। वहीं प्रशस्ति पत्र डाक के माध्यम से आएगा। इसी तरह माहवारी स्वच्छता प्रबंधन के लिए ग्राम पंचायत घोटिया को राज्य में प्रथम पुरस्कार मिला। पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास मंत्री सिंहदेव ने सरपंच ममता मंडावी को बधाई देकर कार्यों को विस्तार से जाना। इस पंचायत को पुरस्कार स्वरूप 51 हजार रुपए मिलेगा।

घोटिया में 2018 से अब तक हो रही पहल: घोटिया की सरपंच ममता मंडावी ने बताया कि ब्लॉक स्तरीय मीटिंग में सभी पंचायत को यह पहल करने कहा गया था लेकिन अधिकांश पंचायतों ने ध्यान नहीं दिया। हमारे यहां 2018 से इस दिशा में पहल शुरू हुअा। जो अब तक जारी है। बालिकाएं तो सब समझती थीं लेकिन महिलाओं को समझाने में कई दिक्कतें आई लेकिन धीरे-धीरे सभी ने सैनेटरी नैपकिन का महत्व समझा।

जानिए, दोनों पंचायत को क्यों मिला राज्य पुरस्कार
धनगांव- यहां से प्रस्ताव बनाकर राज्य को भेजा गया था: एक हजार 188 की जनसंख्या वाले इस धनगांव में स्वीकृत राशि से 2018 में सामुदायिक शौचालय बना है। जहां 24 घंटे पानी, साबुन उपलब्ध रहता है। सहभागिता से सुरक्षा की दृष्टिकोण, आसपास का वातावरण, माहौल को बेहतर रखने, रोजाना शौचालय का उपयोग हो, इसके लिए कई उपाय किए गए है। शौचालय को जाली तार से घेरा गया है। गार्डन बनाया गया है। जहां गेट लगा है। दिव्यांग और बुजुर्ग आसानी से शौचालय का उपयोग कर सकें। प्रस्ताव बनाकर राज्य को भेजा गया था।

घोटिया- जन्मदिन समारोह में गिफ्ट में कपड़ा देने के बजाय सेनेटरी नैपकिन दे रहे: 3 हजार की जनसंख्या वाले इस गांव के घरों के दीवार में संदेश दिया जा रहा है कि माहवारी को ना मानो परेशानी, है ये नारी शक्ति की निशानी, मासिक धर्म से चलता जीवन, दूर करो अपने सारे भ्रम, माहवारी नहीं कोई भार है, यह प्रकृति का उपहार है जैसे कई स्लोगन के माध्यम से बालिकाओं व महिलाओं को प्रोत्साहित किया जा रहा है। ज्यादातर बालिकाएं व महिलाएं सैनेटरी नैपकिन का उपयोग कर रही है। जन्मदिन समारोह में गिफ्ट में कपड़ा देने के बजाय सेनेटरी नैपकिन दे रहे हैं।

