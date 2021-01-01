पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:नाती के साथ मड़ई मेला जाते समय डिवाइडर से टकराई बाइक, नानी की मौत, मां-बेटा गंभीर

  • डुंडेरा मोड़ के पास हुई घटना, राजनांदगांव में चल रहा महिला का इलाज

अर्जुन्दा क्षेत्र के ग्राम डुंडेरा मुख्य मार्ग मोड़ के पास डिवाइडर से तेज रफ्तार बाइक टकरा गई। जिसमें सवार सावित्री बाई (75) की मौत हो गई। महिला के सिर, पैर व अन्य हिस्सों में अंदरूनी चोट आई थी। वहीं खुरसुनी निवासी प्रमिला बाई (55) और चिरचार निवासी भुनेश्वर (22) घायल हो गए। दोनों की हालत गंभीर है। संजीवनी 108 टीम अर्जुन्दा के अनुसार घटना सोमवार शाम की है। युवक भुनेश्वर की नानी प्रमिला बाई है और प्रमिला की मां सावित्री बाई है। सावित्री बाई अपनी बेटी के घर खुरसुनी आई थी। तीनों किसी गांव में मंडई में जा रहे थे। तभी यह हादसा हो गया। प्रमिला का इलाज राजनांदगांव के अस्पताल में चल रहा है। चीरचार के सरपंच चुकेश्वर साहू ने बताया कि बाइक चला रहे भुनेश्वर हमारे गांव का है। जो अपने दो रिश्तेदार के साथ कहीं जा रहे थे, तभी हादसा हुआ। डुंडेरा के सरपंच छबिलाल कोर्राम ने बताया कि हादसा दर्दनाक था। डिवाइडर से टकराकर बाइक में सवार तीनों गिर गए। महिला की मौत हुई है। घटना की जानकारी मिलने के बाद संजीवनी एक्सप्रेस के जिला अधिकारी अविनाश पांडे ने ईएमटी लोकेश्वरी, पायलट निलेश शर्मा को तत्काल घायलों की मदद करने के लिए कहा।

नांदगांव ले जाने के पहले महिला ने दम तोड़ा
पायलट निलेश ने बताया कि जब घटना स्थल पर पहुंचे तब वहां मौजूद लोग कह रहे थे कि तेज रफ्तार होने की वजह से बाइक चालक गाड़ी को नियंत्रित नहीं कर पाया और डिवाइडर में टकरा गए। बुजुर्ग महिला की मौत राजनांदगांव ले जाने के पहले हो गई। वहीं दो घायल हुए है। कुरदी से राजनांदगांव जा रहे थे। तभी घटना की जानकारी मिली और तत्काल मौके पर पहुंचे।

