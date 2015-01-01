पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सतर्क रहें:सावधानी जरूरी, क्योंकि नवंबर में पांचवी बार मिले 100 से ज्यादा कोरोना संक्रमित

बालाेद2 दिन पहले
  • जिले में 69 हजार 527 लोग करा चुके टेस्ट, 6144 संक्रमित, 5375 डिस्चार्ज

जिले में कोरोना का कहर जारी है। दीपावली के बाद सैंपल की रफ्तार बढ़ने के साथ ही मरीजों की संख्या भी बढ़ते क्रम पर है। इसका अंदाजा इसी से लगा सकते हैं कि नवंबर के बीते 19 दिनों में ही पांच बार 100 से ज्यादा मरीज मिल चुके हैं। वहीं इस माह कोरोना जांच कराने वाले 17 हजार 203 लोगों में से एक हजार 499 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। इसलिए सावधानी जरूरी है। वर्तमान में जिले में कुल एक्टिव केस 726 हैं। गुरुवार को 123 नए मरीज मिले। जिसमें बालोद ब्लॉक के सबसे ज्यादा 39, डौंडी के 30, गुंडरदेही के 27, गुरूर के 14 और डौंडीलोहारा ब्लॉक के 13 संक्रमित शामिल हैं। 31 अक्टूबर तक 52 हजार 324 लोग कोरोना जांच के लिए सैंपल दे चुके थे। तब 4 हजार 645 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई थी। बहरहाल आगे भी रोजाना केस बढ़ते क्रम पर रहने का अनुमान है क्योंकि संक्रमितों के संपर्क में आने वालों की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है। साथ ही जांच के लिए सैंपल लक्ष्य भी 1139 तय किया गया है।

दीपावली के बाद इन क्षेत्रों में मिल रहे संक्रमित
बालोद के 14 वार्डों सहित अन्य स्थानों, अर्जुन्दा, दल्लीराजहरा, गुरूर, डौंडी, डौंडीलोहारा, चिखलाकसा नपं क्षेत्र सहित ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में सिकोसा, ठेकवाडीह, भेड़ी, पिनकापार, कोबा, संबलपुर, अरमुरकसा, नर्राटोला, अमोरा, लाटाबोड़, कोरगुड़ा, खर्रा, बालोद गहन, कामता, फागुन्दाह, तरौद, चूल्हापथरा, सुकरी, दुबचेरा, मुंदेरा, कांदुल, अछोली, पलारी, दर्रा, सिर्री, गोटाटोला, डंगनिया, खुरसुनी, अरमरीकला, कुम्हारखान में दीपावली के बाद संक्रमित मिले हैं।

नवंबर में पहली बार एक दिन में 1102 लोगों ने कराया टेस्ट
गुरुवार को सुबह से शाम तक 1102 लोगों ने कोरोना जांच के लिए सैंपल दिया। नवंबर में यह स्थिति पहली बार बनी। हालांकि लक्ष्य की पूर्ति नहीं हो पा रही है। एक दिन में 1139 लोगों का सैंपल लेने का लक्ष्य तय किया गया है। गौरतलब है कि संक्रमण ज्यादा न बढ़ें इस उद्देश्य से स्वास्थ्य विभाग व जिला प्रशासन की ओर से जिले में रोजाना एआरटी यानी एंटीजन रैपिड किट से जांच के लिए पहले 520 फिर 800 सैंपल कलेक्ट करने का लक्ष्य तय किया गया था। जिसे बढ़ाकर 849 की गई है। फीवर क्लीनिक के अलावा ब्लॉकवार लक्ष्य तय किए गए हैं। वहीं आरटीपीसीआर यानी लैब से 250, ट्रू-नॉट मशीन से 40 सैंपल जांच का लक्ष्य तय किया गया है।

जिले में कोरोना की स्थिति

  • कुल संक्रमित - 6144
  • सैंपल जांच - 69527
  • एक्टिव केस - 726
  • डिस्चार्ज - 5375
  • होम आइसोलेशन - 269
  • कोविड आइसोलेशन सेंटर - 06
  • कुल बेड क्षमता - 744
  • भर्ती मरीज - 283
  • रिक्त बेड - 461

(स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार)

इस माह के इन तारीखों में 100 से ज्यादा संक्रमित
2 नवंबर को 115 मरीज मिले थे। इसी तरह 6 नवंबर को 101, 8 नवंबर को 129, 12 नवंबर को 115, 19 नवंबर को 123 मरीज मिलने की पुष्टि जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने की है।

लापरवाही का खामियाजा भुगतना पड़ सकता है
वर्तमान कोरोनाकाल में मास्क ही वैक्सीन है और सोशल डिस्टेंस भी जरूरी है। इसलिए कलेक्टर जनमेजय महोबे, जिला प्रशासन, स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से लोगों से अपील की जा रही है कि कोरोना से खुद और दूसरों को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए अभी सावधानी, जिम्मेदारी जरूरी है। लापरवाही हुई तो खामियाजा भुगतना पड़ेगा।

