बालोद में वारदात:मकान मालकिन की डेढ़ साल की बच्ची ने पापा नहीं कहा, तो शराब में धुत पुलिसकर्मी ने सिगरेट से जगह-जगह दागा

बालोदएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के बालोद में मकान मालकिन की डेढ़ साल की बच्ची ने पापा नहीं कहा तो पुलिसकर्मी ने उसे सिगरेट से जगह-जगह दाग दिया। घटना के बाद से आरोपी फरार है।
  • बालोद क्षेत्र के सिवनी में देर रात की घटना, एक माह पहले दुर्ग ट्रांसफर हो गया था सिपाही का
  • लॉकडाउन के दौरान उधार दिए रुपए लेने के लिए पहुंचा था, मामला दर्ज होने के बाद आरोपी फरार

नवरात्रि भर मां की उपासना की। चार दिन पहले उसके स्वरूप में कन्या भोज कराया, लेकिन फिर सब भूल गए। मकान मालकिन की डेढ़ साल की बेटी ने पुलिसकर्मी को पापा नहीं बोला, तो उसे जगह-जगह सिगरेट से दाग दिया। घटना छत्तीसगढ़ के बालोद में गुरुवार रात की है। बच्ची को गोद में लिए महिला थाने पहुंची। घटना के बाद से आरोपी पुलिसकर्मी फरार है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, बालोद के रक्षित केंद्र में पदस्थ कांस्टेबल अविनाश राय ग्राम सिवनी में लक्ष्मी नांनदर के घर किराये से रहता था। करीब एक माह पहले उसका ट्रांसफर दुर्ग के रक्षित केंद्र में हो गया है। लॉकडाउन के दौरान पैसों की दिक्कत होने पर लक्ष्मी ने कांस्टेबल अविनाश से उधार लिया था। उन्हीं रुपयों को लेने के लिए वह 24 अक्टूबर को लक्ष्मी के घर पहुंच गया और वहीं रुका।

बीच-बचाव के लिए गई बच्ची को मां को भी बुरी तरह पीटा
आरोप है कि गुरुवार रात करीब 8.30 बजे लक्ष्मी की डेढ़ साल की बच्ची वहीं खेल रही थी। इसी दौरान नशे में धुत अविनाश पहुंचा और बच्ची से खुद को पापा कहने के लिए बोलने लगा। बच्ची ने इस पर मना किया तो अविनाश ने गाली देना शुरू कर दिया। इसके बाद बच्ची को बुरी तरह से पीटा और सिगरेट से उसके का चेहरा, पेट, पीठ और हाथ जला दिए। महिला बीच-बचाव के लिए पहुंची तो उसे भी बुरी तरह से पीटा।

बच्ची के शरीर पर सिगरेट से दागने के 15 से ज्यादा निशान
आरोपी वहां से भाग निकला। फिर महिला किसी तरह बच्ची को लेकर थाने पहुंची और मामला दर्ज कराया। बताया जा रहा है कि इसके बाद से आरोपी सिपाही फरार है। बताया जा रहा है कि बच्ची के शरीर पर 15 से ज्यादा निशान पड़े हैं। वहीं बाल संरक्षण आयोग ने भी मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए बालोद और दुर्ग एसपी को पत्र लिख कार्रवाई करने और पुलिसकर्मी को बर्खास्त करने की बात कही है।

