फैली बदबू:दावा: रोज डोर-टू-डोर कचरा कलेक्शन, सच: सार्वजनिक स्थानों में पसरी है गंदगी

बालोद4 घंटे पहले
  • शहर में सफाई का बुरा हाल, सरदार पटेल मैदान में बिखरा पड़ा है पटाखे का कचरा

एक ओर नगर पालिका डोर टू डोर कचरा कलेक्शन का दावा कर रही है। वहीं दूसरी ओर दीपावली पर्व के बाद सार्वजनिक स्थानों में ही गंदगी पसरी है। नपा के सफाई कर्मचारी रोजाना नालियों की सफाई कर रहे हैं। साथ ही सार्वजनिक स्थानों में कचरे की सफाई नियमित होने के दावे कर रहे हैं लेकिन हकीकत कुछ और है। जागरूकता के अभाव में भी लोग खुले स्थान पर ही पटाखे का उपयोग करने के बाद पैकेट, पॉलीथिन, कचरे को फेंक दिए हैं। जो लोगों के लिए नुकसानदायक साबित हो रहा है। साथ ही मवेशियों के लिए भी। दावों के बीच दैनिक भास्कर ने मंगलवार को शहर के सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर पहुंची तब सच्चाई सामने आई। इसी तरह मरारपारा गणेश मंदिर जाने के मार्ग पर कचरे का ढेर लगा है। पैदल जाने वाले लोग नाक बंद करके गुजर रहे हैं। ज्ञानेश्वर ने बताया कि दीपावली के पहले सफाई हुई थी। इसके बाद नालियों की सफाई हो रही है, लेकिन खुले स्थान पर कचरा फैला हुआ है। त्योहारी सीजन में शहर में सफाई व्यवस्था की पोल खुल गई है। वार्डवासी बदबू से परेशान हैं।

आमापारा मुख्य मार्ग
आमापारा मुख्य मार्ग सार्थक अपार्टमेंट के 100 मीटर आगे रोड पर दीपावली से कचरा फैला हुआ है। जिसे अभी तक उठाने कोई नहीं पहुंचा है। जिस कारण आने जाने वाले राहगीरों को बदबू का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

सरदार पटेल मैदान
सरदार पटेल मैदान में पटाखा दुकानें लगी थी। जहां पॉलीथिन, कागज को खुले स्थान पर फेंक दिया गया है। अब तक सफाई नहीं हुई है। गंदगी पसरी है। मवेशी यहां पहुंचकर कागज को खा रहे हैं। हर साल यहां ऐसी ही स्थिति हो जाती है।

राजनांदगांव रोड स्टेट बैंक
राजनांदगांव रोड स्टेट बैंक के सामने खुले स्थान पर लोग जागरूकता के अभाव में रोजाना कचरा फेंक रहे हैं। इसकी जानकारी नपा के अफसरों व जनप्रतिनिधियों को भी है लेकिन इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है।

बैक्टीरिया व फंगस के कारण लोग हो सकते हैं बीमार
आईएमए अध्यक्ष डॉ. प्रदीप जैन ने बताया कि कचरे का ढेर लोगों के लिए हानिकारक है। इनसे निकलने वाली बदबू में हानिकारक गैस रहती है। ये मानव स्वास्थ्य के लिए घातक है। फेफड़ों काे नुकसान होता है। घातक गैस निकलने के कारण आसपास ऑक्सीजन कम हो जाती है। जिसके कारण लोगों को सांस लेने में परेशानी होती है। उन्होंने बताया कि हवा में फैले बैक्टीरिया व फंगस के संपर्क में आने से संक्रमण से एलर्जी, अस्थमा सहित कई तरह के रोग हो सकते हैं। फेफड़ों के रोग बढ़ने का खतरा रहता है।

स्वच्छता निरीक्षक ने कहा- सुबह हुई सफाई
नपा के स्वच्छता निरीक्षक पूर्णानंद आर्य ने बताया कि सुबह ही सफाई हुई है। नाली एवं कचरा सफाई कार्य प्रगतिरत है। कोरोना केस मिलने के बाद सैनिटाइजर करने की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। जहां से शिकायत आ रही है, तत्काल समस्या का निराकरण कर रहे है। नपाध्यक्ष विकास चोपड़ा, नपा सीएमओ रोहित साहू ने बताया कि रोजाना नियमित सफाई हो रही है। स्वच्छता निरीक्षक से जानकारी लेते आ रहे हैं कि सफाई की क्या स्थिति है। लोगों को भी जागरूक होना पड़ेगा कि वे खुले में कचरा न फेकें।

