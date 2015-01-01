पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदल रहा मौसम का मिजाज:12-13 को धूप-छांव के बीच छाए रहेंगे बादल, बूंदाबांदी के आसार, द्रोणिका सक्रिय

बालोदएक घंटा पहले
  • जमीन से 3 किमी ऊंचाई तक पहुंच रही नमी, ठंड कम क्योंकि 48 घंटे में दिन का 2 और रात का पारा 4 डिग्री बढ़ा, पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण भी हो रहा मौसम में बदलाव

दीपावली तक मौसम का मिजाज बदला रहेगा। बुधवार को बालोद शहर सहित गांवों में धूप-छांव के बीच बादल छाए रहे। ठंडकता का अहसास कम हुआ। नमी की मात्रा शाम 5 बजे 66 फीसदी रही। 11 किमी प्रतिघंटे की रफ्तार से पूर्व की दिशा से हवा चली। अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री रहा। वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान 17 डिग्री रहा यानी पिछले 48 घंटे की तुलना में 4 डिग्री ज्यादा। जबकि दिन का अधिकतम तापमान में 2 डिग्री की बढ़ोत्तरी हुई है। आने वाले तीन दिन यानी 12 से 14 नवंबर तक अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री व न्यूनतम तापमान 17 डिग्री के ऊपर रहने का अनुमान है। इस दौरान ठंडकता का अहसास कम होगा। कोहरा नहीं छाएगा। हालांकि बंगाल की खाड़ी में सिस्टम सक्रिय नहीं है इसलिए बारिश की संभावना कम है लेकिन उत्तरप्रदेश में द्रोणिका बनने से बूंदाबांदी हो सकती है। अगले 48 घंटे में भी यह स्थिति आ सकती है। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण भी मौसम प्रभावित हो सकता है। मौसम इसलिए बदला: क्योंकि जमीन से 3 किमी की ऊंचाई तक नमी पहुंच रही है। जिसके कारण बादल बन रहे है। साथ ही उत्तरप्रदेश में 3.1 किमी की ऊंचाई पर द्रोणिका बना हुआ है। जो धीरे-धीरे कम हो रहा है।

आगे तीन दिन ऐसा रह सकता है मौसम
12 नवंबर- नमी की मात्रा 65 फीसदी रहने से आंशिक रूप से बादल छाए रहेंगे। गरज-चमक के साथ बूंदाबांदी व बारिश की संभावना 10 प्रतिशत है। 11 किमी प्रतिघंटे की रफ्तार से हवा चल सकती है।

13 नवंबर- नमी की मात्रा 56% रहने से आंशिक रूप से बादल छाए रहेंगे। गरज-चमक के साथ बूंदाबांदी व बारिश की संभावना 10 प्रतिशत है। 10 किमी प्रतिघंटे की रफ्तार से हवा चल सकती है।

14 नवंबर- नमी की मात्रा 49% रहने से बादल छाए रहेंगे लेकिन 12 व 13 की अपेक्षा कम। गरज के साथ बूंदाबांदी व बारिश की संभावना 10%है। 11 किमी प्रतिघंटे की रफ्तार से हवा चल सकती है।

ऊपरी हवा का चक्रीय चक्रवाती घेरा का जिले में असर
द्रोणिका या ऊपरी हवा का चक्रीय चक्रवाती घेरा, दोनों में से एक रूप में रहता है। जो लाल सागर से उठकर ईराक, ईरान, पाकिस्तान, अफगानिस्तान यानी पूर्व की दिशा की ओर बढ़ता है। धीरे-धीरे यह ईस्ट की ओर आएगा तो विंड पैटर्न बदल जाएगा। जिले में मौसम का मिजाज भी बदलेगा।

शनिवार से साफ होगा मौसम, फिर बढ़ेगी ठंड
रायपुर के मौसम वैज्ञानिक एचपी चंद्रा ने बताया कि 12 और 13 नवंबर को बादल छाए रहेंगे। कुछ स्थानों में बूंदाबांदी के भी आसार है। 14 नवंबर को जगदलपुर क्षेत्र में बारिश हो सकती है, यहां बादल छाए रहेंगे लेकिन दोपहर, शाम तक मौसम साफ हो जाएगा। फिर रात के तापमान में गिरावट आने से ठंड बढ़ेगी। ऐसे में अतिरिक्त तौर पर सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है।

