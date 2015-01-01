पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:ठंड में बारिश, पारा लुढ़का, फसल झुकी

  • बालोद और डौंडीलोहारा में 4.1 मिमी पानी बरसा

शनिवार को बालोद शहर सहित आसपास गांवों में सुबह 7.40 बजे बूंदाबांदी और सुबह 8 बजे के बाद हल्की बारिश होने से गर्मी व उमस से राहत मिली। अधिकतम तापमान 29 और न्यूनतम तापमान 15 डिग्री रहा। शुक्रवार रात से शनिवार सुबह तक बालोद और डौंडीलोहारा में 4.1 मिमी बारिश हुई। तेज हवा चलने से नयापारा, मेड़की, बघमरा, हीरापुर सहित अन्य गांवों के खेतों में धान की फसल झुक गई है। हीरापुर के वीरेंद्र साहू ने बताया कि 6 एकड़ में धान की फसल पककर तैयार हो गई है। शुक्रवार रात को हल्की बारिश व तेज हवा चलने से ज्यादा नुकसान न हो। इसलिए शनिवार को हार्वेस्टर के माध्यम से कटाई करवा रहा हूं।

आज से और गिरेगा तापमान, बढ़ेगी ठंड
मौसम वैज्ञानिक एचपी चंद्रा ने बताया कि उत्तर दिशा से हवा आने का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया है। रविवार को दिन और रात का पारा और गिरेगा। जिसके कारण ठंड बढ़ेगी। फिलहाल दो दिन तक मौसम साफ रहने का अनुमान है।

बेटे व बहू के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की रखी मांग
बालोद|ग्राम लाेण्डी के अंकलहा राम चंदेल ने अपने ही बेटे बहू के खिलाफ प्रताड़ित करने की शिकायत थाना प्रभारी बालोद से की है। उन्होंने अपने शिकायत में बताया है कि उनके 2 पुत्र व बहू पैसे की मांग को लेकर प्रताड़ित करते हैं। मेरे नाम पर खेती जमीन है जिसे वे हथियाना चाहते हैं। उन्होंने अपने बेटाें और बहुअाें के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की।

