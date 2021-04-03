पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिकवरी रेट 97 फीसदी:प्रदेश के 11 जिलों में कोरोना के एक्टिव केस 100 से ज्यादा, बालोद 5वें नंबर पर

बालोदएक घंटा पहले
  • जिले के 4 कोविड सेंटर में 513 बेड खाली, सिर्फ पाकुरभाट में 7 मरीज भर्ती

कोरोना व अन्य बीमारियों से जूझ रहे जिले के ग्राम लिमोरा बगदई निवासी 60 वर्षीय कोरोना संक्रमित बुजुर्ग की मौत होने की पुष्टि स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने की है। जिन्हें 31 जनवरी को कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव व बुखार, उल्टी, ब्रेथलेसनेस यानी सांस लेने में तकलीफ, कफ, गले में खराश, कमजोरी की शिकायत के बाद श्री मेडिशाईन हॉस्पिटल रायपुर में भर्ती कराया गया था। इलाज के दौरान 3 फरवरी को अंतिम सांस ली। अन्य बीमारियों में हाइपरटेंशन का उल्लेख किया गया है। राज्य स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से जारी रिपोर्ट के अनुसार जिले में संक्रमितों की मौत का आंकड़ा 100 तक पहुंच गया है। जबकि जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग की रिपोर्ट अनुसार जिले के 111 संक्रमित दम तोड़ चुके हैं। राज्य व जिला की रिपोर्ट में 10 मौत का अंतर है। विभागीय अफसरों का कहना है कि स्थानीय स्तर पर मौत की सूचना मिलने के बाद रिपोर्ट बनाकर राज्य कार्यालय भेज दी जाती है। आंकड़ा अपलोड करने में देरी हो जाती है इसलिए अंतर आ रहा होगा। बहरहाल कोरोना से मौत का सिलसिला जारी है लेकिन दिसंबर की अपेक्षा जनवरी के बाद से मौतें कम हुई है।

राहत: धनोरा सेंटर में 10 दिन से एक भी मरीज भर्ती नहीं
520 बेड क्षमता वाले 4 कोविड सेंटर में से तीन सेंटर धनोरा गुरुर, दल्लीराजहरा डौंडी व बालोद अस्पताल में एक भी मरीज भर्ती है। जिले के सबसे बड़े आइसोलेशन सेंटर में 7 मरीज ही भर्ती है। पिछले तीन दिन से यहां यही स्थिति है। जबकि धनोरा सेंटर में पिछले 10 दिन से एक भी मरीज भर्ती नहीं है। इसलिए ताला लगा दिया गया है। क्षेत्र में संक्रमण कम होने लगा है। कोविड अस्पताल में हालात अनुसार गंभीर केस आने के बाद ही मरीज भर्ती होंगे। ऐसा सिविल सर्जन डॉ. एसएस देवदास कह रहे हैं।

जनवरी के तीसरे सप्ताह से कम हुई मरीजों की संख्या
वर्तमान में प्रदेश के सिर्फ 11 जिलों में ही एक्टिव केस 100 से ज्यादा है। जिसमें बालोद 5वें नंबर पर है। भले ही जनवरी के तीसरे सप्ताह से अब तक कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या में कमी आई है लेकिन एक्टिव केस का ग्राफ कम होने में अभी समय लगेगा। लिहाजा स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से लोगों से अपील की जा रही है कि मास्क पहनें और सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करें। लोगों को सावधानी बरतना जरूरी है।

बालोद के 174 मरीज दूसरे जिले में करा रहे हैं इलाज
गुरुवार को जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने रिकवरी रेट 97 प्रतिशत होने की पुष्टि कर दी है यानी इतने संक्रमित होने वाले अब स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। दिसंबर में रिकवरी रेट 90 प्रतिशत के आसपास था। इस तरह रिकवरी रेट का ग्राफ 7 प्रतिशत बढ़ा है। जो सुखद संकेत है। पाकुरभाट में 7 मरीज भर्ती हैं। वहीं 24 मरीज होम आइसोलेशन यानी घर पर इलाज करा रहे है। जबकि एक्टिव केस 205 है। 174 लोग दूसरे जिले के अस्पतालों में भर्ती है।

वैक्सीनेशन के चलते सैंपल लक्ष्य की पूर्ति नहीं
वैक्सीनेशन में स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अफसर व कर्मचारी व्यस्त है इसलिए सैंपल कलेक्शन की पूर्ति नहीं हो पा रही है। जिसे अफसर भी स्वीकार कर रहे है। दरअसल स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को स्वास्थ्यकर्मी वेक्सीनेटर ही केंद्रों में वैक्सीन लगा रहे हैं। इसके अलावा टीम में स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को ही अलग-अलग जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। इसलिए शहरी व ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में कम ही स्थानों में शिविर का आयोजन हो रहा है। लेकिन लक्ष्य अनुरूप रोजाना 1139 सैंपल कलेक्ट नहीं हो पा रहे हैं। इस कारण भी मरीजों की संख्या में कमी आई है।

इन स्थानों में हुई कोरोना जांच: गुरुवार को कोरोना जांच के लिए बालोद विकासखंड की लैब टीम ने साल्हेटोला, खुर्सीपार, धरमपुरा, घुमका, रानीतराई, फीवर क्लीनिक बालोद, पीएचसी लाटाबोड़, अमलीडीह में शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. एस. सोनी के नेतृत्व में टीम के सदस्य शहरी व ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में शिविर का आयोजन कर कोरोना जांच के लिए सैंपल कलेक्ट कर रहे हैं।

