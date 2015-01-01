पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार पर रहें अलर्ट:कोरोना अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ- नवंबर के 8 दिन में 7 हजार 999 की जांच, इनमें 667 मिले संक्रमित

बालाेदएक घंटा पहले
  • संक्रमण बढ़ने की संभावना क्योंकि वायरस ज्यादा खतरनाक, ठंड व प्रदूषण से बढ़ सकती है परेशानी
  • एक्सपर्ट बोले- 3 घंटे तक कोरोना वायरस हवा में जिंदा रह सकता है इसलिए एहतियात बरतना है जरूरी
  • हमें यह सावधानी रखनी है- भीड़ का हिस्सा न बनें, मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंस जरूरी, ठंड से भी बचना है
  • एक्सपर्ट के हवाले से समझें हम कैसे खुद और दूसरों को बचा सकते हैं कोरोना की चपेट में आने से

दिन और रात के तापमान में गिरावट के साथ ठंड सीजन की शुरुआत हो चुकी है। इसी के साथ कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या में इजाफा हो रहा है। आगे भी संक्रमण बढ़ने की संभावना है। ऐसा स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अफसर व एक्सपर्ट कह रहे हैं। दरअसल नवंबर के 8 दिन में कोरोना जांच कराने वाले 7 हजार 799 में से 667 लोग संक्रमित मिल चुके हैं। रविवार को 873 लोगों ने कोरोना जांच कराया। जिसमें 129 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने की पुष्टि स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने की है। इनमें डौंडी लोहारा ब्लॉक में सबसे ज्यादा 36, डौंडी में 32, बालोद में 22, गुरूर में 20, गुंडरदेही ब्लॉक के 19 मरीज शामिल हैं। नवंबर के 7 दिन में 6 हजार 926 टेस्ट में 538 ही संक्रमित मिले थे। तब हर 100 टेस्ट में 13 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ रही थी। एक दिन में औसतन 76 मरीज मिल रहे थे। जबकि रविवार को एक ही दिन में पहली बार 129 मरीज मिले। दैनिक भास्कर ने एक्सपर्ट के हवाले से समझा कि आखिर ठंड में संक्रमण बढ़ने की संभावना क्यों और कैसे है और हम कैसे खुद और दूसरों को कोरोना की चपेट में आने से बचा सकते हैं। कोरोना के प्रमुख लक्षणों में सर्दी, खांसी, सांस लेने में तकलीफ शामिल है, ऐसे लक्षण के मरीज सर्दी के मौसम में ज्यादा मिलते हैं।

लोगों को घबराना नहीं बल्कि टेस्ट कराना चाहिए
स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से कोरोना जांच के लिए शहर व गांवों में शिविर का आयोजन हो रहा है। बावजूद लक्ष्य की पूर्ति नहीं हो पा रही है। ऐसे में लोगों को घबराना नहीं चाहिए बल्कि जागरूक होकर टेस्ट कराना चाहिए। होम आइसोलेशन में रहने कह रहे हैं तो नियमों का पालन करें। ऐसा न करके आप खुद व परिवार व दूसरों के स्वास्थ्य के साथ खिलवाड़ कर रहे हैं।

फैक्ट फाइल

  • कुल संक्रमित - 5332
  • सैंपल जांच - 60133
  • एक्टिव केस - 792
  • डिस्चार्ज - 4508
  • मौतें - 32
  • होम आइसोलेशन - 331

जिले में कोरोना की स्थिति
एक्टिव केस 800 के करीब- 31 अक्टूबर तक 52324 लोगों ने जांच कराया था। तब 4645 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई थी। एक्टिव केस 665 थे। जो रविवार रात को बढ़कर 792 हो गया है।

हम क्या करें जिससे कोरोना से बचें
मौसम वैज्ञानिक एचपी चंद्रा ने बताया कि ठंड का दौर अभी शुरू हुआ है। आने वाले समय में शीतलहर चलेगी। इसी को ध्यान में रखकर एक्सपर्ट डॉ जैन ने कहा कि छोटे बच्चों और 60 वर्ष से ज्यादा उम्र के व्यक्तियों के खानपान पर विशेष ध्यान दें। ठंड में न निकलें। ताकि सर्दी, खांसी न हो। कोरोना के प्रमुख लक्षणों में यह भी शामिल है। मास्क लगाएं, कान को हमेशा ढंककर रखें।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू - ठंड व प्रदूषण की वजह से वायरस नीचे लेवल में
आईएमए अध्यक्ष डॉ. प्रदीप जैन ने बताया कि जब ठंड होती है, साथ में थोड़ा भी प्रदूषण होता है तो वायरस नीचे लेवल में होने के कारण इंफेक्शन होने की संभावना बढ़ जाती है। ठंड होने के बाद जो भी श्वांस, एलर्जी के मरीज है, साथ ही कोरोना संक्रमित, जिनको सांस लेने में तकलीफ है, उनकी ऑक्सीजन लेने की क्षमता कम हो जाती है। इससे इंफेक्शन बहुत जल्दी होने की संभावना रहती है। जो खतरनाक साबित हो सकता है। लेकिन कई रिसर्च में सामने आ चुका है कि हवा में कोरोना वायरस तीन घंटे तक जिंदा रह सकता है। कहीं न कहीं यह भी संक्रमण बढ़ने की वजह बन रही है। सावधानी बरतना जरूरी है।

