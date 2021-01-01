पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दल्ली व धनोरा कोविड सेंटर खाली:जिले में कमजोर पड़ा कोरोना, दिसंबर की तुलना में जनवरी में 1270 मरीज कम मिले

बालाेद2 घंटे पहले
  • 265 दिन में मिले 9852 संक्रमित, 9516 ठीक हुए, 110 की मौत

जिले में कोरोना अब दिनोंदिन कमजोर पड़ता जा रहा है। इसका अंदाजा इसी से लगा सकते हैं कि दिसंबर की तुलना में जनवरी में 1270 मरीज कम मिले यानी संक्रमण की रफ्तार धीमी होती जा रही है। दिसंबर में कुल 2 हजार 15 संक्रमित मिले थे। जबकि जनवरी में 745 संक्रमित मिले। 100 बेड की क्षमता वाले गुरुर ब्लॉक के धनोरा और 96 बेड की क्षमता वाले डौंडी ब्लॉक के दल्लीराजहरा आइसोलेशन सेंटर खाली है। फरवरी के पहले दिन 713 लोगों ने कोरोना जांच कराई। जिसमें सिर्फ 2 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई यानी 711 सुरक्षित हैं। आने वाले दिनों में भी मरीजों की संख्या में गिरावट आने का अनुमान है। एक फरवरी की स्थिति में कोरोना जांच के लिए एक लाख 48 हजार 218 सैंपल ले चुके हैं। जिसमें 9 हजार 852 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। इतने मरीज 265 दिन में मिले हैं। 9 हजार 516 लोग कोरोना को मात देकर ठीक हो चुके हैं। सिर्फ 29 संक्रमित घर में इलाज करा रहे हैं। 226 एक्टिव केस है। जिले में नवंबर में 8 दिन 100 से ज्यादा संक्रमित मिले थे। जबकि दिसंबर में एक ही दिन 100 से ज्यादा संक्रमित मिले थे। जनवरी में यह स्थिति एक भी बार नहीं आई।

िदसंबर में 35 व जनवरी में 20 मरीजोंं ने तोड़ा दम
जिले में 29 अगस्त से एक फरवरी तक 110 संक्रमितों की मौत की पुष्टि स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने की है। जबकि 30 नवंबर तक 55 संक्रमितों की मौत की पुष्टि की गई थी। दिसंबर में कोरोना से जूझ रहे 35 लोगों की मौत हुई। जनवरी में 20 लोगों की मौत हुई। दिसंबर की तुलना में ग्राफ में 15 की गिरावट आई है। 31 जनवरी तक एक लाख 47 हजार 505 जांच कराने वालों में 9 हजार 850 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई।

जानिए, जिले के किस सेंटर में कितने मरीज भर्ती
वर्तमान में जिले के सबसे बड़े पाकुरभाट आइसोलेशन कोविड सेंटर में 6 भर्ती है। कोविड अस्पताल बालोद में एक भी मरीज नहीं है। यहां एक तिहाई हिस्से को कोविड मरीजों के लिए सुरक्षित रखेंगे। दोनों सेंटर में 324 बेड है। 318 बेड खाली है। 31 दिसंबर की स्थिति में बालोद, पाकुरभाट, दल्लीराजहरा, धनोरा गुरुर में 131 संक्रमित भर्ती थे। इस लिहाज से दिसंबर की तुलना में वर्तमान में 124 मरीज कम भर्ती हैं।

नवंबर माह की तुलना में दिसंबर में 430 मरीज कम
30 नवंबर की स्थिति में जिले में 82 हजार 169 लोग कोरोना जांच करा चुके थे। जिसमें 7090 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई थी। नवंबर की तुलना में दिसंबर में 430 और अक्टूबर की तुलना में 271 संक्रमित कम मिले थे। अब यह अंतर 1270 का हो गया है। संक्रमितों का ग्राफ पहले की तुलना में घटता जा रहा है। हालांकि अब भी विभाग की ओर से अपील की जा रही है कि मास्क पहनने और सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करें।

जनवरी में कोरोना जांच की रफ्तार पड़ी धीमी
दिसंबर 2020 में जिले के 5 ब्लॉक बालोद, गुरुर, गुंडरदेही, डौंडी व डौंडीलोहारा के 37 हजार 384 लोगांे ने कोरोना जांच कराई। नवंबर में 29 हजार 845 लोगों ने जांच कराई। नवंबर की तुलना में दिसंबर में 7हजार 539 ज्यादा लोगों ने जांच कराई थी। दिसंबर तक जिले के एक लाख 19 हजार 553 लोग कोरोना जांच करा चुके थे। जिसमें 9 हजार 105 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई थी। जनवरी में 27 हजार 952 लोगों ने जांच कराई। दिसंबर की तुलना में 9 हजार 432 कम लोगों ने जांच कराई है।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू: जागरूकता आई, सावधानी बरत रहे
शहीद अस्पताल के प्रमुख डॉ. शैबाल जाना ने बताया कि कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या में गिरावट होने के कई कारण है। जिसमें जागरूकता प्रमुख है। लोग इस बीमारी की चपेट में न आए इसके लिए सावधानी बरत रहे हैं, मास्क लगा रहे हैं और सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन कर रहे हैं। पहले की तुलना में कम सैंपल कलेक्ट हो रहे हैं। इसलिए भी मरीज कम मिल रहे हैं। कई मरीज प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में जाकर इलाज करा रहे हैं।

