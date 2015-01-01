पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोनाकाल में आर्थिक तंगी:त्योहारी सीजन में संकट, कहीं एटीएम बंद तो कहीं कैश ही नहीं, गंजपारा में अब तक नहीं लगी मशीन

बालाेदएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बालोद शहर के 15 स्थानों के 16 एटीएम में पहुंची भास्कर टीम तो हकीकत आई सामने
  • लोग कह रहे नहीं निकाल पा रहे पैसे, ऐसे में कैसे करें दीवाली की खरीदारी

एक सप्ताह बाद दीपावली है। त्योहारी सीजन के बावजूद लोगों को कैश के संकट से जूझना पड़ रहा है। वजह सब कुछ अनलॉक है लेकिन अब तक कई एटीएम लॉक हैं, नतीजतन पैसे नहीं निकल पा रहे है। विकल्प के तौर पर बैंक है लेकिन भीड़ और कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते लोग दूरियां बनाकर पैसा नहीं निकालना चाह रहे हैं। ऐसे में एटीएम में ही पैसा निकालने पहुंच रहे हैं। वहीं जहां एटीएम चालू है, वहां से प्रोसेस होने के बाद भी पैसा निकल नहीं पा रहा है। कुछ स्थानों में एटीएम से बड़े नोट ही निकल रहे हैं इसलिए लोगों को चिल्हर कराने इधर-उधर भटकना पड़ रहा है। बालोद के दुकानों में पहुंचकर खरीदारी करने से पहले पैसा के लिए लोग एटीएम में पहुंच रहे हैं। बैंक प्रबंधन की दावों की हकीकत जानने बालोद शहर के 15 स्थानों में संचालित 16 एटीएम में भास्कर टीम पहुंची।

लोगों की जुबानी, रकम नहीं सिर्फ पर्ची निकल रही

  • बघमरा के राहुल साहू ने बताया कि पिछले दो दिन से जिला सेवा सहकारी बैंक बंद है। इस कारण से एटीएम से पैसा निकालना मजबूरी है। यहां पहुंचा तो भीड़ है।
  • शहर के आमापारा निवासी जेके ढाके ने बताया कि जब गंजपारा में स्थित यूको बैंक के एटीएम में गए थे। वहां पैसा नहीं निकाल रहा था। सिर्फ पर्ची बाहर आई।
  • बेलमांड के चंपालाल ने बताया कि सेंट्रल बैंक ऑफ इंडिया के एटीएम में पैसा निकालने गया। पैसा नहीं निकल पाया। पर्ची ही निकली।

एटीएम में पर्याप्त कैश रहे इसके लिए एजेंसी को निर्देश
लीड बैंक अफसर प्रणय दुबे ने कहा कि एटीएम में पर्याप्त कैश रहे इसके लिए एजेंसी को बोल दिए हैं। शनिवार और रविवार को ही ज्यादा लोग एटीएम से पैसा निकालते हैं। बाकी दिन बैंक में पहुंचकर भी पैसा निकाल सकते हैं। जहां एटीएम बंद है, वहां के बैंक प्रमुखों से चर्चा करूंगा।

जानिए, पड़ताल में कहां किस तरह की स्थिति

  • शहर के दल्ली चौक में दो एटीएम है। यहां 500 और 2000 के नोट ही निकल रहे हैं। छोटे नोट नहीं निकल रहे हैं। मुख्य मार्ग पर स्थित होने के कारण यहां लोगों की भीड़ ज्यादा रहती है।
  • बालोद-दुर्ग मुख्य मार्ग में दुर्गा मंदिर के बगल में सेंट्रल बैंक ऑफ इंडिया का एटीएम है। यहां नोट निकालने के लिए लोग पहुंचे लेकिन प्रोसेस होने के बाद भी नहीं निकला।
  • गंजपारा के यूको बैंक के बगल में संचालित एटीएम में पैसा खत्म हो गया था। लोग बार-बार एटीएम को चेक करते नजर आए। यहां से पर्ची ही निकली।
  • बालोद दल्ली रोड गंजपारा गुरुद्वारा के सामने निजी बैंक के बगल में नई एटीएम मशीन नहीं लगी है। यहां ताला लटका है। पिछले तीन माह से यह स्थिति है।
  • जिला सेवा सहकारी बैंक के एटीएम में रोजाना भीड़ लग रही है। बैंक दो दिन तक बंद रहा इसलिए लोग एटीएम से पैसा निकालने लाइन लगाकर अपनी बारी आने का इंतजार करते रहे।
  • जवाहर पारा में यूनियन बैंक का एटीएम है। यहां पहुंचे लोगों ने बताया कि 100,200 और 500 के नोट निकल रहे हैं।
  • सदर रोड चिनार कॉम्पलेक्स के पास एसबीआई बैंक का एटीएम स्थित है। यहां बड़े नोट ही निकल रहे हैं। जगह कम होने के कारण ग्राहकों को परेशान होना पड़ रहा है।
  • बालोद राजनांदगांव मुख्य मार्ग पर संचालित एचडीएफसी बैंक के बगल के एटीएम में ग्राहकों को पैसा निकालने में किसी प्रकार की परेशानी नहीं हुई।
  • एसबीआई के इंदिरा चौक स्थित मुख्य ब्रांच के बगल में एटीएम लगा हुआ है। जहां से बड़े नोट ही निकल रहे हैं। 100, 200 रुपए के नोट के लिए बैंक जाना पड़ रहा है।
  • इंदिरा चौक के पास स्थित बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा व देना बैंक दोनों बैंक के एटीएम बंद है। ताला लटका हुआ था।
  • बालोद दल्ली मुख्य मार्ग पर स्थित बैंक ऑफ इंडिया का सीडीएम व एटीएम एक साथ लगा हुआ है। जो कभी बंद तो कभी चालू रहता है। दूसरे बैंक के ग्राहकों का कहना है कि कार्ड डालने के बाद भी यहां से पैसा नहीं निकल रहा है।
  • बालोद दल्ली मुख्य मार्ग पर स्थित केनरा बैंक के मुख्य ब्रांच के सामने एटीएम में ताला लटका हुआ था। लिहाजा यहां खाता खुलवाने वाले ग्राहकों को दूसरे स्थानों के एटीएम से पैसा निकालना मजबूरी है।
  • बालोद राजनांदगांव रोड इंदिरा चौक के पास सामने आईसीआईसीआई बैंक का एटीएम है। यहां लोग आसानी से पैसे निकालते नजर आए।
  • मुख्य मार्ग से अंदर गंजपारा में स्थित कृषि उपज मंडी के बगल में बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा का एटीएम है। जानकारी के अभाव में यहां कम ही लोग पैसा निकालने पहुंच रहे हैं। अंदर गंदगी का आलम है।
  • सदर रोड में स्थित ओरिएंटल बैंक के एटीएम में पैसे की किल्लत नहीं है। लोग आसानी से प्रोसेस कर पैसा निकालते नजर आए।
