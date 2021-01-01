पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खूनी संघर्ष का अंजाम:सीआरपीएफ जवान ने एके-47 से साथी जवानों पर की फायरिंग, कन्नेवाड़ा के प्रमोद की मौत

बालोद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 241वीं बटालियन के जवानों के बीच दिसंबर से चल रहा था विवाद

शुक्रवार सुबह जगदलपुर मुख्यालय से 12 किमी दूर केशलूर के पास स्थित सेड़वा कैंप में हुई फायरिंग में जिला मुख्यालय बालोद से 15 किमी दूर ग्राम कन्नेवाड़ा निवासी सीआरपीएफ जवान प्रमोद कुमार सोरी (24) की मौत हो गई। प्रमोद के सीने में चार गोली लगी थी। जिसकी जानकारी शुक्रवार शाम 4 बजे कन्नेवाड़ा गांव में परिजनों व ग्रामीणों को मिली। जिसके बाद शव को लाने के लिए परिजन जगदलपुर रवाना हुए। अंतिम संस्कार शनिवार को किया जाएगा। 241वीं बटालियन के जवानों के बीच खूनी संघर्ष में सीआरपीएफ जवान प्रमोद को जान गंवानी पड़ी। बटालियन के कुछ जवानों के बीच पिछले साल दिसंबर से ही किसी बात को लेकर विवाद चल रहा था। यही विवाद खूनी संघर्ष में बदल गया और कैंप के एक जवान गिरीश कुमार ने गुस्से में अपने साथियों पर गोलीबारी की। जिसमें प्रमोद की मौत हो गई, दो घायलों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। (संबंधित खबर पेज-22 पर)

दो माह पहले आया था, बस्तर संभाग में थी पोस्टिंग
मृतक जवान के दोस्त करहीभदर निवासी दीपक मसीह ने बताया कि दो माह पहले ही प्रमोद गांव आया था, तब उनसे मुलाकात हुई थी। कक्षा 12वीं तक कन्नेवाड़ा हायर सेकेण्डरी स्कूल में पढ़ाई की थी। जिसके बाद 2017-18 में सीआरपीएफ पद पर ज्वाइनिंग की थी। बस्तर संभाग में पोस्टिंग हुई थी। जगदलपुर स्थित बस्तरिया बटालियन देश के केंद्रीय रिजर्व पुलिस बल की विभिन्न बटालियन में से एक है। इसे मुख्य रूप से नक्सलियों के खिलाफ ऑपरेशन के लिए बनाया गया है। दोस्त की मौत की जानकारी शुक्रवार को मिली।

जवान आक्रामक हुआ, विवाद के चलते की फायरिंग
दरभा पुलिस से मिली जानकारी अनुसार जवान गिरीश कुमार नाग अचानक ही आक्रामक हो गया और एके-47 रायफल से उसने अपने साथी प्रमोद कुमार सोरी पर गोलियां चला दी। इस फायरिंग के बीच में आरक्षक संतोष कुमार वाचम जिसे सफाई की जिम्मेदारी मिली थी, वह भी आ गया और उसे भी गोलियां लग गई। फायरिंग होने के बाद पूरे कैंप में हडकंप मच गया और जब तक कैंप में तैनात अफसर व अन्य जवान मौके पर पहुंचे तब तक तीनों जवान घायल अवस्था में पड़े मिले। इन्हें तत्काल इलाज के लिए मेडिकल कॉलेज लाया गया। जहां जवान प्रमोद कुमार सोरी की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। गोली चलाने वाले जवान गिरीश कुमार नाग सुकमा जिले का रहने वाला है। सफाईकर्मी की जिम्मेदारी संभालने वाले आरक्षक संतोष कुमार वाचम की भी स्थिति गंभीर बनी हुई है। वह बीजापुर का रहने वाला है। दोनों घायलों को मेकाज से बेहतर इलाज के लिए रायपुर रेफर कर दिया गया है। इधर मामले की जांच में जुटी दरभा पुलिस का कहना है कि अभी यह स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाया है कि जवान अचानक ही आक्रामक क्यों हो गया। जांच जारी है।

सूचना मिलने पर परिजन जगदलपुर के लिए रवाना हुए
ग्राम पंचायत कन्नेवाड़ा के सरपंच तरिता यादव ने बताया कि कैंप में ड्यूटी के दौरान फायरिंग में हमारे गांव के जवान प्रमोद की मौत होने की जानकारी मिली है। परिजनों ने पुष्टि भी की है। शव को लाने के लिए शाम 4 बजे परिजन जगदलपुर के लिए रवाना हुए। वहीं से कॉल आया था। सचिव यीशु कुमार पिस्दा ने बताया कि सोशल मीडिया से जानकारी मिली है कि जवान की मौत हुई है। शव को लाने के लिए परिजन रवाना हो गए थे। परिजन के देर रात तक जगदलपुर पहुंचने के बाद कागजी कार्यवाही होती रही।

तीन साल पहले नौकरी लगी थी, इधर जांच में जुटी पुलिस
मृतक जवान की बहन करहीभदर निवासी मंजू उइके ने बताया कि मामा का बेटा प्रमोद की नौकरी सीआरपीएफ में तीन साल पहले लगी थी। हमें जानकारी मिली है कि उनके दोस्त की मानसिक स्थिति ठीक नहीं थी। इसलिए फायरिंग कर दी। फिलहाल पुलिस इस मामले की जांच कर रही है। घायलों की स्थिति देख बयान लिया जाएगा।

परिवार में माता-पिता के अलावा चार भाई, एक बहन
प्रमोद का पिता रामस्वरूप सोरी व माता उर्मिला बाई है। जो खेती किसानी करते है। चार भाई व एक बहन है। एक साल पहले बड़े भाई की शादी हुई थी। दो माह पहले आया था, तब दो माह बाद छुट्टी लेकर घर आने की बात कही थी लेकिन यह हादसा हो गया। जवान के शव का अंतिम संस्कार कन्नेवाड़ा मुक्तिधाम में संभवतः शनिवार को किया जाएगा। ग्रामीणों के अनुसार माता-पिता को जानकारी नहीं दी गई कि उनके बेटे की मौत हो गई है। ग्रामीणों के मुताबिक प्रमोद के पिता का पारंपरिक काम बांस से सूपा व टोकरी बनाने का है। आर्थिक परिस्थिति में जूझते हुए बेटे को इस मुकाम तक पहुंचाया था। नौकरी लगने के बाद स्थिति सुधरी थी।

