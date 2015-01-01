पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठंड बढ़ी:48 घंटे में दिन का पारा 4 और रात का 7 डिग्री कम

बालाेद2 दिन पहले
  • हवा की दिशा दक्षिण-पूर्व के बजाय उत्तर, जिले में दिसंबर और जनवरी में शीतलहर चलने की संभावना

शहर सहित ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में ठंड फिर से लौट गई है, क्योंकि हिमालय से बर्फीली हवा जिले में पहुंच रही है। इसी के साथ ठंड बढ़ गई है। 48 घंटे में ही दिन का पारा 4 व रात का 7 डिग्री कम हुआ है। हालांकि दो दिन बाद मौसम का मिजाज फिर से बदलेगा और बारिश होने की संभावना है। दरअसल 25 व 27 नवंबर के बीच बंगाल की खाड़ी से नमीयुक्त हवा जिले में प्रवेश करने से बादल बनेंगे, जो बरस सकते हैं। शुक्रवार व शनिवार को बौछारें पड़ने के बाद रविवार को मौसम साफ रहा। धूप खिली रही। बावजूद दोपहर में भी ठंड का अहसास हुआ। रविवार को अधिकतम तापमान 28 व न्यूनतम तापमान 13 डिग्री रहा। हवा की दिशा अब दक्षिण-पूर्व के बजाय उत्तर हो गई है। हिमालय व जम्मू कश्मीर से आसपास प्रदेश की बर्फीली हवा जिले में पहुंच रही है। साइबेरिया जिसे हाइप्रेशर बेल्ट माना गया है, वहां तापमान माइनस 70 डिग्री पर है। इसका भी प्रभाव पड़ रहा है। 5 दिन से बंगाल की खाड़ी से नमी नहीं आ रही है।

जानिए, अगले 5 दिन मौसम का अनुमान
23 नवंबर: नमी की मात्रा 41 फीसदी रहने से मौसम साफ रहेगा। धूप खिलेगी। अधिकतम तापमान 28 व न्यूनतम 12 डिग्री के आसपास होने से ठंड बढ़ेगी।
24 नवंबर: नमी की मात्रा 44 फीसदी रहने से कुछ समय के लिए बादल छाए रहेंगे। अधिकतर समय के लिए मौसम साफ रहेगा।
25 नवंबर: मौसम में बदलाव का सिलसिला शुरू होने का अनुमान है। नमी की मात्रा 43 फीसदी रहेगी। आंशिक रूप से बादल छाए रहेंगे। देर शाम, रात तक बूंदाबांदी की संभावना है।
26 व 27 नवंबर: कभी भी बारिश हो सकती है। इसकी संभावना 50 फीसदी तक है। नमी की मात्रा 69 फीसदी के आसपास रहेगी। बादल छाए रहेंगे।

24 तक पारा गिरेगा: रायपुर के मौसम वैज्ञानिक एचपी चंद्रा ने बताया कि सतही हवा की दिशा दक्षिण पूर्व से उत्तर की ओर होने जा रहा है। जिसके कारण 24 नवंबर तक न्यूनतम और अधिकतम तापमान में गिरावट तीन से चार डिग्री तक होने की संभावना है।

