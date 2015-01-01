पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नहीं मिल रही राहत:विभाग कोरोना जांच में व्यस्त, इधर मलेरिया से 11 महीने में 6 की हो चुकी मौत, 346 लोग पड़े बीमार

बालाेद2 दिन पहले
  • पिछले साल 140 तो इस बार 82 गांवों में डीडीटी का कर चुके हैं छिड़काव

स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अफसर व कर्मचारी कोरोना सैंपल जांच व इससे जुड़ी गतिविधियों में व्यस्त हैं। इधर मलेरिया के मरीज बढ़ते क्रम में हैं। विभाग भी स्वीकार कर रहा है कि पंचायत सचिव से लेकर आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, मितानिन से लेकर एएनएम व अन्य कर्मचारी कोरोना कार्यों में व्यस्त हैं इसलिए प्रभाव पड़ रहा है। इसका अंदाजा इसी से लगा सकते हैं कि 2019 में मच्छरों का प्रकोप रोकने और मलेरिया नियंत्रित करने लगभग 140 गांवों में डीडीटी का छिड़काव दो चरण में किया गया था। इस साल 82 गांवों में ही छिड़काव हो पाया है। विभाग का यह भी तर्क है कि जहां मलेरिया मरीज नहीं मिल रहे हैं, वहां छिड़काव करने का औचित्य नहीं है। पिछले साल एक भी मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई थी। 2018 में एक की मौत हुई थी। जबकि इस साल जिले के 6 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। जबकि पिछले साल नवंबर तक 350 मरीज मिले थे। इस साल भी ऐसी ही स्थिति है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार इस साल मलेरिया के 346 पॉजिटिव मरीज मिल चुके है। यूं कहे कि कोरोनाकाल में मलेरिया मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ते क्रम पर है। जगन्नाथपुर के मूल निवासी भाजपा के वरिष्ठ कार्यकर्ता अमर विश्वकर्मा (51) और उनके छोटे बेटे संतोष विश्वकर्मा (22) की मौत मलेरिया से अगस्त के दूसरे सप्ताह में हुई थी। जिसके बाद से सरपंच की ओर से डीडीटी छिड़काव के लिए पत्र लिखा गया था। मलेरिया से इन स्थानों में निवासरत 6 लोगों की मौत: जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार मलेरिया से इस साल 6 लोगों की मौत हुई है। गुरूर ब्लॉक के नाहंदा गांव में महिला की मौत हुई थी। डौंडी ब्लॉक के चिखली में पुरूष और छिंदगांव में छात्रा की मौत हुई थी। जगन्नाथपुर के पिता और पुत्र की मौत दल्लीराजहरा के शहीद अस्पताल में हुई थी। जो कोंडेकसा में निवासरत थे। इसके बाद 2 माह पहले सोहतरा के छात्रा की मौत जिला अस्पताल में हुई थी। ग्रामीणों ने डीडीटी छिड़काव करने की मांग की थी। लेकिन विभागीय अफसरों का तर्क है कि मलेरिया से जिनकी मौत हुई है, वह गांव में संक्रमित नहीं हुआ है बल्कि दूसरे स्थानों से संक्रमित होकर गांव पहुंचा है। जांच किया गया तो एक भी संक्रमित नहीं निकला। इसलिए डीडीटी छिड़काव करने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ी।

ब्लॉकों में पीएफ श्रेणी के 294 मरीज मिल चुके
जिले में मलेरिया मरीजों की संख्या 340 के पार हो गई है। जिसकी पुष्टि मलेरिया शाखा, स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने की है। जिले के 5 ब्लॉक बालोद, डौंडी, डौंडीलोहारा, गुरूर व गुंडरदेही में मिले कुल 346 मरीजों में से 49 पीवी श्रेणी यानी सामान्य और 294 पीएफ यानी खतरनाक श्रेणी के है। जबकि बालोद के एक व डौंडीलोहारा के 2 कुल 3 मरीजों में मिश्रित यानी पीवी व पीएफ दोनों लक्षण है। ऐसे में लोगों को सावधान होने की जरूरत है।

जिले में पाए जाते हैं तीन प्रकार के मच्छर
जिले में तीन प्रकार के मच्छर से 5 बीमारियों का खतरा- जिले में तीन प्रकार के मच्छर पैदा हो रहे है। यह तथ्य जिला महामारी व मलेरिया विभाग की ओर से सर्वे में सामने आया है। डौंडी, बालोद, गुंडरदेही, गुरुर, डौंडीलोहारा ब्लॉक के शहरी व ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में क्यूलेक्स (Qulex), एनाफिलिस (Anophiliges) व एडीज (Aedes) तीन प्रकार के मच्छर पाए गए है। जितने भी लोगों का जांच के बाद डेंगू व मलेरिया रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। वह मादा एनाफिलिस व एडीज मच्छर के काटने से हुआ है। विभाग की ओर से हर साल डीडीटी, टेमिफोस दवाई का छिड़काव किया जाता है।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू: सैंपल जांच के बाद रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आते ही तत्काल इलाज कराएं वरना मरीज को बचाना मुश्किल
आईएमए अध्यक्ष डॉ. प्रदीप जैन ने बताया कि मलेरिया पॉजिटिव रिपोर्ट आने के बाद तत्काल इलाज शुरू कराएं। फेल्सीफेरम श्रेणी के मरीजों का समय पर इलाज न हो तो बचाना मुश्किल हो जाता है। सामान्य गोली काम नहीं करती। इंजेक्शन लगाने की जरूरत पड़ती है। इस श्रेणी में पीलिया भी हो जाता है। किडनी खराब होने से पेशाब बंद हो जाता है। विभाग की ओर से मितानिनों को मलेरिया जांच के लिए किट उपलब्ध कराई जाती है।

नवंबर में 4 मरीज ही मिले सावधानी बरतें: डॉ. रावटे
जिला मलेरिया अधिकारी डॉ. जीआर रावटे ने बताया कि नवंबर में सिर्फ 4 ही मरीज मिले है। नियम व मापदंड अनुसार गांवों को चिह्नांकित कर डीडीटी का छिड़काव किया जाता है। पिछले साल की तुलना में कम ही मरीज मिले है, मलेरिया नियंत्रण को लेकर अभियान चला रहे है। इस साल जिले के 6 लोगों की मौत हुई है लेकिन इनमें से अधिकांश दूसरे स्थानों से संक्रमित हुआ है। लोग सावधानी बरतें, जांच कराएं।

