निर्देश:राजस्व प्रकरणों का निराकरण समय पर अभियान चलाकर करें: कलेक्टर

बालोद
  • कलेक्टर ने राजस्व अधिकारियों की बैठक लेकर कार्यों की समीक्षा की

कलेक्टर जनमेजय महोबे ने कहा कि राजस्व प्रकरणों का निराकरण अभियान चलाकर करें। राजस्व प्रकरणों का निराकरण नियमानुसार समय पर करें। महोबे बुधवार को संयुक्त जिला कार्यालय के सभाकक्ष में आयोजित राजस्व विभाग की समीक्षा बैठक में अधिकारियों को निर्देशित कर रहे थे। कलेक्टर ने अविवादित नामांतरण, विवादित नामांतरण, बंटवारा, सीमांकन, बंदोबस्त त्रुटि सुधार तथा अतिक्रमण के प्रकरणों की जानकारी ली और निर्देशित किया कि समय सीमा में प्रकरणों का शतप्रतिशत निराकरण करें। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि राजस्व अधिकारी अपने क्षेत्रों का नियमित भ्रमण कर आम जनता की समस्याओं का नियमानुसार त्वरित निराकरण करें। भ्रमण के दौरान नामांतरण, बंटवारा का नक्शा-खसरा से मिलान करें। राजस्व अधिकारी तिथि निर्धारित कर हल्का नंबर अनुसार अलग-अलग दिवसों में तहसील मुख्यालय में आमजनों की समस्याओं का निराकरण करें। उन्होंने कहा कि ई-कोर्ट में शतप्रतिशत प्रकरण दर्ज करें। उन्होंने राजस्व अधिकारियों से कहा कि वे समय-समय पर शासन की महत्वाकांक्षी योजनाओं के क्रियान्वयन का भी निरीक्षण करें। कलेक्टर ने कोरोना काल में भी बेहतर गिरदावरी कार्य किए जाने व व्यवस्थित तरीके से धान खरीदी कार्य संपन्न होने पर राजस्व अधिकारियों की सराहना की। माैके पर अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

