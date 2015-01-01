पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:कांटे से घेरा लगाने पर विवाद, दो पक्षों में मारपीट, 9 के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

बालोदएक घंटा पहले
पिनकापार के आवासपारा में दो पक्षों में मारपीट के मामले में देवरीबंगला थाने में 9 लोगों के खिलाफ धारा 147, 294, 323, 34, 506 बी के तहत अपराध दर्ज किया गया है। तोमेश्वरी ने बताया कि 9 नवंबर को करीब शाम 5.30 बजे मैं अपने घर की दीवार के पीछे जानवर न आए इसलिए कांटे से घेरा डाल रही थी। जिसे पिंकी लहरे, शिवा बाई लहरे ने फेंक दिया। मना करने पर मारपीट करने लगी। सुकलू, सुरेन्द्र, जुगा बाई, पिंकी लहरे, इच्छा लहरे, शिवा लहरे सभी ने जान से मारने की धमकी देकर विवाद करने लगे। जेठ रोहित कुमार, पति धनेश, सास विमला बाई, जेठानी शांता बाई आए तो उन लोगों के साथ भी झूमाझटकी कर डंडे से मारपीट करने लगे। वहीं दूसरे पक्ष से शिवा बाई ने बताया कि नहाकर आकर लिपाई पुताई कर रही थी। बिमला बाई मेरे घर के पास आई और मेरे घर तरफ बाथरूम बगैरह मत करो करके गालियां देने लगी। मेरी ननद पिंकी लहरे भी बोली कि हम लोग इधर बाथरूम नहीं करते। उसके बाद रोहित, धनेश आया और जान से मारने की धमकी देकर मुझे व पिंकी लहरे को हाथ मुक्का से मारपीट की।

