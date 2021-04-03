पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा में नवाचार:18 शिक्षकों को शिक्षादूत व ज्ञानदीप पुरस्कार आज

बालोद
  • कोरोना के चलते 4 माह की देरी के बाद शिक्षा गौरव अलंकरण समारोह शुक्रवार को होगा

शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से कोरोनाकाल में बच्चों को पढ़ाने नवाचार व उल्लेखनीय कार्य करने वाले 41 शिक्षकों को सम्मानित किया जाएगा। शिक्षक दिवस पर यह सम्मान होता था, लेकिन कोरोना के चलते कार्यक्रम नहीं हो पाया था। निर्धारित तारीख से चार माह बाद 5 फरवरी को दोपहर 3.30 बजे कलेक्टोरेट सभाकक्ष में मुख्यमंत्री शिक्षा गौरव अलंकरण 2020 समारोह रखा गया है, जहां शिक्षकों का सम्मानित किया जाएगा। शिक्षादूत पुरस्कार के लिए जिलेभर से 15 व ज्ञानदीप पुरस्कार के लिए तीन उच्च वर्ग शिक्षक का चयन किया गया है। पढ़ई तुहर दुआर के अंतर्गत काम करने वाले 23 शिक्षकों को भी चिन्हांकित किया गया है। डीईओ आरएल ठाकुर ने बताया कि कोरोना में विशेष कार्य व बच्चों को पढ़ाने सहित अन्य आधार पर शिक्षकों को सम्मानित करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। पढ़ई तुहर दुआर के अंतर्गत प्रत्येक ब्लॉक से प्राथमिक, मिडिल, हाईस्कूल, हायर सेकेंडरी स्तर के शिक्षक का चयन किया गया है।

इन 15 शिक्षकों को मिलेगा शिक्षादूत पुरस्कार
शासकीय प्राथमिक शाला के शिक्षक देवेन्द्र कुमार साहू बम्हनी, बसंतमणी साहू पटेली, लीलाधर ठाकुर दारूटोला, टीका साहू भरदाकला, भारती साहू मचौद, चोवाराम ठाकुर बेलटिकरी, अनिल कुमार दिल्लीवार संबलपुर, परमानंद सिंह साहू आलीखुटा, कालूराम सिन्हा डेंगरापार, रूपराम गंजीर कपरमेटा, नरोत्तम राम जागड़े डाडेसरा, राम गोपाल साहू सरबदा, राकेश कुमार यादव हीरापुर, नीता साहू धरमपुरा, संदीप दुबे नेवारीकला का चयन किया गया है। डीईओ ने बताया कि इस संबंध में सभी बीईओ को पत्र भेजकर संबंधित शिक्षकों को सूचित करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

ज्ञानदीप पुरस्कार के लिए चयनित शिक्षक
गुंडरदेही ब्लॉक के अर्जुन्दा से मिथलेश शर्मा, गुरुर ब्लॉक के बासीन से बालाराम निषाद और बालोद ब्लॉक के सेमरकोन्हा से हिमांशी उज्जवला पटेल का चयन किया गया है। शर्मा ने कोरोनाकाल में गांव-गांव जाकर मास्क बांटने व पढ़ाई के लिए बच्चों को प्रोत्साहित किया। शुक्रवार को इन शिक्षकों को सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

