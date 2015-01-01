पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गन्ने का संकट:2 साल में 2200 से घटकर 600 हे. में गन्ने की खेती, पांच माह के बजाय अब मात्र डेढ़ माह ही हो पाएगी पेराई

बालाेद2 घंटे पहले
  • 29 हजार क्विंटल शक्कर डंप, जिसे बेच नहीं पा रहा प्रबंधन, इसलिए 48.22 करोड़ रुपए का घाटा

जिले के एकमात्र मां दंतेश्वरी मैया शुगर मिल करकाभाट में 10 सीजन हो गए गन्ने की पेराई को। लेकिन शक्कर उत्पादन होने के बावजूद 48.22 करोड़ रुपए घाटे से यह उबर नहीं पाया है। जिसकी पुष्टि प्रबंधन भी कर रहा है। 11वें सीजन में पेराई सत्र की शुरुआत 20 दिसंबर से होगी। जिसके लिए वर्तमान में मशीनों का मेंटेनेंस कार्य जारी है। लेकिन गन्ने के अभाव में इस सीजन कितने दिन तक पेराई चल पाएगी, इस पर संशय की स्थिति है क्योंकि 2 साल में गन्ने का रकबा 2200 से घटकर 600 हे. में सिमट गया है। जिससे डेढ़ माह ही पेराई हो सकेगी। लिहाजा घाटे से उबरना प्रबंधन व संचालक बोर्ड के लिए चुनौती है। एमडी, बोर्ड अध्यक्ष कह रहे है कि दूसरे जिले से गन्ना मंगाएंगे। क्योंकि कम से कम तीन-चार माह पेराई जरूरी है। यह पहली बार नहीं होगा ऐसा हर बार हो रहा है। यही वजह है, कि स्थापना से लेकर अब तक ओवरऑल कारखाना घाटे में है। एक किलो शक्कर बनाने में 37 रुपए लागत आ रही है। जिसमें गन्ना से लेकर कर्मचारियों के मजदूरी, मशीनरी लागत भी शामिल है। जबकि एक किलो शक्कर 31-32 रुपए में बिक रही है यानि आय और व्यय में ही 5 रुपए का अंतर है। इसकी वजह है रिकवरी प्रतिशत 9 के आसपास ही है, प्रबंधन का तर्क है कि ज्यादा गन्ना आएगा तो लगातार पेराई चलेगी, जिससे खर्च कम आएगा। यहां 29 हजार क्विंटल शक्कर डंप है।

ये 3 सीजन में ज्यादा नुकसान, जिसकी भरपाई नहीं
सत्र 2012-13: 80 हजार मीट्रिक टन गन्ने की पेराई से 68 हजार 360 क्विंटल शक्कर का उत्पादन हुआ। रिकवरी 8% के आसपास रही। ब्याज चुकाने, किसानों को भुगतान के बाद कारखाना चलाने कर्ज लेने की नौबत आई।

सत्र 2013-14: यह वित्तीय वर्ष विस व लोकसभा चुनावी कार्यक्रम में ही बीत गया। कवर्धा से गन्ना पहुंचा लेकिन देखरेख नहीं होने से गन्ना सूख गया। तीन करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का नुकसान हो गया।

सत्र 2014-15: मशीनरी पार्टस खराब होने से पिछले दो सीजन में हुए नुकसान की भरपाई नहीं हो पाई। 106 दिन गन्ने की पेराई तो हुई। लेकिन 50 हजार 515 क्विंटल शकर उत्पादन हो पाया। इस हालात में आय कम खर्च ज्यादा हुआ।

5 जिले से पहुंचता है गन्ना बावजूद कमी बरकरार
बालोद के अलावा राजनांदगांव, धमतरी, दुर्ग व कांकेर से गन्ना पहुंचने के बाद भी नुकसान की भरपाई नहीं हो पाई है। कवर्धा से गन्ना नहीं पहुंच रहा है, क्योंकि वहां अब दो कारखाना हो गए हैं। लिहाजा अब एक लाख मीट्रिक टन गन्ना पेराई का लक्ष्य नहीं रखा जाता। जिले में एक लाख 30 हजार किसान हैं।

शासन को जानकारी दिए हैं
वर्ष 2009 में कारखाना तैयार होने में ही 50 करोड़ रुपए लागत आई। घाटे के संबंध में प्रबंधन की ओर से शासन को जानकारी दी जा चुकी है। शासन, बैंक से कर्ज राशि व ब्याज पटाने, मशीनरी पार्टस लागत के चलते नुकसान की भरपाई नहीं हो सकी है। आय कम, व्यय ज्यादा है।

फैक्ट्री बंद होने से हताशा
मेड़की के चंद्रेश हिरवानी ने कहा कि फैक्ट्री बार-बार बंद होने से किसान हताश हो रहे हैं, ब्रेकडाउन के कारण गन्ना बेचने 3-4 दिन तक इंतजार करना पड़ता है। 10 एकड़ में गन्ने की खेती कर रहा था। इस बार सिर्फ धान लगा है।

5 माह लगातार पहुंचे गन्ना तो घाटे से उबर सकते हैं
कारखाना में लगातार 5 माह तक पेराई के लिए 3500 हेक्टेयर यानि दो लाख मीट्रिक टन गन्ने की जरूरत है। 5 जिले से गन्ना मंगाने पर भी यह कोटा पूरा नहीं होता। बालोद से 1703.02 हेक्टेयर रकबे में लगा गन्ना कारखाना पहुंचता रहा था। जो घटकर 600 हे. हो गया है। यहां 1803.02 हे. में गन्ना लगाने रकबा तय है। बालोद व दुर्ग, पाटन, खैरागढ़ राजनांदगांव, धमतरी, कांकेर जिले से 174.70 हे. रकबे में लगा गन्ना पहुंचना प्रस्तावित है।

जानिए, किसान धान को ज्यादा महत्व क्यों दे रहे
धान की अपेक्षा गन्ना लगाने में किसानों की रूचि नहीं है। गन्ने का मूल्य प्रति क्विंटल 355 रुपए है। एक एकड़ में लगभग 400 क्विंटल गन्ना उत्पादन होता है। जबकि प्रति एकड़ धान कितना भी उत्पादन हो शासन 15 क्विंटल खरीदती है। दो साल से 2500 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल के भाव से धान खरीद रही है। वहीं गर्मी में 1300-1400 रु. तक धान मंडी व कोचियों के पास बेचते हैं।

355 रु. प्रति क्विंटल में गन्ना खरीदने सीएम का है वादा
गुरूर ब्लॉक के डढ़ारी में कुछ माह पहले आयोजित कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे सीएम भूपेश बघेल ने कहा था आगामी सत्र में 355 रुपए में गन्ना खरीदेंगे। उन्होंने किसानों को गन्ना की खेती के लिए प्रोत्साहित कर यह बात कही

किसान प्रोत्साहित होने के बजाय हतोत्साहित हो रहे
सुंदरा के किसान नेता छगन देशमुख ने कहा कि मैंने इस बार 17 एकड़ में गन्ना लगाया है। लेकिन अधिकांश किसान धान लगाए हैं। किसान प्रोत्साहित होने के बजाय हतोत्साहित हो रहे हैं क्योंकि पेराई के दौरान मशीन में फॉल्ट, बायलर खराब हो जाना आम बात हो चुकी है। 2018-19 का भुगतान भी अटका है। यह भी बड़ी वजह है।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू: दो प्रमुख कारण से घट रहा रकबा
कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र के प्रमुख वैज्ञानिक केआर साहू ने कहा कि दो कारण से गन्ने के प्रति किसानों का रुझान कम है। नतीजा रकबा बढ़ने के बजाय घटते क्रम पर है। पहला कारण किसानों को ओवरऑल मार्केटिंग में नुकसान। यानी फसल तो लगा रहे है पर बेचने में दिक्कत आ रही है, मैनेजमेंट सही नहीं होने से, दूसरा कारण गर्मी मे पानी छोड़ रहे हैं इसलिए नुकसान हो जाता है। पौध रोग विशेषज्ञ दीपशिखा मनु ने कहा कि धान की तुलना में गन्ना लगाना ज्यादा फायदेमंद है लेकिन कारखाना में व्यवस्था सही हो।

गन्ने का रकबा बढ़ा घाटे से उबारने की दी जिम्मेदारी
कारखाना बोर्ड- लगातार कर ही रहे समीक्षा: बोर्ड अध्यक्ष बल्दूराम साहू ने कहा कि घाटे से उबरने समीक्षा कर रहे हैं। लगभग 600 हेक्टेयर रकबा में गन्ना लगा है। जिससे डेढ़ माह ही पेराई हो पाएगी। अहिवारा क्षेत्र से गन्ना मंगाने प्रयासरत है।

कृषि विभाग: सहायक संचालक एसएन ताम्रकार ने कहा कि 2021-22 में गन्ने का रकबा बढ़ जाएगा। शासकीय योजनाओं के तहत बीज अनुदान दिया जाता है।

सीधी बात
राजेंद्र राठिया, एमडी
सवाल - कारखाना घाटे में ही है, पिछले 10 साल में नुकसान की भरपाई नहीं हो पाई
- गन्ने की कमी के चलते यह स्थिति है। रकबा बढ़े इसके लिए किसानों से मिलकर उन्हें प्रोत्साहित कर रहे है।
सवाल - प्रोत्साहित करने के बाद भी जिले में गन्ने का रकबा घटकर 600 हे. हो गया है
- इसके कई कारण हैं, जिसका निराकरण करने कई प्लान तैयार किए हैं।
सवाल - हर सीजन मशीन में खराबी आने के कारण पेराई प्रभावित और किसान हताश हो रहे हैं
- यहां ज्वाइनिंग के बाद हमारा पहला सत्र रहेगा, पेराई प्रभावित और किसान हताश न हों इसके लिए विशेष व्यवस्था की जाएगी।

