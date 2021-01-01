पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घटना:जमीनी विवाद, करहीभदर के सरपंच की हत्या, 7 हिरासत में

बालोदएक घंटा पहले
  • ग्रामीणों के हंगामे के बाद शव को खेत से बाहर निकाला

सोमवार सुबह 11 बजे करहीभदर के सरपंच ओंकार साहू अपने चिरईगोड़ी के खेत को देखने के लिए गांव के हेमंत खत्री के साथ पहंुचे। खेत में दूसरे लोगों के द्वारा काम किया जा रहा था। जिसके बाद जमकर दोनों पक्षों में मारपीट हो गई। दोपहर 12.30 बजे गांव के लोगों को पता चला की ओंकार साहू की हत्या कर दी गई है। पुलिस मौके पर पहंुची। जहां ग्रामीणों ने शव को खेत से बाहर निकाला। इसके बाद पीएम के लिए ले जाने के दौरान पुलिस और ग्रामीणों के बीच गहमा-गहमी हो गई।
मौके पर उपस्थित डीएसपी दिनेश सिन्हा ने ग्रामीणों को समझाया कि चिंता मत कीजिए जांच होगी पुलिस को जांच करने में आप सभी मदद करें। इसके बाद शाम 5 बजे मरच्यूरी के बाहर दूसरे पक्षों के ऊपर अपराध दर्ज करने के नाम से ग्रामीण अड़ गए। शाम होने की वजह से पोस्टमार्टम नहीं हो पाया। पुलिस ने देर रात हत्या का मामला दर्ज किया। मंगलवार को पीएम किया जाएगा।
लंबे समय से चल रहा था विवाद: ग्रामीणों के अनुसार चिरईगोड़ी के साहू परिवार में चार लोगों के बंटवारे में यह खेत नूतन साहू को मिला था। नूतन ने बाद में इस खेत को ओंकार को बेच दिया। तब से यह खेत अक्सर विवादों में घिरा रहा। कई बार थाना-कचहरी तक जाने की नौबत भी आई। इस घटना के बाद पुलिस चिरईगोड़ी से अशोक साहू (37), कामता साहू (60), हेमंत साहू (45), नेमीचंद उर्फ नवीन कुमार (25), ईश्वरी साहू (32), सरस्वती साहू (38), हरिशचंद्र सार्वा (52) को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ कर रही है। देर रात बालोद पुलिस ने इस मामले पर चिरईगोड़ी के हरीशचंद्र सार्वा और उनके परिवार के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 302, 201 और 34 के तहत प्रकरण दर्ज किया। डीएसपी ने बताया कि मामले की जांच की जा रही है।

प्रत्यक्षदर्शी गांव के ही हेमंत खत्री की जुबानी- मुझे भी मारने के लिए दौड़ाया, मैं जान बचा कर भाग गया
गांव के हेमंत खत्री ने बताया कि सरपंच ओंकार को कहीं भी जाना होता था तो मैं उनके साथ जाता था। प्रतिदिन की तरह मुझे वह अपने साथ चिरईगोड़ी का खेत देखने के लिए ले गए। हम गए तो उस खेत में चिरईगोड़ी के साहू परिवार ट्रैक्टर चला कर काम कर रहे थे। आसपास के खेतों में भी काम चल रहा था। इसी बीच सरपंच ने उन्हें इस खेत से निकलने कहा तो मारपीट हो गई। एक महिला मुझे भी पकड़ कर मारो कहा तो मैं वहां से भाग कर इस घटना की जानकारी उनके परिवार वालों को बताया। हम उनके परिवार और गांव के कुछ लोगों के साथ 30 मिनट के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे तो वहां सन्नाटा था। फिर ट्रैक्टर के नीचे कुछ दबा सा लग रहा था। जिसे देखने के बाद हम काफी घबरा गए। वह जिंदा है या नहीं यह भी देखने की हिम्मत नहीं हुई।

