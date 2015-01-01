पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सतर्क रहें:स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कहा- कोरोना के संक्रमितों के अलावा जो ठीक उनके लिए भी पटाखा खतरनाक

बालाेदएक घंटा पहले
संक्रमितों के अलावा जो कोरोना से ठीक हो चुके हैं, उनके लिए भी पटाखा से होने वाला प्रदूषण खतरनाक है। दरअसल कोरोना वायरस फेफड़े को प्रभावित कर रहा है। दीपावली पर पटाखे जलेंगे और अस्थमा सहित अन्य मरीजों को और भी अधिक प्रभावित करेंगे। ऐसे में दीपावली में पटाखा जलाने से बचें। ऐसा स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अफसर व एक्सपर्ट कह रहे हैं। वर्तमान में कोरोना मरीजों के लिए पटाखों का धुआं खतरनाक साबित हो सकता है। इससे बच्चों व बुजुर्गों को सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो सकती है। पटाखे उन लोगों के स्वास्थ्य को बुरी तरह प्रभावित कर सकते हैं जो पहले से ही कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित हैं और पहले हो चुके है। सामान्य लोगों के लिए भी धुआं हानिकारक है।
हवा साफ नहीं होती इंफेक्शन की संभावना ज्यादा: डॉ.जैन ने बताया कि प्रदूषण होने से हवा साफ नहीं आती, इससे वायरस, कीटाणुओं को चिपकने का ज्यादा समय मिल जाता है। इससे इंफेक्शन की संभावना बढ़ जाएगी।

इसलिए है लोगों की सेहत के लिए नुकसानदायक
आईएमए अध्यक्ष डॉ. प्रदीप जैन ने बताया कि पटाखों को जलाने पर कार्बन डाइआक्साइड, कार्बन मोनो आक्साइड, नाइट्रोजन डाइआक्साइड जैसी खतरनाक गैसें निकलती हैं और वातावरण में फैलकर हवा को प्रदूषित भी करती हैं। ये गैसें जानलेवा होती हैं, खासकर कोरोना संक्रमितों के लिए नुकसानदायक है। पटाखे ज्यादा जलाएंगे तो वायु प्रदूषण होगा।

