सतर्क रहें:कोविड अस्पताल में आया हार्ट अटैक, मौत

बालोद3 घंटे पहले
  • 7 दिन से चल रहा था संक्रमित व्यापारी का इलाज, एक दिन बाद होने वाले थे डिस्चार्ज

गुरुवार सुबह 7.30 बजे शहर के मरारपारा निवासी 74 वर्षीय व्यापारी प्रफुल्ल भाई चौथानी की मौत हो गई। उन्हें अचानक कोविड अस्पताल के बाथरूम में हार्ट अटैक आया और दम तोड़ दिया। वह कोरोना संक्रमित थे। 7 दिन से उनका इलाज जिला कोविड अस्पताल में चल रहा था। सुबह एसडीएम, तहसीलदार मौके पर पहुंचे और शव का कोविड प्रोटोकॉल के तहत रामघाट मुक्तिधाम में अंतिम संस्कार करवाया। परिजनों को जानकारी दी गई कि शव को कोविड नियम के अनुसार घर नहीं ले जा सकते। इसलिए मृतक की पत्नी, बेटे, बहु दूर से खड़े होकर प्रणाम कर अंतिम विदाई दी। पार्षद सुनील जैन ने बताया कि शहर के आदर्श विद्यालय के पास प्रफुल्ल भाई चौथानी के बेटे की ट्रेडिंग दुकान है। वहीं उन्हें अधिकतर लोग बीड़ी व्यवसायी के रूप में जानते थे। एक दिन बाद डिस्चार्ज होने वाला था। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. बीएल रात्रे ने बताया कि कोरोना का इलाज चल रहा था। सुबह वाशरूम के लिए गए और वहीं गिर पड़े। स्टाफ के लोग उन्हें आईसीयू में ले जा कर सीपीआर दी। लेकिन वह रिकवर नहीं कर पाए। मौत हो गई। कोविड अस्पताल के बाहर खड़े होकर बेटा, बहू व पत्नी दूर से ही मृतक का अंतिम दर्शन कर पाए।

अव्यवस्था: कोरोना के मरीजों ने कहा- समय पर न दवा और न ही सफाई
कोविड अस्पताल में भर्ती मरीजों ने अव्यवस्था पर नाराजगी जताकर कहा कि समय पर न दवाई मिल रही है और न ही नियमित सफाई हो रही है। बदबू से परेशान हो रहे है। एक संक्रमित ने कहा कि डॉक्टर, स्टाफ ने दवाई देने की बात कही थी लेकिन गुरुवार दोपहर तक इंतजार करता रहा। बुखार आ रहा है। मेरे अलावा एक और संक्रमित को दवाई नहीं मिली है। बाथरूम, शौचालय में पानी नहीं डाला जा रहा है, बदबू से परेशान हो रहे हैं। यह स्थिति तब है, जब हाल ही में कोविड मरीजों की फीडबैक रिपोर्ट में स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं के आधार पर पूरे प्रदेश में बालोद को 20 वां रैंक मिला है।

