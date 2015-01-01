पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समाधान की तलाश:रिपोर्ट में 52 हजार 18 गाड़ियां रोज गुजर रहीं एक लाख होने पर बन सकता है ओवरब्रिज

बालाेद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर के एकमात्र पाररास रेलवे क्रॉसिंग पर ओवरब्रिज बनाने 2018 में हुआ था सर्वे, सुविधा नहीं दी
  • सितंबर 2021 में फिर किया जाएगा सर्वे, तब तक लोगों की परेशानी दूर नहीं हो पाएगी
  • बड़ा सवाल- दो साल पहले हुआ था सर्वे, तब बायपास नहीं बना था, अब ट्रैफिक का दबाव बढ़ा

शुक्रवार को सुबह 9.40 से 10 बजे तक और दोपहर से शाम तक 8 से ज्यादा बार पाररास रेलवे क्रासिंग में 15 से 20 मिनट तक फाटक बंद होने से लोग जाम में फंसे रहे। इस समस्या का स्थायी समाधान ओवरब्रिज बनना है, यह बनेगा तभी राहत मिलेगी वरना लोग जूझते रहेंगे, क्योंकि अंडरब्रिज शोपीस साबित हो रहा है और ओवरब्रिज बनाने को लेकर जिम्मेदार कोई पहल ही नहीं कर रहे हैं। भास्कर ने जब पड़ताल की तो यह तथ्य सामने आया कि ओवरब्रिज बनाने मांग हुई तो रेलवे विभाग की ओर से दो साल पहले सर्वे कराया गया लेकिन ओवरब्रिज बनाने प्रस्ताव नहीं भेजा गया। सर्वे रिपोर्ट अनुसार 52 हजार 18 गाड़ियां रोजाना इस फाटक से होकर गुजर रही हैं, जो एक लाख होनी चाहिए। तब ओवरब्रिज बना सकता है। इसी सर्वे के आधार पर नियमों का हवाला देकर तर्क दिया जा रहा है लेकिन जिम्मेदारों को, लोगों की परेशानी नहीं दिख रही है। वैसे भी जब सर्वे हुआ था, तब पड़कीभाट-बालोद-पाररास बायपास में कम गाड़ियां गुजरती थी, अब यातायात का दबाव बढ़ गया है तो परेशानी भी लगातार बढ़ती ही जा रही है।

इसलिए महत्वपूर्ण है यहां ओवरब्रिज का निर्माण
रेलवे स्वीकार कर रही है कि 52 हजार 18 गाड़ियां गुजर रही है, यानी गेट बंद होने से जाम की स्थिति का अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है। जबकि अभी स्कूल, कॉलेज में बच्चों की पढ़ाई नहीं हो रही है वरना स्थिति और बिगड़ जाती है। बालोद-राजनांदगांव मुख्य मार्ग होने से यह हालात बन ही जाते हैं। लगातार जाम लगता है।

एंबुलेंस भी यहां फंस रहे, मरीजों की जान बचाना चुनौती
आम लोगों के साथ सरकारी व निजी संस्थानों में कार्यरत कर्मचारियों को भी जाम में फंसना पड़ रहा है। इसके अलावा इमरजेंसी केस में रेफर के दौरान एंबुलेंस वाहन भी फंस रहे हंै। जिसके कारण मरीजों की जान बचाना चुनौती रहती है। देव, आशीष, विनय, डोमेंद्र, अजय, विनोद, हेमंत सिन्हा ने बताया कि ओवरब्रिज नहीं होने के कारण जाम में फंसना मजबूरी हो जाती है। यहां आने के बाद पीछे से होकर अंडरब्रिज जाने में परेशानी और अतिरिक्त सफर करना पड़ता है। सुबह 10 बजे के बाद गेट बंद होने से समय पर ऑफिस पहुंच नहीं पाते। पाररास रेलवे क्रासिंग आवागमन के लिए बड़ी बाधा बन गई है, क्योंकि जिला बनने के बाद से यहां ट्रैफिक का दबाव बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। इसका समाधान करें।

अब आगे क्या: सितंबर 2021 में सर्वे होना प्रस्तावित है। अगर एक लाख गाड़ियां गुजर रही होंगी तो ओवरब्रिज के लिए प्रस्ताव बनाकर रेल मंडल रायपुर भेजा जाएगा। स्वीकृति मिलने पर ही कुछ हो पाएगा। अगर एक लाख से कम गाड़ियां गुजरती है तो जनप्रतिनिधियों के दबाव से रेलवे विभाग लोगों के हित में निर्णय ले सकती है।

यह सब पहल करें तो बन सकता है ओवरब्रिज
रेलवे- क्योंकि इसी विभाग की ओर से गेट बंद किया जाता है, लोग जाम में फंसते है, इसकी जानकारी है। सहमति देकर पहल कर सकते हैं। अंडरब्रिज बना है उपयोग कम लोग कर रहे हैं।
यह कह रहे- चीफ स्टेशन मास्टर पीके वर्मा ने कहा कि दो साल पहले सर्वे हुआ था तब पाररास का रेलवे फाटक उस केटेगरी में नहीं आया कि यहां ओवरब्रिज बन सके। नियम से ही काम कर रहे हैं।

जिला प्रशासन, राजस्व विभाग- क्योंकि जमीन देने की कार्रवाई इन्हीं के माध्यम से की जाएगी। जनहित की बात है इसलिए जिला प्रशासन भी हस्तक्षेप कर सकती है।
यह कह रहे- एसडीएम आरएस ठाकुर ने कहा कि ओवरब्रिज बनाने की मांग आती है तो जरूर नियमानुसार आगे की कार्रवाई के लिए संबंधित विभाग को भेजा जाएगा। अभी बैठक में व्यस्त हूं।

पीडब्ल्यूडी विभाग- क्योंकि पाररास रेलवे क्रॉसिंग पीडब्ल्यूडी के अधीन सड़क में है, इसलिए इस विभाग की भी अनुमति जरूरी है।
यह कह रहे- एसडीओ बीके गोटी ने कहा कि रेलवे, शासन की सहमति से ओवरब्रिज बनाने का कार्य सेतु विभाग करता है। लोग, इसे लेकर जनप्रतिनिधि मांग करेंगे तो जरूर इस समस्या का निराकरण होगा।

नगर पालिका व ग्राम पंचायत- लोगों की मांग के आधार पर जनहित को लेकर नपा, ग्राम पंचायत की ओर से मांग पत्र संबंधित विभाग को भेजा सकता है। वैसे भी बालोद शहरवासी जूझ ही रहे है।
यह कह रहे- नपा सीएमओ रोहित कुमार साहू ने कहा कि लोगों की ओर से ओवरब्रिज बनाने की मांग आती है तो यहां से आगे संबंधित विभाग को भेज दी जाएगी।

सेतु - क्योंकि सहमति मिलने के बाद ओवरब्रिज बनाने का कार्य यह विभाग करेगी, अब तक अफसर ओवरब्रिज की मांग को लेकर किसी प्रकार का आवेदन नहीं आने की बात कह रहे हैं।
यह कह रहे- एसडीओ रोशन सराफ ने कहा कि अब तक ओवरब्रिज बनाने को लेकर अभी कुछ प्लान तो नहीं है। अगर मांग आएगी तो सभी की सहमति से सकारात्मक पहल कर सकते हंै।

जनप्रतिनिधि- विभागीय अफसरों का तर्क है कि जनप्रतिनिधि अगर चाहें तो ओवरब्रिज जल्द बन सकता है। इसके लिए पत्र लिखकर मांग करें। इसी आधार पर प्रस्ताव बनेगा।
यह कह रहे- संसदीय सचिव कुंवर सिंह निषाद ने कहा ओवरब्रिज बनाने के संबंध में रायपुर डीआरएम से चर्चा करूंगा। जरूरत पड़ी तो केंद्रीय रेलमंत्री को भी पत्र लिखा जाएगा।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू: ओवरब्रिज बनाने मांग, यातायात का कैलकुलेशन, फंड जरूरी
रेलवे चीफ स्टेशन मैनेजर केडी वैष्णव ने बताया कि यातायात का कैलकुलेशन किया जाता है, इसके हिसाब से ओवरब्रिज का निर्धारण होता है। एक लाख से ज्यादा होने की स्थिति में विभाग निर्णय लेती है। इंजीनियर उमेश श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि ओवरब्रिज बनाने को लेकर कई मापदंड होते है। मांग, यातायात का दबाव कितना है, फंड, शासन और रेलवे कितना पैसा देती है, यह सब देखा जाता है। हेड कार्यालय से सहमति मिलती है फिर आगे की कार्रवाई होती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें