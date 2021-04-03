पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

8690 डोज और मिला:दूसरे चरण में 15 हजार लोगों को लगेगी वैक्सीन, कलेक्टोरेट, पुलिस व निकाय, तहसील सहित अन्य सरकारी विभागों के स्टाफ की बारी आएगी

बालोदएक घंटा पहले
  • हर विभाग से मांगी अधिकारी कर्मचारियों की जानकारी

पहले चरण में स्वास्थ्यकर्मी, नर्सिंग स्टूडेंटस, प्राइवेट अस्पतालों के डॉक्टरों व स्टाफ को कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन लगाने की प्रक्रिया 15 फरवरी तक पूरी होगी। इसके बाद दूसरे चरण में लगभग 15 हजार लोगों को वैक्सीन का पहला डोज लगाया जाएगा। जिले में कोरोनाकाल के दौरान फ्रंट लाइन पर रहकर काम करने वाले पुलिस, नगरीय निकाय, कलेक्टोरेट, तहसील, एसडीएम कार्यालय समेत तमाम सरकारी विभागों के अधिकारी, कर्मचारियों की जानकारी स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने प्रत्येक विभाग से मांगी है। जिसके अनुसार सूची तैयारी की जा रही है। दूसरे चरण में 15 फरवरी के आसपास वैक्सीन लगाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी। दूसरे खेप में कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन की 8 हजार 690 डोज और पहुंची है। पहले खेप में 13 जनवरी को जिले के लिए 7 हजार 670 डोज उपलब्ध कराया गया था। आने वाले समय में डिमांड अनुसार डोज मिलने की बातें विभागीय अफसर कह रहे हैं। दूसरे चरण के लिए तैयारी की जा रही है।

रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए टीम ने अपनी सक्रियता बढ़ाई
पहले चरण में 6 हजार 953 के बाद दूसरे चरण में पुलिसकर्मियों, सरकारी विभागों के जिला व ब्लॉक स्तरीय अधिकारियों सहित कर्मचारियों व अन्य 15 हजार लोगों को वैक्सीन लगेगी। प्रत्येक विभाग से जानकारी मंगाई गई है। ताकि रजिस्ट्रेशन किया जा सके। इसके बाद ही मोबाइल में मैसेज आएगा। जिसमें पूरी जानकारी देंगे।

परिस्थिति अनुसार संख्या कम, ज्यादा हो सकती है
जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. एस. सोनी ने बताया कि पहले चरण में वैक्सीनेशन जल्द पूरा होने वाला है। दूसरे चरण के लिए तैयारी चल रही है। लगभग 15 हजार लोगों को वैक्सीन का पहला डोज लगेगा, ऐसा अनुमान लगा रहे हैं। परिस्थिति अनुसार संख्या कम या ज्यादा हो सकती है। इस दौरान पूरी सावधानी बरती जीाएगी।

केंद्र बढ़ेंगे ताकि जल्द सभी को टीका लग सके
स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से वर्तमान में 8 केंद्र बालोद जिला अस्पताल, देवरी, अर्जुन्दा, डौंडी, गुरूर सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, बोड़रा, पीपरछेड़ी, चिखलाकसा में वैक्सीनेशन किया जा रहा है। दूसरे चरण में केंद्र बढ़ाने पर विचार किया जा रहा है ताकि जल्द चिह्नांकित लोगों को पहला डोज लग सकें।

जरूरत अनुसार इन स्थानों में वैक्सीन लगाने का प्लान
गुंडरदेही ब्लॉक- गुंडरदेही, अर्जुन्दा मुख्यालय, कलंगपुर, माहुद बी, रनचिरई, सिरसिदा, गुरेदा, भरदाकला, कोटगांव, चौरेल, सिकोसा, गब्दी को चिह्नांकित किया गया है।
डौंडीलोहारा ब्लॉक- डौंडीलोहारा, देवरी मुख्यालय, दुपचेरा, मंगचुवा, सुरेगांव, अरजपुरी, नाहंदा, संजारी को चिह्नांकित किया गया है।
बालोद ब्लॉक- बालोद मुख्यालय, करहीभदर, लाटाबोड़, पीपरछेड़ी, ज सांकरा को चिह्नांकित किया गया है।
गुरूर ब्लॉक- गुरूर मुख्यालय, पुरूर, बोड़रा व पलारी को चिह्नांकित किया गया है।
डौंडी ब्लॉक- डौंडी, चिखलाकसा मुख्यालय, सुरडोंगर, घोटिया, आमाडुला को चिह्नांकित किए हैं।

टीम में 5 सदस्य: जिन केंद्रों में वैक्सीनेशन हो रहा है, वहां विभाग की ओर से 5 सदस्यों की एक टीम बनाई गई है। जिसमें एक-एक टीकाकरणकर्ता, रिकाॅर्ड की जांच करने कर्मी, निगरानीकर्ता आदि हैं।

