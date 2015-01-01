पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:48 घंटे में 7 शहर व 59 गांवों में फैल गया संक्रमण, 20 दिन में 1547 केस

बालाेदएक घंटा पहले
  • दल्लीराजहरा के वार्ड 22, नेवारीखुर्द में 2 परिवार के 12 लोगों को कोरोना

नवंबर में मिले कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 1500 के पार पहुंच गई है। जिले के सभी ब्लॉक में रोजाना कोरोना के नए मरीज मिल रहे हैं। संक्रमण का दायरा शहर के वार्डों सहित गांवों में फैलता जा रहा है। 48 घंटे में बालोद, अर्जुन्दा, दल्ली, गुरुर सहित 7 शहरी क्षेत्रों व 59 गांवों में कोरोना के मरीज मिले। दल्लीराजहरा के वार्ड-22 में एक ही परिवार के 6 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। जिसमें एक साल के बच्चे व 5 साल की बच्ची को भी कोरोना होने की पुष्टि जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने की है। बालोद ब्लॉक के ग्राम नेवारीखुर्द में एक परिवार के 6 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। इस माह कोरोना जांच कराने वाले 18 हजार 308 लोगों में से 1 हजार 547 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार 20 नवंबर की स्थिति में 70 हजार 632 लोग कोरोना जांच करा चुके हैं। जिसमें 6 हजार 192 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने शुक्रवार को एक हजार 105 लोगों का सैंपल लिया था। जिसमें 48 संक्रमित मिले थे।

सबसे ज्यादा मरीज पाकुरभाट में भर्ती
जिले के पाकुरभाट आइेेेेेेेेेेेेेेेेेेेेेेेेेेेेेेेेेेेेेेेेेेसोलेशन सेंटर में सबसे ज्यादा 81 मरीज भर्ती हैं। वहीं 207 बेड खाली है। कोविड अस्पताल बालोद में 62 मरीज भर्ती हैं। 38 बेड खाली है। दल्लीराजहरा में 27, बटेरा डौंडीलोहारा आईसोलेशन सेंटर में 43, खलारी गुंडरदेही में 44, धनोरा गुरुर में सबसे कम 19 मरीज भर्ती हैं। यहां 81 बेड खाली है। ओवरऑल 6 कोविड सेंटरों में 744 में से 276 में मरीज भर्ती हैं‌। 468 बेड खाली है। वहीं 289 संक्रमित घर पर इलाज करा रहे हैं।

ग्राम खर्रा में 6 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई
गुरुर ब्लॉक के ग्राम खर्रा में दो दिन पहले 38 वर्षीय युवक की मौत हुई थी। उसका अंतिम संस्कार शुक्रवार को देर शाम हुआ। इस गांव में पिछले दो दिन में 6 लोगों की कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।

नवंबर में लगातार दूसरे दिन 1100 सैंपल लिये
नवंबर में पहली बार ऐसी स्थिति बनी कि लगातार दो दिन गुरुवार व शुक्रवार को कोरोना जांच के लिए सैंपल देने वालों की संख्या 1100 के पार पहुंची। हालांकि यह भी लक्ष्य से कम ही है। बीएमओ डॉ. जीआर रावटे ने बताया कि गुरुर ब्लॉक के ग्राम कर्रेझर में 22 लोगों ने कोरोना जांच कराई। एआरटी किट में सभी की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है।

1112 लोगों ने कराई जांच, 93 संक्रमित
शनिवार को जिले में कोरोना के 93 पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले। 103 लोग डिस्चार्ज हुए। जांच के लिए कुल 1112 लोगों का सैंपल लिया गया। बालोद ब्लॉक में 23, डौंडीलोहारा में 17, डौंडी में 29, गुरूर में 9, गुंडरदेही ब्लॉक में 15 मरीज मिलने की पुष्टि की गई है। अब तक जिले में 6 हजार 285 संक्रमित मिल चुके है।

